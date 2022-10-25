ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'

The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
NESN

Alex Cora Reveals Conversation With Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora may not be managing in the postseason, however with this season’s Fall Classic featuring a few former players — Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vázquez — the skipper certainly has plenty of reason to stay tuned in this October. Cora managed...
NESN

Aaron Judge To Red Sox? MLB Insider Offers Outlook On Possibility

So far, there’s been nothing concrete linking the Boston Red Sox to Aaron Judge. And perhaps there never will be, as the Red Sox have their own questions to answer about the futures of Xander Bogaerts (who can opt out of his contract this offseason) and Rafael Devers (who can become a free agent next winter).
CBS Boston

Signature John Hancock sign removed from Fenway Park after 30 years

BOSTON – It is officially the end of an era at Fenway Park.Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox when the season ended. With the deal coming to an end, that meant the signature John Hancock logo at Fenway Park will no longer be featured above the scoreboard in centerfield.After a disappointing season came to an end earlier this month, crews got to work taking down the sign. As of Thursday, the sign is officially no longer displayed at Fenway Park. The sign had been in place at Fenway Park for 30 years. 
NESN

Red Wings Forward Suspended For High Stick On Injured David Krejci

Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will have to spend some time away from the ice for his high stick that knocked Boston Bruins center David Krejci out of Thursday’s game. The NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday issued a two-game suspension to Rasmussen after he checked Krejci...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Red Sox’ JD Martinez plan for $19.7 million qualifying offer

The Boston Red Sox suffered a disappointing 2022 season, finishing dead last in the ever-competitive AL East with a 78-84 record just a year after making the ALCS. And it appears as if the Red Sox are preparing to move on to their next era with key members of their 2018 World Series-winning core, such as JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts (player option), and Chris Sale (player option) set to enter free agency.
Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

