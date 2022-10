CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Harrison Crowe of Australia is the leader going into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur. Crowe shot a 67 to build a two-shot lead over Minhyuk Song of South Korea and Bo Jin of China. Scoring was tough in windy conditions at Amata Spring Country Club. Jin is an Oklahoma State junior who has led the Asia-Pacific Amateur after 36 holes each of the last two years. Now he’s chasing Crowe, who is among the rising amateurs from Down Under. He won a PGA Tour of Australasia event in March. Ratchanon Chantananuwat had a 76 and is eight shots back.

4 HOURS AGO