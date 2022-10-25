Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Hotel inspector finds signs of death, vermin and ‘gross,’ unsanitary conditions
The Hartwood Inn on Gilbert Street in Charles City was cited for 23 regulatory violations during an inspection that took place on Sept. 28. (Photo via Google Earth) The state has denied a license for a Charles City hotel where inspectors recently found evidence of a dead body, insect infestations and soiled bedding.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
East Main Street Back Open in Manchester
After seven months of road work, temporary stoplights and one-lane traffic, Manchester’s East Main Street re-opened today. City Manager Tim Vick says the project started in March, with the focus mainly on underground work. This project from McCarren Drive to Stiles Street was the second phase of construction on...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department responds to HAZMAT incident at water treatment plant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:15 am, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 700 block of J Ave NE for a reported hazardous material (HAZMAT) event at the water treatment plant. Crews arrived on scene and followed HAZMAT protocols. A team of trained CRFD responders entered the...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids School Board appoints interim superintendent Wednesday evening
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids School Boards appointed an interim superintendent Wednesday evening, following the passing of Noreen Bush. Art Sathoff will now act as interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids public schools starting next Tuesday, November 1st. Sathoff will remain in that position until a new superintendent is...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Holding Drug Take-Back Event
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to get rid of any prescription drugs they no longer want. The Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration in this nationwide initiative known as Drug Take-Back Day, with the goal to prevent increased pill abuse and theft.
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa
Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door
The Mississippi River is a huge economic engine as well as a recreation gem for the entire Midwest. The amendment would make Iowa's constitution similar to the Second Amendment. Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The Hawkeye Area Council of...
moderncampground.com
Linn County Conservation Announces Closure of Modern Campgrounds for the Season
More campgrounds are winding down for the season. Linn County Conservation (Iowa) announced that modern campgrounds at Morgan Creek, Pinicon Ridge, and Wanatee Parks are closing for the season starting tomorrow, October 26. Morgan Creek Park, located west of Cedar Rapids city, offers various natural and recreational features. Morgan Creek...
Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]
One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
KCRG.com
Independence school principal sanctioned for improper seclusion of a student
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A principal in the Independence Community School District has been sanctioned for allegedly placing a kindergarten student in a seclusion room in violation of the state’s code of ethics. The Gazette reports the mother of a six-year-old student filed a complaint making the allegation against...
KCRG.com
Poll: Tom Miller holds 16 percentage point lead over Brenna Bird in attorney general race
Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man they say caused a crash that killed a 77-year-old woman and seriously injured another person in the car. A Marion man faces 24 charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after authorities say he installed a camera in a 10-year-old girl's bedroom and bathroom.
Corydon Times-Republican
Photos: Home Halloween decorations in Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Deceased, jailed Iowans received $238K in unemployment benefits, audit says. Erroneous payments were made during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic when unemployment claims surged as businesses closed.
Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits
A worker at a Cedar Rapids dental clinic who resigned over alleged patient-safety concerns is entitled to unemployment benefits, an administrative law judge has ruled. State records indicate Pamela Beavers resigned last November from Gentle Dental in Cedar Rapids where she had worked as a dental assistant since 2017. At a July hearing dealing with […] The post Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police have arrested two teenagers, and are pursuing charges against a third, for a string of alleged burglaries and vandalism in Uptown Marion in July. In a press release, police said they arrested Gary Jacobsen III, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19, of...
Sioux City Journal
Teen charged in fatal 2020 crash in Waterloo, then deported before trial
WATERLOO — Immigration officials deported a Waterloo teen before he could be tried for charges that he killed an elderly man in an alleged drunk driving crash. Now officials are trying to return him to the United States. Robert Kenneth Chambers, 67, who was legally blind and residing at...
KCRG.com
Mercy Medical Center inpatient rehab unit named top 10 in Midwest by Newsweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids has been ranked top 10 in the Midwest by Newsweek for its physical rehabilitation center. The hospital is the only one in Iowa with a rehab center that made the top 10 list in the region. The inpatient rehabilitation unit...
KCRG.com
Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The search for a missing four-year-old boy came to an end Friday night when investigators located his body in a pond. Officials said the child was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the front yard of his home in the 1400 block of 145th Street in Fairbank. An extensive search of the surrounding area was conducted by officials.
KCRG.com
Fluffy’s Funhouse: A look at the preparation of the free haunted house
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Haunted houses are a staple of Halloween... and one on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids is looking to scare as many people as they can. Christin Maiers, better known as ‘Fluffy,’ has been putting together her haunted backyard since 2007. It includes...
Savage Eastern Iowa Murderer Dies in Prison 40 Years After Killing
Steve Lee Davidson of Cedar Falls was admitted to a mental institution due to paranoid schizophrenia beginning in 1976 when he was just 18 years old. Considering the acts he perpetrated just years later, he should have stayed there permanently. According to the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, "On Feb. 23, 1981,...
Comments / 0