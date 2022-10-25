A worker at a Cedar Rapids dental clinic who resigned over alleged patient-safety concerns is entitled to unemployment benefits, an administrative law judge has ruled. State records indicate Pamela Beavers resigned last November from Gentle Dental in Cedar Rapids where she had worked as a dental assistant since 2017. At a July hearing dealing with […] The post Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO