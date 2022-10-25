Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
Black Superman reboot in active development
It’s been a rocky few months for DC. Back in August, Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl starring Leslie Grace despite the fact that production had wrapped. It’s a move that hugely displeased fans as the film also would’ve marked the return of Michael Keaton as Batman. Warner Bros. claimed the cancellation would allow them to focus on “great DC films” like The Flash. Yikes.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
ComicBook
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
DC wants to better compete with Marvel movies, but its plan is already facing severe roadblocks
Warner Bros. Discovery wants to rebuild the DC universe in the mold of Marvel movies. But it's already facing roadblocks, with many different parties in the mix with their own visions. The company has arguably done its own damage to the DC brand it says it wants to "protect." When...
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
Collider
Dwayne Johnson Says They "Fought for Years" for Henry Cavill's Superman
Yesterday, Henry Cavill took to social media to make his return to the DC universe official. The actor announced he is going to reprise his role as Superman after many years of speculation and uncertainty. The actor posted a video of himself wearing the Superman uniform to make the announcement, and today that video was reposted by the newest addition to the DC Extended Universe: Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Black Adam, celebrated Cavill’s return.
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
When Every Upcoming Superhero Movie Will Hit Theaters
Superhero movies have grown from a niche subgenre of action movies into a cornerstone of modern Hollywood. Since Marvel began “Phase One” of its “Cinematic Universe” in 2008, it has released 29 movies with at least 11 more slated for release in the next four years alone. They have also grown to dominate at the […]
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director James Gunn was fired by Marvel for offensive tweets. Now DC has put him in charge of its superhero movies
DC has been crying out for its own version of Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, and now it has one: a Feige protégé.
The Verge
James Gunn is DC Studios’ new co-CEO
After months of searching for a new leader to head up its answer to Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery has chosen director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran to lead its recently formed DC Studios division. Though it at one point seemed as though Warner Bros. Discovery was eyeing Dan...
Warner Bros. Discovery Poach Marvel Veterans To Add Spark To Superman And Other Superheroes
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD appointed a veteran director-producer team of James Gunn and Peter Safran to the new roles of Co-Chair and CEOs of DC Studios effective on November 1. Gunn and Safran have extensive experience with the superhero genre, bringing some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC...
The Rock Reacts To Henry Cavill’s Return To The DCEU As Superman
Henry Cavill has returned as Superman, and Dwayne Johnson shared some words to welcome him back.
thedigitalfix.com
Kevin Feige can’t wait to see what James Gunn does for the DCEU
It’s been a strange journey in the superhero movie world for James Gunn over the years. After making his mark by bringing to life the Guardians of the Galaxy in two Marvel movies, Gunn now finds himself running the DC movie division, but his former boss Kevin Feige is holding no grudges.
epicstream.com
DC Fans Love Ezra Miller’s Rumored Flash Replacement
I'm pretty sure most of you are already aware of Ezra Miller's controversies and despite the actor's attempts to save his career in the DC Extended Universe, it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery has made its verdict. If you may recall, the 30-year-old star and his agent recently met with the merger's executives to discuss his future in the franchise, and while some reports claim everything went smoothly, with the belief that Miller will continue playing Barry Allen after The Flash, it looks like that's not the case.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Batman 2’ Won’t Be in Theaters Any Time Soon
As news comes of Warner Bros. hiring of James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead the way for the newly-minted DC Studios, fans of Matt Reeves’ The Batman also received a disappointing update on the sequel to the 2022 film. According to Variety’s Zack Sharf, The Batman 2 won’t be headed to theaters for at least another 3 years.
AdWeek
DC’s Future at HBO Max Is Uncertain at Best
Since August, there has been speculation about HBO Max’s future, particularly in relation to the upcoming and ongoing DC projects. Warner Bros. Discovery made headlines over the summer after the cancelations of the nearly-completed $90 million feature film Batgirl, based on the DC character, and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a follow-up to 2020’s Scoob. HBO Max then continued those headlines by removing dozens of shows and movies, both quietly and not so quietly, and more cuts may be coming as the company plans to merge its two streaming services—HBO Max and Discovery+—by the summer of 2023.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0