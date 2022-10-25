Read full article on original website
Alvin Kamara’s Tweet Sparks Controversy Among Saints Fans Concerning a Trade to the Eagles
It's no secret that the Saints have struggled over the first seven weeks of the season with a record of 2-5. The team has looked stagnant at times on offense and the defense looks like it has a hard time stopping anyone right now. The team's struggles have only added to the controversy of some of its high-profile players.
Baltimore Turns Things Around In Second Half, Win Over Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. -- After struggling in the first half, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were able to put things together offensively, even after losing tight end Mark Andrews to a shoulder injury in the second quarter, to knock off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22. The loss was the fifth out of the past six games for the Bucs (3-5) after starting 2-0, as the Ravens (5-3) were able to win their third out of the past four.
Julio’s Return Not Enough to Save Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones is made his return tonight on Thursday Night Football, after missing a significant amount of time with a partially torn PCL in his knee,. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to drop their record to 3-5 on the...
Can Zach Wilson Lead The Jets To More Signature Victories?
It is hard to believe that the New York Jets are 5-2 heading into week eight of the NFL season. Defensively they are very solid led by DJ Reed, Sauce Gardner, and Quinnen Williams. Ever since head coach Robert Saleh made those comments about keeping receipts, his team has stepped up and are clearly behind their head coach. The loyal and dedicated Jets fans deserve a successful season and it appears they are trending in that direction. However, Zach Wilson remains a question mark for this team and two major injuries could impact the rest of the season too, as I mention in my quick take from The Times Union:
When is the NFL Trade Deadline?
There are plenty of marquee names on the market as this season's NFL trade deadline nears. Teams are making calls and offers, and strategizing the best way they know how to maximize their team's potential near the season's mid point. There have been a few trades lately in the league,...
Adding to Woes, 3-5 Bucs Lose 2-Time Pro Bowler for Season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday. An MRI on Friday confirmed the Achilles tear, with the source saying Barrett is expected to be out seven to nine months.
Saints vs Raiders Thursday Injury Report
Coming into the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints had high expectations. Winning the NFC South was certainly one of them, but the team has dug itself a hole with a 2-5 overall record. Fortunately, the rest of the NFC South has struggled as well, as all 4 teams...
