Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Why General Electric Stock Is Still a Buy Despite Mixed Results
General Electric's (NYSE: GE) third-quarter earnings are out, and they are highly likely to create mixed feelings among investors. "Mixed" is the appropriate word, as there's disappointing news on the near-term outlook. On the other hand, GE did enough to make investors feel there's something in the results and outlook to underline the value case for the stock. On balance, the stock remains attractive, but near-term pressure is building.
Why Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Jumped 9.03% on Friday
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biopharmaceutical stock that specializes in cystic fibrosis (CF) and gene-editing therapies, saw its shares jump 9.03% on Friday. The stock closed at $287.89 on Thursday, then opened on Friday at $302 before rising to $313.89 in the late afternoon. It's now close to its 52-week high of $316.48. Its 52-week low is $179.96. So far this year, the stock is up more than 41%.
Why TAL Education Group Stock Popped Today
Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) jumped today after the Chinese education stock posted better-than-expected results in its second-quarter earnings report. The stock finished the day up 10.1% as a result. So what. After the Chinese government banned for-profit core academic tutoring services for K-12 students last year, TAL...
Why Carter's Stock Was Flopping on Friday
Friday was a generally upbeat day for the stock market, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of children's apparel retailer Carter's (NYSE: CRI). The company's stock was down by almost 5% in midafternoon trading, in the wake of its latest earnings release. So what. Carter's unveiled its third-quarter...
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP): A Multidimensional Consumer Staples Stock
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is a worldwide manufacturer of beverage and food products. Among its wide portfolio of brands, most need no introduction as they represent top consumer choices. As investors worry about the economy and the market faces downward pressure, Pepsi has managed to continue on the path of revenue growth and operational effectiveness. Inelastic demand for food/beverage products makes the company's profits resistant to worsening consumer sentiment and weakening spending. I am bullish on PEP stock.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed at $5.45, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed at $31.93, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
Emerson Electric Co. EMR is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
APA (APA) closed the most recent trading day at $45.44, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas...
FREYR Battery (FREY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FREYR Battery (FREY) closed at $13.02, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Why Shares of Vaxcyte Rose 110.7% This Week
Shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, climbed 110.70% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $20.58. It then opened dramatically higher on Monday at $35.15 and climbed to a weekly and 52-week high of $43.65 on Friday before closing the week at $43.36. The stock is up more than 82% this year.
The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $53.71, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
This Fallen Growth Stock Is Still a Wall Street Favorite: Here's Why
The stock may be down by 60% over the past 12 months, but Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ: MRVI) is still in Wall Street's good graces, with all 10 of the big-time financial analysts who cover the stock rating it as either a buy or a strong buy. In the face of such a steep decline, that's quite a strong endorsement of the company's potential.
Ovintiv (OVV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ovintiv (OVV) closed at $50.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy...
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) closed at $7.05, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.18, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.95%...
Why Raymond James Financial Stock Soared 18.4% This Week
The share price of Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) jumped 18.4% this week, climbing to $119 per share from last Friday's close through today's closing bell, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock has been one of the top performers on the market this year, up 18% year to date.
Here's Our "Recession 2023" Game Plan (for Cheap 8.4% Dividends)
It's nearly 2023, and we're on the precipice of something that's never happened in our lifetimes: a recession is coming--and when it does, it will surprise no one. Believe it or not, that's good news because it lets us buy stocks--and high-yield closed-end funds (CEFs)--cheap right now. We don't have to wait months for the recession to subside.
