z975.com
326 apartments at Rossview and Basham back up for vote, but neighbors still opposed
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A proposed 326-unit apartment complex at Rossview Road and Basham Lane is back up for consideration after it was deferred last month. The topic received comments from several council members as discussion continued at the City Council meeting on Thursday. Concerns were raised previously...
rewind943.com
Several city employees in Clarksville will see raises after pay study
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some city employees will see a pay bump as officials continue efforts to bring wages more in line with industry standards. A 5% general wage increase for all regular city employees took effect on July 1, but that was only the first phase of the plan.
Study: $71,000 income required to afford Nashville rent
The report says it takes an average of about $71,000 a year in Nashville with a one-bedroom apartment to avoid becoming what the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls "cost-burdened."
fox17.com
Parking, infrastructure costs not included in $2.1 billion Titans stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members discover parking and infrastructure costs are not included in the budget for $2.1 billion Titans stadium. Metro Council members are telling FOX 17 News that they're worried about parking and infrastructure requirements surrounding the proposed Titans stadium because these improvements are not a part of the budget for the brand new $2.1 billion Titans stadium.
WSMV
Beware of social security scams as payouts increase, experts say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Those receiving social security benefits will soon see the largest increase in nearly 40 years. Unfortunately, what this also means is scammers are using this as an opportunity to steal your money. Many Americans will see an increase in SSI benefits starting in December and there...
whopam.com
Mayor talks growth, happenings in Hopkinsville
Things are happening in Hopkinsville, and Mayor Wendell Lynch says it’s a sign that the city is heading in the right direction. Appearing on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday morning, Mayor Lynch spoke about the numerous economic development announcements that have been made locally, including Ascend Elements coming to Commerce Park #2 and the old K-Mart building coming under new ownership. Work has already begun to fix up that property and Lynch says it’s just another way to make Hopkinsville attractive to not just businesses, but individuals.
newsfromthestates.com
Stockard on the Stump: True colors coming out against anti-slavery amendment
A man displays a shirt celebrating the freedom of enslaved Black people during the Juneteenth celebration on June 19. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) The Yes on 3 campaign to remove all vestiges of slavery from the state Constitution has bipartisan support from across the state but is running into an odd hurdle, one that some call “psychotic ramblings.”
IRS tax changes could mean hundreds of dollars for you
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennesseans know high inflation is causing all kinds of costs to soar. So how about some good news tied to the uptick?. The IRS announced it's making adjustments in response to that inflation, which could save you hundreds of dollars. First things first: these are...
WSMV
Nashville woman warns about estimate loophole in No Surprises Act
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman said she was caught off guard by her medical bill, and it points to a loophole in the federal No Surprises Act. Michelle Roberts agreed to get steroid injections at Premier Radiology Pain Management Center to try and help her sciatic pain. She was given an estimate of $230, but the bill that arrived at her home was $908.
wpln.org
As abortion access disappears in Tennessee, a nonprofit that offers free long-acting birth control sees demand spike
Demand for long-acting contraceptives has spiked this year as abortion access vanishes in Tennessee. One nonprofit in Nashville has seen nearly twice as many patients compared to the previous year. A Step Ahead offers free birth control that can last up to 10 years through IUDs and implants — both...
whopam.com
Oak Grove mayoral candidates meet in debate
The two women running to be mayor of Oak Grove met in a League of Women Voters debate forum Thursday night as they discussed their visions of the future of the city. Teresa Jarvis is running for re-election to that seat and faces challenger Jackie Oliver on the November ballot, and they field questions concerning a variety of topics, including water rates and issues in Oak Grove. Oliver says the water system infrastructure badly needs to be updated, to determine what is causing high water rates and possible loss.
WSMV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bellevue community concerned after thieves target cars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue community is concerned after thieves targeted their cars multiple times this week. The suspects were caught on camera checking door handles and looking in windows on what neighbors said is normally a quiet street in the Allen’s Green area. Security video from around...
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic restriction on US 68 near Cadiz starts today
One lane traffic restriction starts today on U.S. 68 at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County. This work zone lane restriction for both eastbound and westbound traffic on U.S. 68 will be near the east intersection of U.S. 68 and U.S. 68-Business at Cadiz. All traffic will be...
wkdzradio.com
Tenant Charged With Damaging Rental Property
A Hopkinsville man was charged Wednesday morning with causing over $9,000 in damages to a rental property. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Thomas Kaneer caused $9,204 worth of damage to drywall, flooring, and the ceilings in a home he was renting. Kaneer reportedly disconnected a sink causing water damage to the home.
fox32chicago.com
Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million
NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
'Select Your Crown' event returns to Clarksville, giving away 200 custom wigs
"Select Your Crown" event returns to Clarksville for the second year to make and give away 200 custom wigs for women and children experiencing hair loss from chemotherapy and alopecia.
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Theft Of $15,000 In Hopkinsville
An Antioch, Tennessee, man reported a theft of money in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man paid $15,000 in two checks for rental property payments after making a deal with two people. He reported the theft to police after finding a story about them scamming others out of...
Bus driver shortage forces some students to walk to school, without sidewalks
Parents that live less than 1.5 miles from their kids' schools now have to find their own way to get them to class. The district cites a major bus driver shortage as the reason why.
clarksvillenow.com
Spooky Special bus soon to haunt Clarksville with free Halloween rides | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Spooky Special bus from Clarksville Transit System will once again run amok on the streets of Clarksville. For more than 30 years the CTS Spooky Special has traveled around the city offering free rides for Halloween. On Thursday, 17 art students, grades 9-12,...
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
