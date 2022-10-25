Read full article on original website
Trenton hosts 79th Halloween Carnival
One of the more unique celebrations in the region, if not in the country, Trenton hosted its 79th annual Halloween Carnival Saturday night in the old school gym. It looks like something you’d see from an old movie and features games, food, a silent auction, a cake walk and much more. Trenton Mayor Martha Jo Ray noted it was the first time it was back in its traditional form since the beginning of the pandemic.
Burglary investigated on Jones Street
A burglary was reported Saturday at a rental property on Jones Street in Hopkinsville. The owner told officers someone kicked in a boarded up window and removed the fuse box from the wall, took three five-gallon buckets of paint, and stole a ceiling fan and two windows. The combined value...
Trenton PD seeking community’s help to obtain grant money
Trenton Police Chief Henry Hamlett is asking for the public to vote for that town’s department to receive grant funding. The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 to the top eight vote-receiving agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit. You can vote on the Aftermath...
KSR, Kentucky Chamber donate $951K to Habitat for Humanity in Dawson Springs for tornado recovery
It was a beautiful day in Dawson Springs Thursday, as Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presented nearly $1 million to the Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, to help get more houses built for those impacted by the deadly December 10 tornado. Homes are going up across the...
Oak Grove mayoral candidates meet in debate
The two women running to be mayor of Oak Grove met in a League of Women Voters debate forum Thursday night as they discussed their visions of the future of the city. Teresa Jarvis is running for re-election to that seat and faces challenger Jackie Oliver on the November ballot, and they field questions concerning a variety of topics, including water rates and issues in Oak Grove. Oliver says the water system infrastructure badly needs to be updated, to determine what is causing high water rates and possible loss.
Man arrested on fentanyl charge in justice center parking lot
A man who was caught allegedly snorting pills in the parking lot of the Christian County Justice Center Friday morning was arrested for a trafficking fentanyl charge. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 32-year old Tyler Scott Allen of Hopkinsville says he was observed snorting blue “M30” pills and a search of his vehicle allegedly turned up multiple pills that are known to contain fentanyl, which can be deadly.
Logan Co. Grand Jury indicts man on manslaughter charge
The Logan County Grand Jury has indicted a Tennessee man for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced methamphetamine that led to the death of one person and the hospitalization of another. Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr says 22-year old Caleb Parks of White House, Tennessee allegedly sold the dangerous drugs in December of 2020....
HS Football Preview
After suffering another district loss last week hosting Bowling Green, the Colonels hope to get back in the win column before next week’s playoff game. McCracken County rolls into town also looking to pick up a much needed win as they are just 2-7 on the season. Last year the Mustangs trampled the Colonels 54-24, at McCracken. Zach Self having come to Christian County by way of the Mustangs, told us yesterday things are different this year though, here is our full interview…
Colonel Football Up and Down Off the Field
You may have noticed a few things over the past week or two going on with Christian County football. Head Coach Blake Ladson was mysteriously absent from last Friday’s game and will, having not been at practice this week, also be absent from this Friday’s game. Also, the...
Hopkinsville defeats Paducah Tilghman on Friday night to finish the regular season on a high note…
The Hopkinsville Tigers held on to defeat The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado on Friday night 30 to 26. The Tigers finish the regular season on a three-game win streak and 5 and 5 record heading into the post season next week. WHOP’s Jeff Sisk has the recap…. The Tigers...
Comeback Win for Colonels 27-20 over Mustangs
It was homecoming and senior night at the Stadium of Champions on Friday night for Christian County. All eyes, ultimately, though, were on a Freshman. Deameion Leavell replaced Jordan Miles after the first offensive drive where Miles went down with an apparent ankle injury. A collective sigh was let out...
