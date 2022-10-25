Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls power plant imploded
(Granite Falls, MN) -- Xcel Energy demolished its coal plant Thursday morning on the Minnesota River east of Granite Falls. Highway 212 was briefly closed during the implosion, conducted by Veit demolition. Xcel Energy contracted with Veit to dismantle the plant, according to the information from Xcel Energy on the demolition plans. The Minnesota Valley plant was originally built in 1930, and expanded in 1953. The coal-fired plant generated 75 megawatts of energy. It was retired in 2009. The plant's twin stacks stand 280 feet above the Minnesota River Valley in Granite Falls. Those stacks tumbled as Veit used explosives to implode the plant. It only took about 15 seconds for the whole structure to fall. Xcel Energy and Granite Falls city officials are honoring the history of the iconic coal plant and employees and retirees who operated it. The plant produced electricity for farms and towns between the Twin Cities and Sioux Falls, South Dakota from the 1930s through the '90s.
mprnews.org
Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded
A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
knuj.net
BID ACCEPTED TO REPLACE WATER MAIN UNDER MINNESOTA RIVER
The New Ulm Public Utilities Commission has approved a quote for the installation of the raw water main under the Minnesota River. The quote was for over $368,000 from Ellingson Drainage of West Concord. Utililties Director Kris Manderfeld said it is important to get the problem fixed as soon as possible so Mayor Terry Sviene issued an emergency declaration to fast track the repair. A leak was found to be under the Minnesota River about 15 feet from the bank. Wells 20 and 21 feed water to the treatment plant but are currently offline due to failure of the pipe. Three quotes were received for the project and it is hoped to have the problem fixed sometime in December.
bulletin-news.com
Minnesota angler ties state record with huge sunfish
Aaron Ardoff of Spicer travels to the waterways of Kandiyohi County in search of the big sunfish that he and his brothers like pursuing because of the thrill of the chase. However, he admitted that when he caught the sunfish that made him famous, he was largely “messing around,” casting a black and orange spinnerbait into the waters of Green Lake for the enjoyment of tangles with bass or northern pike.
KEYC
Highway 22 construction to begin Monday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
You HAVE to Check out the Longest Covered Bridge in Minnesota
If you mention a bridge in Minnesota people may automatically think of the bridge of 35 that collapsed quite a few years ago. Your mind will just somehow go right to that place, which isn't great, and if you don't think of that first, good on you!. But if you...
knuj.net
FAIRFAX POST OFFICE
The Fairfax Post office has been out of commission since the fire that destroyed three buildings and damaged two others in Fairfax earlier this month. There has been some activity with an inspection of the roof and some large fans and dehumidifiers being put in the building to attempt to remove moisture. The city council have considered temporary locations including a small room at the Fairfax Community Center, which has to be approved by Post Office management and also letting USPS know the room is available. If USPS allows them to use a temporary location, that would resolve the issue of not having to travel to Gibbon but will still prevent people from picking up PO box mail after regular business hours. Right now, Fairfax postal customers have to go to Gibbon to get their mail. Right now things are in a holding pattern awaiting the next steps by the USPS.
voiceofalexandria.com
Gusts to 74 mph reported across Minnesota early Monday morning
(Undated)—It was windy across Minnesota over the weekend and into early Monday morning. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms pushed across the late Sunday night into early Monday morning. While the Alexandria area had gusts to 45 mph at times Sunday afternoon and evening, portions of southern Minnesota saw gusts...
voiceofalexandria.com
Netflix series to focus on missing central Minnesota student
(St. Joseph, MN)--The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode out featuring the disappearance of a Minnesota college student. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Josh Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John's University in Collegeville. Authorities say that Josh left a friend's...
Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument
Austin Lee Louis Carlson. Courtesy of Mille Lacs County Jail. A 42-year-old Princeton man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his longtime neighbor outside their home on Thursday. Prosecutors on Friday charged Austin L. Carlson with one count of second-degree attempted murder of his neighbor, whom Carlson...
