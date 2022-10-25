The Fairfax Post office has been out of commission since the fire that destroyed three buildings and damaged two others in Fairfax earlier this month. There has been some activity with an inspection of the roof and some large fans and dehumidifiers being put in the building to attempt to remove moisture. The city council have considered temporary locations including a small room at the Fairfax Community Center, which has to be approved by Post Office management and also letting USPS know the room is available. If USPS allows them to use a temporary location, that would resolve the issue of not having to travel to Gibbon but will still prevent people from picking up PO box mail after regular business hours. Right now, Fairfax postal customers have to go to Gibbon to get their mail. Right now things are in a holding pattern awaiting the next steps by the USPS.

FAIRFAX, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO