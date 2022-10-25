ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed

While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
Fans React to John 5 Replacing Mick Mars in Motley Crue

Longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has been confirmed to be Motley Crue's new guitarist now that Mick Mars has stepped down and retired. Naturally, as a result of one of the most significant lineup changes in rock and metal history. fans have had a lot of varying reactions to the news.
10 Best Deathcore Albums of the Last 10 Years, Picked by Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos

It's no surprise that Lorna Shore lead vocalist Will Ramos has an inside perspective on the best deathcore albums released in the last decade (2013–2022). But he's still the same fan of the subgenre as he was before he joined the leading deathcore quintet that just dropped their fourth album, Pain Remains. (It's their first full-length album with Ramos.) To wit, the 28-year-old vocalist (pictured above at center) included a Lorna Shore album recorded before his tenure as one of his picks for the decade's best deathcore.
Watch Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan Reveal What the Band’s Original Name Was

It’s widely known that Skid Row purchased the rights to their name from British guitarist Gary Moore. As founding bassist Rachel Bolan just revealed, however, they initially considered going by something else entirely. Bolan recently stopped by the In the Trenches with Ryan Roxie podcast, where Roxie asked him...
Alicia Taylor Talks Cherry Bombs + How Corey Taylor Asked Her Out

At this year’s Louder Than Life festival, we caught up with Cherry Bombs performer Alicia Taylor to talk about her rock and metal dance troupe, how she discovered cabaret, the ideas she bounces off Corey and Griffin Taylor and more. A former NFL cheerleader, Taylor initially loved her job,...
Five Finger Death Punch Double Down With Two Futuristic New Videos

Five Finger Death Punch are a band that still values the artistic expression of the music video, and today they've returned with not one, but two new videos, that are part of an overarching storyline. The clips are for the current single "Times Like These" as well as "Welcome to the Circus."
Les Binks Reveals Lineup for Judas Priest Rock Hall Performance

Bit by bit, the past and present members have started to reveal the plans for Judas Priest's performance at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction next month. The latest bit of intel comes from former drummer Les Binks, who revealed that the forthcoming performance will feature three guitarists and two drummers.
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers ’90s Hit Featured in Disney Film ‘Cars’

Metal bandleader and dad Matt Heafy from Trivium has done all metal parents a favor by covering "Life Is a Highway," the big song from Disney's hit movie Cars. The new heavy recording is latest version of the 1991 Tom Cochrane song, made more famous by Rascal Flatt's cover in the worldwide movie sensation Cars in 2005.
