Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
City Council Members Denied 9-Years Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for Cambodian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Place in North OlmstedIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Related
Video Shows What Tom Brady Told Lamar Jackson After Bucs-Ravens Game
Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson had a great postgame handshake following Thursday night's game. Brady told Jackson that he played really well and also told him to take care following the Ravens' win. Jackson then told Brady that he's the GOAT before they went their separate ways. The Ravens won...
Tom Brady has more than Ravens to worry about Thursday after reported ultimatum from Giselle
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to take on the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, and they haven’t been playing their best ball heading in. In fact, the Buccaneers have been pretty bad, losing back-to-back games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. This is the type of...
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision
The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
Ravens 27, Bucs 22: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Todd Bowles and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell short yet again Thursday night, losing 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens in front of a prime-time audience. Here’s what Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Todd Bowles, and other members of the team had to say after their third straight defeat:
3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement
Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
NFL Head Coach Reportedly 'Lost Team' After First Game
It hasn't been an easy season for the Denver Broncos. They had so much hype coming into this season after they made a coaching change and then traded for Russell Wilson, but it hasn't worked out so far. They've lost five of their first seven games and look to be...
NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News
Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return. After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Bengals provide injury updates on Ja'Marr Chase, Logan Wilson and more
The Cincinnati Bengals provided some key injury updates on the first day of practice as the team preps to take on the Cleveland Browns on “Monday Night Football.”. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson wouldn’t practice on Wednesday, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
atozsports.com
Titans catch break during toughest stretch of season
The Tennessee Titans (4-2) look to continue to build a cushion before the team’s toughest stretch of the season. Following this Sunday’s divisional test on the road at the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the Titans will have a five-game gauntlet against some of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.
Yardbarker
Broncos owner Greg Penner disappointed by $4.65 billion purchase
Penner, the chairman of Walmart and member of the Walton-Penner family, purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion in August. According to NBC Sports, the purchase was the most expensive in the history of North American sports. The Broncos have failed to live up to their price tag. They're last in...
NFL World Reacts To The Promising Chase Young News
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has taken an important step forward in his recovery from a torn ACL. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Young's 21-day practice window will open next week. By the end of it, Washington will have to decide whether to activate the former...
Comments / 0