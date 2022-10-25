Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
WRAL
Celebration of Life for Mary Marshall, woman killed in Raleigh mass shooting
$25K reward offered for information on NC double murder, Gov. Cooper says
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of a man and a woman in Halifax County.
cbs17
Prisoner charged with murder in death of fellow Raleigh inmate
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh prisoner was arrested on Friday and charged with killing another inmate in September. A CBS 17 crew member was in a Wake County courtroom when 22-year-old Quashon Williams was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in the death of Ronald Rhodes. Rhodes was killed...
cbs17
Celebration of life to be held Saturday for Raleigh mass shooting victim Mary Marshall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friends and family of Mary Marshall, one of the five victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, will gather Saturday morning to remember her. What was supposed to be her wedding day is being replaced with a celebration of life event. Marshall’s sister, Meaghan McCrickard, said...
WRAL
As shooting suspect begins rehab, Hedingham neighbors wait for healing
Sources: Suspected Raleigh mass shooter soon to begin rehab
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in a Raleigh mass shooting continues to improve, sources tell WRAL News. Sources said 15-year-old Austin Thompson is at WakeMed, monitored by Raleigh police officers around the clock. That monitoring will continue when he begins physical rehabilitation, which sources said could be as soon as Friday.
bccolonels.com
Mass Shooting in North Carolina Brings Attention to Small Town
There was a mass shooting that happened in Raleigh, North Carolina last Thursday, leaving 2 people injured and 5 dead. The shooter was a fifteen-year old boy. Witnesses say the boy was armed with a long gun. The shooting happened in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove. Drive and Bay...
cbs17
Man arrested in shooting death on S. Roxboro Street in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested 35-year-old Lamin Amie Nile in connection to the Thursday morning shooting death of 34-year-old Julie Lindsey. Police found Lindsey around 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS responders. Njie is charged with carrying...
WRAL
Overnight crash in Durham kills 2, injures 1
mhscattalk.com
Five People Killed in Raleigh Neighborhood
A 15-year-old teenage boy violently murdered five and injured two innocent civilians, in Hedingham, a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. The teenager was found wearing an all-camouflage outfit and carrying a shotgun, handgun, and hunting knife. This event occurred for a lasting four hours and 27 minutes from when the first 911 call was made, to when the fifteen year old suspect was captured. The suspect was soon discovered to be Austin Thompson, a student who attends Knightdale High School.
WRAL
Durham cold case: Police announce key clue, hoping community will bring answers
A Durham murder case from 2020 has gone cold. However, investigators have a key clue to share with the public - in hopes people in the community can help heat up the trail. A Durham murder case from 2020 has gone cold. However, investigators have a key clue to share with the public - in hopes people in the community can help heat up the trail.
WRAL
Nurses come together to honor woman killed in Durham
One week after June Onkundi was killed by a patient at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, The North Carolina Nurses Association will host a support group in honor. One week after June Onkundi was killed by a patient at the Freedom House Recovery Center in Durham, The North Carolina Nurses Association will host a support group in honor.
Man arrested in NC after breaking into vehicles across the U.S., stealing debit cards to buy money orders at Food Lion and Walmart
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man responsible for breaking into cars across multiple states and they are looking for another person in connection to the break-ins, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 4, deputies received a call to a park on 5550 Church Road...
WRAL
A student brought a gun to school in Fayetteville. Then everything went right.
Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic...
Man shot, killed in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died from a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. Cumberland County deputies responded to a shooting near the 2400 block of Elcar Drive around 7:56 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center,...
cbs17
Man posed as CIA officer at Wake Forest gym, warrants say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants. According to arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17, Adrian Michael Crump, 58, of Rocky Mount, impersonated a law enforcement officer at a Planet Fitness gym in Wake Forest on Thursday.
cbs17
2 dead in Durham crash, ‘speed appears to be a factor’, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Speed appears to be a factor in a deadly crash that killed two people in Durham late Friday night, police say. Officers said it happened at about 11:49 p.m. on Fayetteville St. near Timothy Ave. They said the driver of a 2017 Audi was heading...
Woman killed in shooting near Hillside Park in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was killed Thursday in Durham. Around 1:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of South Roxboro Street, near Hillside Park. At the scene, officers found a woman who was unresponsive. She...
cbs17
Raleigh police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed in crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has died after being hit by a car Friday night, according to Raleigh police. At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers said they were called to the 4400 block of New Bern Ave. near New Hope Road. A man was hit by a car...
cbs17
Aldi thief: Wendell man convicted by jury for string of armed robberies
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 43-year-old man from Wendell has been convicted for a series of armed robberies throughout the state. What connected the robberies was a common target: Aldi supermarkets. Lionel Robinson, 43, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for the robberies which the Department of...
