Clarksville, TN

fox17.com

Parking, infrastructure costs not included in $2.1 billion Titans stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council members discover parking and infrastructure costs are not included in the budget for $2.1 billion Titans stadium. Metro Council members are telling FOX 17 News that they're worried about parking and infrastructure requirements surrounding the proposed Titans stadium because these improvements are not a part of the budget for the brand new $2.1 billion Titans stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Beware of social security scams as payouts increase, experts say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Those receiving social security benefits will soon see the largest increase in nearly 40 years. Unfortunately, what this also means is scammers are using this as an opportunity to steal your money. Many Americans will see an increase in SSI benefits starting in December and there...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Mayor talks growth, happenings in Hopkinsville

Things are happening in Hopkinsville, and Mayor Wendell Lynch says it’s a sign that the city is heading in the right direction. Appearing on the WHOP Early Bird Show Friday morning, Mayor Lynch spoke about the numerous economic development announcements that have been made locally, including Ascend Elements coming to Commerce Park #2 and the old K-Mart building coming under new ownership. Work has already begun to fix up that property and Lynch says it’s just another way to make Hopkinsville attractive to not just businesses, but individuals.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
newsfromthestates.com

Stockard on the Stump: True colors coming out against anti-slavery amendment

A man displays a shirt celebrating the freedom of enslaved Black people during the Juneteenth celebration on June 19. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) The Yes on 3 campaign to remove all vestiges of slavery from the state Constitution has bipartisan support from across the state but is running into an odd hurdle, one that some call “psychotic ramblings.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman warns about estimate loophole in No Surprises Act

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman said she was caught off guard by her medical bill, and it points to a loophole in the federal No Surprises Act. Michelle Roberts agreed to get steroid injections at Premier Radiology Pain Management Center to try and help her sciatic pain. She was given an estimate of $230, but the bill that arrived at her home was $908.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Oak Grove mayoral candidates meet in debate

The two women running to be mayor of Oak Grove met in a League of Women Voters debate forum Thursday night as they discussed their visions of the future of the city. Teresa Jarvis is running for re-election to that seat and faces challenger Jackie Oliver on the November ballot, and they field questions concerning a variety of topics, including water rates and issues in Oak Grove. Oliver says the water system infrastructure badly needs to be updated, to determine what is causing high water rates and possible loss.
OAK GROVE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Traffic restriction on US 68 near Cadiz starts today

One lane traffic restriction starts today on U.S. 68 at the east edge of Cadiz in Trigg County. This work zone lane restriction for both eastbound and westbound traffic on U.S. 68 will be near the east intersection of U.S. 68 and U.S. 68-Business at Cadiz. All traffic will be...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Tenant Charged With Damaging Rental Property

A Hopkinsville man was charged Wednesday morning with causing over $9,000 in damages to a rental property. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Thomas Kaneer caused $9,204 worth of damage to drywall, flooring, and the ceilings in a home he was renting. Kaneer reportedly disconnected a sink causing water damage to the home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox32chicago.com

Willie Nelson's Tennessee home hits the market for $2.5 million

NASHVILLE - A home that once belonged to Willie Nelson is on the market. The property, spanning 155 acres of countryside, features a three-bedroom log cabin built by the country music legend himself. Available for $2.5 million, it has only ever had two owners – the 89-year-old and its current residents.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Theft Of $15,000 In Hopkinsville

An Antioch, Tennessee, man reported a theft of money in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man paid $15,000 in two checks for rental property payments after making a deal with two people. He reported the theft to police after finding a story about them scamming others out of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

