GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame tabbed 20 college men’s basketball players to the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Preseason Watch List, and Clemson big man PJ Hall was one of the names on the list. The award is given out...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO