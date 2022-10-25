Read full article on original website
KSR, Kentucky Chamber donate $951K to Habitat for Humanity in Dawson Springs for tornado recovery
It was a beautiful day in Dawson Springs Thursday, as Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presented nearly $1 million to the Kentucky Habitat for Humanity, to help get more houses built for those impacted by the deadly December 10 tornado. Homes are going up across the...
Trenton PD seeking community’s help to obtain grant money
Trenton Police Chief Henry Hamlett is asking for the public to vote for that town’s department to receive grant funding. The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 to the top eight vote-receiving agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit. You can vote on the Aftermath...
Mayor talks growth, happenings in Hopkinsville
Things are happening in Hopkinsville, and Mayor Wendell Lynch says it’s a sign that the city is heading in the right direction. Appearing on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday morning, Mayor Lynch spoke about the numerous economic development announcements that have been made locally, including Ascend Elements coming to Commerce Park #2 and the old K-Mart building coming under new ownership. Work has already begun to fix up that property and Lynch says it’s just another way to make Hopkinsville attractive to not just businesses, but individuals.
HRC hands out awards, recognitions at annual Unity Breakfast
With a theme of “Light up the World with Kindness,” several honors and awards were handed out Thursday morning at the Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Unity Breakfast. This year’s Mayor’s Unity Award went to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Judge’s Award was presented to Wynn Radford. Charles Turner took home the Volunteer of the Year Award for over 40 years of service at Jeffers Bend Environmental Center and the Bernard Standard Award for Excellence went to Alisha Barton, who is the director of social services at the local Salvation Army.
Oak Grove mayoral candidates meet in debate
The two women running to be mayor of Oak Grove met in a League of Women Voters debate forum Thursday night as they discussed their visions of the future of the city. Teresa Jarvis is running for re-election to that seat and faces challenger Jackie Oliver on the November ballot, and they field questions concerning a variety of topics, including water rates and issues in Oak Grove. Oliver says the water system infrastructure badly needs to be updated, to determine what is causing high water rates and possible loss.
Two minors arrested after Clarksville car-jacking, pursuit
Two juveniles were arrested following a carjacking Wednesday afternoon outside the Clarksville PetSmart, with a pursuit that followed briefly coming into Kentucky. Clarksville police say the 80-year old male victim was hit in the head by the two males with a gun a few minutes after 3:30 p.m. and the minors then drove away with his 2013 Dodge Charger.
Shirley Annette Butler
(Age 61, of Hopkinsville) Funeral services will be Saturday October 29th at 12 p.m. at Adams and Sons Mortuary. Burial will follow in Butler Family Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Adams and Sons Mortuary, who is in charge of arrangements.
Three hurt, one critically in afternoon accident
Three people were injured, one critically, in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Herndon-Oak Grove Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 4 p.m. in the 14000 block of Herndon-Oak Grove Road. One patient was taken by EMS to Tennova Health in critical condition...
Unemployment down across region last month
Unemployment dropped from August to September in all nine Pennyrile counties and it was also lower than the number from a year ago. Christian County’s jobless rate came in at 4.4 percent, down from 5 percent in August and 5.9 percent in September of 2021. Todd County maintains the region’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9 percent, down from 3.2 percent last month and from 4.8 percent one year ago.
HS Football Preview
After suffering another district loss last week hosting Bowling Green, the Colonels hope to get back in the win column before next week’s playoff game. McCracken County rolls into town also looking to pick up a much needed win as they are just 2-7 on the season. Last year the Mustangs trampled the Colonels 54-24, at McCracken. Zach Self having come to Christian County by way of the Mustangs, told us yesterday things are different this year though, here is our full interview…
Comeback Win for Colonels 27-20 over Mustangs
It was homecoming and senior night at the Stadium of Champions on Friday night for Christian County. All eyes, ultimately, though, were on a Freshman. Deameion Leavell replaced Jordan Miles after the first offensive drive where Miles went down with an apparent ankle injury. A collective sigh was let out...
CCPS receives $2.3 million in incentives to purchase electric school buses
Christian County Public Schools have been awarded $2.3 million in rebate incentives to purchase electric school buses. According to a news release, the award also includes up to $120,000 in infrastructure costs to cover the basic facility requirements for housing and charging electric buses and is part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus program.
