Read full article on original website
Related
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
Fan Crashes Iron Maiden Stage, Bruce Dickinson Drags Him Off It
At Iron Maiden's The Legacy of the Beast show in Anaheim, California on Sept. 22, a fan climbed onto the stage, making animated gestures toward members of the band. But Bruce Dickinson knew how to deal with him and promptly dragged him off the stage. In the fan-filmed footage seen...
David Crosby Calls Iron Maiden ‘Noise,’ Alex Skolnick Has Perfect Response
David Crosby has once again taken to Twitter to share unsolicited opinions on other artists, this time referring to Iron Maiden as "noise." Testament's Alex Skolnick caught wind of the tweet, however, and had the perfect response to challenge him. The conversation started when composer Vin Downes tweeted about his...
John 5’s Ties to Motley Crue Revealed
While the announcement of John 5's addition to Motley Crue's touring lineup may seem sudden, the guitarist's association with the group goes back some time now. In fact, he's long had ties to the iconic rock band. The news has been rumored for a while now, with Mick Mars announcing...
Iron Maiden’s Prop Plane Malfunctions During ‘Aces High’
The replica of the Spitfire fighter plane that Iron Maiden uses to "buzz" the crowd during the song "Aces High" in their live show, didn't fly right during last night's (Oct. 17) performance. The Spinal Tap-eqsue moment happened during the final song at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass. When...
Fans React to John 5 Replacing Mick Mars in Motley Crue
Longtime Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has been confirmed to be Motley Crue's new guitarist now that Mick Mars has stepped down and retired. Naturally, as a result of one of the most significant lineup changes in rock and metal history. fans have had a lot of varying reactions to the news.
10 Best Deathcore Albums of the Last 10 Years, Picked by Lorna Shore’s Will Ramos
It's no surprise that Lorna Shore lead vocalist Will Ramos has an inside perspective on the best deathcore albums released in the last decade (2013–2022). But he's still the same fan of the subgenre as he was before he joined the leading deathcore quintet that just dropped their fourth album, Pain Remains. (It's their first full-length album with Ramos.) To wit, the 28-year-old vocalist (pictured above at center) included a Lorna Shore album recorded before his tenure as one of his picks for the decade's best deathcore.
The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Defends Lars Ulrich’s ‘Iconic’ Drumming in Reaction Video
Metallica's Lars Ulrich may be one of the more polarizing musicians in metal, but he's definitely got a supporter in The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, who decided to break down Metallica's "Sad But True" in the latest posting of his "Justin Hawkins Rides Again" reaction video series. While the video focuses...
Dave Mustaine Asserts He Is the Sole Founder of Megadeth, No Co-Founding Members
It's no secret that Megadeth formed after Dave Mustaine was fired from Metallica. However, there seems to be some confusion about who was involved when they formed, because the frontman has asserted that he's the sole founder — there weren't any co-founders. Mustaine was Metallica's original lead guitarist, but...
Watch Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan Reveal What the Band’s Original Name Was
It’s widely known that Skid Row purchased the rights to their name from British guitarist Gary Moore. As founding bassist Rachel Bolan just revealed, however, they initially considered going by something else entirely. Bolan recently stopped by the In the Trenches with Ryan Roxie podcast, where Roxie asked him...
M. Shadows Defends ‘Hail to the King’ – Some Fans Act Like It Was a Failure
Avenged Sevenfold's 2013 album Hail to the King proved to be quite polarizing for their fanbase, with some feeling like it didn't live up to the sound of its predecessors. M. Shadows acknowledges that some of their fans consider it a "failure," but presented an argument against that ideology. It's...
Alicia Taylor Talks Cherry Bombs + How Corey Taylor Asked Her Out
At this year’s Louder Than Life festival, we caught up with Cherry Bombs performer Alicia Taylor to talk about her rock and metal dance troupe, how she discovered cabaret, the ideas she bounces off Corey and Griffin Taylor and more. A former NFL cheerleader, Taylor initially loved her job,...
Five Finger Death Punch Double Down With Two Futuristic New Videos
Five Finger Death Punch are a band that still values the artistic expression of the music video, and today they've returned with not one, but two new videos, that are part of an overarching storyline. The clips are for the current single "Times Like These" as well as "Welcome to the Circus."
Edsel Dope Pens Open Letter To Sebastian Bach Amid Falling In Reverse Laptop Controversy
Edsel Dope has shared an open letter directed at former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach after the singer inserted himself in a dispute between Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke and radio DJ Eddie Trunk regarding the band's withdrawal from a festival after their laptops went missing. Upon learning about Falling...
The Black Dahlia Murder’s Holiday Special ‘Yule Em All’ Coming to DVD + Streaming
You might not normally think of The Black Dahlia Murder and Christmas going hand in hand, but back in 2020 that did happen. Now, as the holiday season nears, the band's Yule Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza will be available on DVD and via digital and streaming services this year.
Architects Frontman Hits Out at Fans Using Tom Searle’s Death to Critique Their Music
Everyone's a critic! But there are some critiques that go a little too far, and Architects frontman Sam Carter is calling out one particular mode of criticism he feels has crossed a line into being something more hurtful and personal. Speaking to NME, Carter has hit out at those who...
Les Binks Reveals Lineup for Judas Priest Rock Hall Performance
Bit by bit, the past and present members have started to reveal the plans for Judas Priest's performance at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction next month. The latest bit of intel comes from former drummer Les Binks, who revealed that the forthcoming performance will feature three guitarists and two drummers.
Rick Rubin Reveals Which System of a Down Lyric Serj Tankian Spontaneously Pulled From a Book
"Chop Suey" remains one of the more recognizable, sing-along songs in heavy music, but did you know that one of the song's lyrics was just pulled randomly from a book? That's what producer Rick Rubin revealed while speaking about working with System of a Down on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast (heard below).
Avenged Sevenfold’s Mascot Invades the Carnival in Iron Maiden’s ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Mobile Game
Iron Maiden continue to welcome some of rock's biggest names into their video game world, with Avenged Sevenfold being the latest to take part in a Legacy of the Beast in-game collaboration. In fact, a trio of deathbats chosen by the band's Deathbats Club will now wreak havoc within the carnival backdrop of Maiden's gameplay.
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers ’90s Hit Featured in Disney Film ‘Cars’
Metal bandleader and dad Matt Heafy from Trivium has done all metal parents a favor by covering "Life Is a Highway," the big song from Disney's hit movie Cars. The new heavy recording is latest version of the 1991 Tom Cochrane song, made more famous by Rascal Flatt's cover in the worldwide movie sensation Cars in 2005.
Noisecreep
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0