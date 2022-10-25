ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Prisoner charged with murder in death of fellow Raleigh inmate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh prisoner was arrested on Friday and charged with killing another inmate in September. A CBS 17 crew member was in a Wake County courtroom when 22-year-old Quashon Williams was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in the death of Ronald Rhodes. Rhodes was killed...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

As shooting suspect begins rehab, Hedingham neighbors wait for healing

Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. Reporter: Joe FisherPhotographer: Curt TremperWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab

RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
bccolonels.com

Mass Shooting in North Carolina Brings Attention to Small Town

There was a mass shooting that happened in Raleigh, North Carolina last Thursday, leaving 2 people injured and 5 dead. The shooter was a fifteen-year old boy. Witnesses say the boy was armed with a long gun. The shooting happened in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove. Drive and Bay...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man arrested in shooting death on S. Roxboro Street in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested 35-year-old Lamin Amie Nile in connection to the Thursday morning shooting death of 34-year-old Julie Lindsey. Police found Lindsey around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS responders. Njie is charged with carrying...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Overnight crash in Durham kills 2, injures 1

Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the road and struck a tree shortly before midnight on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue. Two people are dead after a late-night crash in Durham. Police say an Audi SUV ran off the...
DURHAM, NC
mhscattalk.com

Five People Killed in Raleigh Neighborhood

A 15-year-old teenage boy violently murdered five and injured two innocent civilians, in Hedingham, a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. The teenager was found wearing an all-camouflage outfit and carrying a shotgun, handgun, and hunting knife. This event occurred for a lasting four hours and 27 minutes from when the first 911 call was made, to when the fifteen year old suspect was captured. The suspect was soon discovered to be Austin Thompson, a student who attends Knightdale High School.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham cold case: Police announce key clue, hoping community will bring answers

A Durham murder case from 2020 has gone cold. However, investigators have a key clue to share with the public - in hopes people in the community can help heat up the trail. A Durham murder case from 2020 has gone cold. However, investigators have a key clue to share with the public - in hopes people in the community can help heat up the trail.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Nurses come together to honor woman killed in Durham

One week after June Onkundi was killed by a patient at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, The North Carolina Nurses Association will host a support group in honor. One week after June Onkundi was killed by a patient at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, The North Carolina Nurses Association will host a support group in honor.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man shot, killed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died from a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. Cumberland County deputies responded to a shooting near the 2400 block of Elcar Drive around 7:56 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man posed as CIA officer at Wake Forest gym, warrants say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants. According to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17, Adrian Michael Crump, 58, of Rocky Mount, impersonated a law enforcement officer at a Planet Fitness gym in Wake Forest on Thursday.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Aldi thief: Wendell man convicted by jury for string of armed robberies

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 43-year-old man from Wendell has been convicted for a series of armed robberies throughout the state. What connected the robberies was a common target: Aldi supermarkets. Lionel Robinson, 43, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for the robberies which the Department of...
WENDELL, NC

