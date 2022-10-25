Read full article on original website
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Kurt Warner Slams Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: ‘Time to Walk Away’
Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a message for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: it’s time to hang up the cleats. During a recent interview, Warner admitted that both NFL legends must cross the finish line soon. The controversial statement comes after both quarterbacks have struggled to start this season.
NFL World Reacts To The Super Bowl Threat News
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has issued a challenge to the NFL regarding the upcoming Super Bowl in Glendale. During an interview over the weekend, Lake, the GOP nominee for governor, was asked how she would handle the NFL threatening to pull the Super Bowl over her stance on immigration and goal of shutting down the border.
NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News
Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening. Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point. "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
Tom Brady attending Robert Kraft's wedding hurt the Bucs, created 'distractions,' Super Bowl MVP says
Former Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms shared his thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' disappointing season, placing blame on the shoulders on Tom Brady and saying the quarterback created distractions.
Former NFL Tight End Arrested In California Over The Weekend
Former NFL Tight end Lance Kendricks got into some trouble over the weekend. Kendricks, who last played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, was arrested in California on a DUI charge. According to police, Kendricks was passed out behind the wheel of his car while the engine was running.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner News
Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a theory on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The Hall of Fame quarterback believes the off-the-field issues could be coming into play. “I go and watch the tape from Sunday and I just don’t see the Tom Brady that we’ve come to know,” Warner said Tuesday on NFL Network. “The mistakes that he’s making, the things that he’s not seeing. I’m not one that ever wants to say some of the stuff that’s going on outside the game seems to be trickling inside the game and inside the lines. We’ve never seen Tom Brady do that before. He’s so good at focusing through everything else and being able to play football. But right now, he’s doing things that aren’t Tom Brady-esque and you have to wonder whether that other stuff is getting involved.”
Look: Ref Asks Notable NFL Wide Receiver For Autograph On Sunday
NFL officials have been under plenty of scrutiny this season, especially for games that involve the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady. But an incident that occurred after the Bucs lost to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday provided a new reason for it. Side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp ...
Saints Name Andy Dalton Starting QB, + Wednesday Injury Report
Coming into the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints had high expectations. Winning the NFC South was certainly one of them, but the team has dug itself a hole with a 2-5 overall record. Fortunately, the rest of the NFC South has struggled as well, as all 4 teams...
When is the NFL Trade Deadline?
There are plenty of marquee names on the market as this season's NFL trade deadline nears. Teams are making calls and offers, and strategizing the best way they know how to maximize their team's potential near the season's mid point. There have been a few trades lately in the league,...
Was Monday Night’s Loss A Big Deal For The Patriots?
The New England Patriots find themselves in an interesting and unique situation. They currently sit at 3-4 and are the only team under .500 in the entire AFC East. They are coming off of a loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football where they lost 33-14. The Bears are not a good football team, but here is what is interesting. The Pats have not one but two quarterbacks who could potentially start for them. One being Mac Jones who was the starter all season long last year as a rookie, and the other being Bailey Zappe who was the third string quarterback coming into this season.
Mac Jones Benched in Second Quarter of MNF
The New England Patriots have seen enough. At least, for now. Bill Belichick has benched former Alabama Crimson Tide great and 2021 first round draft pick Mac Jones after just over a quarter of play against the Chicago Bears on ESPN's Monday Night Football. An interception he threw on a lollipop pass was the final straw for Belichick.
Seahawks Continue to Validate Start, Sit atop NFC West
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After scuffling for the first month, the past two weeks showed the Seattle Seahawks what they are capable of accomplishing. Seattle’s 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday was the victory that validated the Seahawks are on the right path. It was Seattle's second straight win and left the Seahawks on top of the NFC West.
Trade For Running Back Shows These New York Jets Are Different
For the first time in seven years, the New York Jets are playing winning football. Their 5-2 start has been helped out tremendously by the outstanding play of rookie running back, Breece Hall. On Sunday, Hall reportedly suffered an ACL tear and a minor meniscus tear in the Jets 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos on the road. The rookie sensation, out of Iowa State University, will miss the rest of the 2022 season. The "next man up" attitude from unusually bad rosters may be a thing of the past for these Jets. General manager Joe Douglas wasted no time following Hall's diagnosis and brought in a quality replacement.
NFL World Reacts To What Peyton Manning Said About Mac Jones
Along with wondering about his starting job, the NFL world is questioning a seemingly dirty play by Mac Jones on Monday night. Before getting benched, the New England Patriots quarterback kicked his foot up while sliding. He hit Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in a sensitive area. When watching the...
Look: Football World Reacts To The Incredible Schedule News
Football fans won't have to worry about going a single day without their favorite sport for the foreseeable future. Bryan Fischer of FOX pointed out this week that Oct. 26 was the last day without college or pro football on TV until Nov. 23. "Today is the last day without...
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 238 ‘Previewing Ehlinger’s 1st Start’
On the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins preview the Colts' upcoming matchup with the Commanders.
Mac Jones Expected to Start After Being Benched on MNF
Field Yates has reported that Mac Jones will keep his starting job despite being benched on Monday Night Football in favor of 4th-round rookie Bailey Zappe. Belichick benched Jones in the 2nd quarter of MNF against the Chicago Bears after Jones was 3-6 passing with 16 yards and an interception.
Arch Manning Breaks Record His Coach Assumed Would Never Be Broken
A quarterback named Manning who plays football at Isidore Newman in uptown New Orleans will always have big shoes to fill. Cooper had to fill the shoes of his father Archie. While Peyton had to do the same, and Eli had to fill the shoes of all of them. In...
