WIS-TV
Clemson’s PJ Hall named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Watch List
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame tabbed 20 college men’s basketball players to the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Preseason Watch List, and Clemson big man PJ Hall was one of the names on the list. The award is given out...
WIS-TV
Suspect accused of killing Upstate deputy dies days after being booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County County Coroner’s Office announced that the suspect accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year recently passed away at a hospice house in Rock Hill. Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger said 63-year-old Duane L. Heard passed away at...
WIS-TV
Woman arrested for allegedly working as registered nurse without license, DHEC investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating after South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested a woman for allegedly practicing medicine as a registered nurse without a license. According to officials, 37-year-old...
