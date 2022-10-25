ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

See Doja Cat’s Most Fearless and Exciting Fashion Moments of All Time: Pics

By Grace Riley
 3 days ago
Doja Cat is not only a feisty lyrical genius, but a fearless fashion star. Through the years, the singer has turned heads with her exciting and funky looks.

The California native — whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini — dropped her first song, “So High,” in 2014 and immediately gained stardom. She released her first album, Amala , in 2018 and by late 2019 she was a viral sensation thanks to her hit "Say So." As her popularity increased, so did her reputation as a fashionista.

The hitmaker is rarely seen in something simple. From cat-printed gowns to shaved eyebrows , Doja knows how to keep all eyes on her .

One of the rapper’s most dazzling looks was the Atelier Versace gown she wore to the 2022 Grammy Awards . Doja arrived in a gorgeous light blue dress that was adorned with jewels. Her sheer skirt showed off her legs and gave onlookers a glimpse of her platform pumps. She had her platinum locks styled into a spiky updo. Her sparkly necklaces, earrings and bracelets completed the fit alongside smokey eyeshadow and a nude lip .

Another eye-catching getup from the musician was her look at the Mônot fashion show during Paris Week in October 2022 . Doja debuted a cutout dress with one strap tying around her neck. The look didn't stop there, though. Her arms were painted black and looked like gloves, adding more dimension to the outfit. Her nails were finished with sharp black points. As for glam, the “Talk Dirty” singer rocked face paint that included blue contour and a bright red lip. For jewelry, she kept it simple with diamond earrings that reached her collarbone and a glitzy necklace.

Doja’s stylist, Brett Alan Nelson , told Harper’s Bazaar in October 2022 that the duo have been working together since 2019. “It’s been very difficult for me to not fall in love with Amala, the person, because she’s so special. She’s become like my sister.” He added: “I want to make sure that every look feels authentic. I never want to force her into something!”

The “Kiss Me More” singer has never shied away from hit songs or outrageous looks and we’re taking a look back at the best of them.

Keep scrolling to see Doja Cat’s boldest looks:

