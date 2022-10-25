ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oelwein, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 94.7 KMCH

East Main Street Back Open in Manchester

After seven months of road work, temporary stoplights and one-lane traffic, Manchester’s East Main Street re-opened today. City Manager Tim Vick says the project started in March, with the focus mainly on underground work. This project from McCarren Drive to Stiles Street was the second phase of construction on...
MANCHESTER, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids School Board appoints interim superintendent Wednesday evening

Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids School Boards appointed an interim superintendent Wednesday evening, following the passing of Noreen Bush. Art Sathoff will now act as interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids public schools starting next Tuesday, November 1st. Sathoff will remain in that position until a new superintendent is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Linn County Sheriff’s Office Holding Drug Take-Back Event

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to get rid of any prescription drugs they no longer want. The Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration in this nationwide initiative known as Drug Take-Back Day, with the goal to prevent increased pill abuse and theft.
LINN COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58

Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Emergency Management Goes Live with Alert Iowa

Delaware County residents can now get text messages on their phones to alert them of severe weather and other emergencies. It’s through a new emergency alerting system called Alert Iowa – and Delaware County just went live with it last week. Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber says messages...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man gains national attention for Monster door

The Mississippi River is a huge economic engine as well as a recreation gem for the entire Midwest. The amendment would make Iowa's constitution similar to the Second Amendment. Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The Hawkeye Area Council of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
moderncampground.com

Linn County Conservation Announces Closure of Modern Campgrounds for the Season

More campgrounds are winding down for the season. Linn County Conservation (Iowa) announced that modern campgrounds at Morgan Creek, Pinicon Ridge, and Wanatee Parks are closing for the season starting tomorrow, October 26. Morgan Creek Park, located west of Cedar Rapids city, offers various natural and recreational features. Morgan Creek...
LINN COUNTY, IA
K92.3

Gorgeous Queen Anne Mansion for Sale in Vinton, Iowa [PHOTOS]

One of Benton County's most beautiful mansions is for sale. This amazing Queen Anne mansion sits along 2nd Avenue in Vinton, a brick street that matches the charm of that part of the city. The home is part of the Central Vinton Residential Historic District, part of the National Register of Historic Places since 2012.
VINTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits

A worker at a Cedar Rapids dental clinic who resigned over alleged patient-safety concerns is entitled to unemployment benefits, an administrative law judge has ruled. State records indicate Pamela Beavers resigned last November from Gentle Dental in Cedar Rapids where she had worked as a dental assistant since 2017. At a July hearing dealing with […] The post Dental assistant who quit over patient-safety concerns wins jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police have arrested two teenagers, and are pursuing charges against a third, for a string of alleged burglaries and vandalism in Uptown Marion in July. In a press release, police said they arrested Gary Jacobsen III, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19, of...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The search for a missing four-year-old boy came to an end Friday night when investigators located his body in a pond. Officials said the child was last seen at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in the front yard of his home in the 1400 block of 145th Street in Fairbank. An extensive search of the surrounding area was conducted by officials.
FAIRBANK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy