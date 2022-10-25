ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, KY

WSB Radio

Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens

BEIRUT — (AP) — President Michel Aoun left Lebanon's presidential palace Sunday, marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run...
Reuters

Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow pulls out of grain deal

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.

