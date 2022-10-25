Read full article on original website
Biggest questions facing the Badgers after the idle week
As the final month of the regular season approaches, the biggest question facing the Wisconsin Badgers is the most obvious one. The Badgers fired Paul Chryst five games into his eighth season and promoted Jim Leonhard to interim head coach. Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh vowed to conduct a full search after the move, and names like Lance Leipold (Kansas), Dave Aranda (Baylor) and Matt Campbell (Iowa State) soon after emerged on hot boards.
Wisconsin football recruiting: Eight new offers go out this week
The Wisconsin Badgers were busy this week, extending eight new scholarship offers to prospects across the country.
Wisconsin Basketball: Notes from Closed Practice No. 3
The Wisconsin Badgers held another closed practice to the media on Wednesday ahead of their first exhibition game of the season against UW-Eau Claire this weekend. The 2.5-hour practice involved a series of drills, as well as five-on-five action for the first time in front of the media. Here are...
Wisconsin football adds 2023 in-state walk-on Zack Mlsna
The Wisconsin Badgers land a commitment from a 2023 offensive lineman out of Cashton, Wisconsin.
Jim Leonhard hopes Wisconsin makes coaching decision soon
Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard, a candidate for the permanent coaching job, thinks the school will benefit from a decision soon on who will lead the program going forward. Leonhard told SiriusXM's "Big Ten This Morning" that "bigger conversations are coming soon" about Wisconsin's permanent coaching role. He's 2-1 as...
Wisconsin men's basketball: Three newcomers to watch
A look at three new players on Wisconsin's 2022-2023 roster that could make an impact this season for Greg Gard and the Badgers.
Leaked photos of Wisconsin volleyball team came from player’s phone: Cops
Leaked topless photos of the University of Wisconsin’s women’s volleyball team came from the cellphone of one of its players. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. University of Wisconsin Police say they are investigating what led to the photo leak —...
Not so spectacular spotlight
On Dec. 18, 2021, the University of Wisconsin-Madison Women’s Volleyball team won the 2021 Volleyball National Championship, otherwise known as the Big Ten Conference. After their championship win, the players celebrated in graphic victory, which was documented and illegally released earlier this week. According to TMZ Sports, “The Badgers’...
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
Kansas A.G.: Fort, Cambridge men, Milton company banned, face $230,000 in fines
Two Wisconsin men, one from Fort Atkinson and another from Cambridge, along with a Milton-based roofing company have been banned from doing business in the state of Kansas, according to information released Thursday by the Kansas Attorney General’s office. Additionally, the men and company have been ordered to pay...
Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?
Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
Wisconsin men, company banned from doing business, fined for roofing and consumer protection act violations
TOPEKA – (October 27, 2022) – Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge,...
Carroll High Football Coach and Seven Assistants Suspended for Rest of 2022 Season
The LHSAA announced the suspension of Carroll High School's head football coach Brandon Landers after a physical altercation took place during Thursday's game against Franklin Parish.
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
Jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty of Waukesha parade massacre
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man was convicted Wednesday of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally. The jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on […]
Building permit details construction project being done before Oregon duplex explosion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New documents obtained by NBC15 Investigates give more details on the construction project going on at the site of the Oregon duplex explosion, including which companies were doing the work at the site. Damage to homes and the surrounding area after an explosion in Oregon is...
Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
SSM Health seeking 10 orthopedic physicians in Madison amid resignations
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. have resigned, and the health system is actively recruiting to fill their spots. The surgeons gave 90-day notices in September, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. While The Journal didn't say how many orthopedic surgeons resigned, SSM...
WisDOT: Arlington Wholesale dealer loses license after fraudulent sales
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) took away the license for an Arlington wholesale vehicle dealer who was tampering with sales and committing title and odometer fraud. New Status Autos LLC lost their license when the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles determined the...
