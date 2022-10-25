ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision

The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Tom Brady is regretting coming out of retirement

Tom Brady is recognized by most football fans to be the ‘GOAT’ or greatest of all-time. He has won seven Super Bowls, which is more than any franchise in NFL history. Over the years, we have been treated to greatness to a level rarely seen in professional sports. Brady had done a masterful job crafting his legacy as a leader, motivator and of course winner. He also created the idyllic image in American society as a good-looking, family man that has it all. However, on Friday morning that all came crashing down.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Odell Beckham After Trade News

Odell Beckham Jr.'s name has been discussed frequently in NFL Twitter circles lately, as the Super Bowl champion wide receiver inches closer to a return. After the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs this afternoon, fans of several different teams took to social media to advocate for their squad to sign Beckham.
MINNESOTA STATE
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Titans catch break during toughest stretch of season

The Tennessee Titans (4-2) look to continue to build a cushion before the team’s toughest stretch of the season. Following this Sunday’s divisional test on the road at the Houston Texans (1-3-1), the Titans will have a five-game gauntlet against some of the NFL’s most dangerous teams.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Broncos owner Greg Penner disappointed by $4.65 billion purchase

Penner, the chairman of Walmart and member of the Walton-Penner family, purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion in August. According to NBC Sports, the purchase was the most expensive in the history of North American sports. The Broncos have failed to live up to their price tag. They're last in...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Promising Chase Young News

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has taken an important step forward in his recovery from a torn ACL. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Young's 21-day practice window will open next week. By the end of it, Washington will have to decide whether to activate the former...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy