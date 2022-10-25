ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Bucks Use Lopsided Run After Nash Ejected, Beat Nets 110-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brooklyn coach Steve Nash wasn't around to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo finish picking the Nets apart. Nash was ejected for the first time in his coaching career after arguing that Antetokounmpo should have been called for an offensive foul against Patty Mills while bringing the ball up the court in the third quarter.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

No. 12 UCLA Looks to get Back on Track Against Stanford

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. Stanford (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) at No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1), Saturday. The Cardinal have won two straight and snapped their 10-game conference losing streak with a 15-14 victory last week over Arizona State. The Bruins look to get back to their winning ways after last Saturday's loss at Oregon, but have not defeated Stanford at the Rose Bowl since 2008. Stanford coach David Shaw has a 10-2 mark against UCLA. The road team has won the last four meetings in this series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Alabama Ace Unveils Her Own Shoes

University of Alabama star softball pitcher Montana Fouts has a new offering for the world from her NIL deal with Boombah Apparel. Fouts and Boombah unveiled the shoes on Thursday as part of the Raptor Turf Shoe line. It's a white turf shoe featuring Fouts' signature in the center. They...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy