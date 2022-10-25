Star Clippers’ fleet of tall clipper ships stand out in any port for their impressive silhouettes and classic-meet-modern design. The line’s largest ship, the 228-guest Royal Clipper, turns heads where ever she sails and evokes the question: “is that a pirate ship?” She is not, in fact, a pirate ship, but in 2001, Royal Clipper was officially recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest square-rigged sailing ship in service, and she has held onto that honor for more than 20 years.

