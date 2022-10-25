Read full article on original website
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
NBC Sports
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
Alex Cora Reveals Conversation With Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora may not be managing in the postseason, however with this season’s Fall Classic featuring a few former players — Kyle Schwarber and Christian Vázquez — the skipper certainly has plenty of reason to stay tuned in this October. Cora managed...
Kyle Schwarber steals base, wins America free tacos after Red Sox writer predicts it
Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has stolen just 22 bases in 819 career regular season games, making him an unlikely candidate to win America free tacos by swiping the first bag of the 2022 World Series. That’s probably what WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford was thinking early Saturday night. Enter your...
Aaron Judge To Red Sox? MLB Insider Offers Outlook On Possibility
So far, there’s been nothing concrete linking the Boston Red Sox to Aaron Judge. And perhaps there never will be, as the Red Sox have their own questions to answer about the futures of Xander Bogaerts (who can opt out of his contract this offseason) and Rafael Devers (who can become a free agent next winter).
Signature John Hancock sign removed from Fenway Park after 30 years
BOSTON – It is officially the end of an era at Fenway Park.Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox when the season ended. With the deal coming to an end, that meant the signature John Hancock logo at Fenway Park will no longer be featured above the scoreboard in centerfield.After a disappointing season came to an end earlier this month, crews got to work taking down the sign. As of Thursday, the sign is officially no longer displayed at Fenway Park. The sign had been in place at Fenway Park for 30 years.
Red Wings Forward Suspended For High Stick On Injured David Krejci
Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will have to spend some time away from the ice for his high stick that knocked Boston Bruins center David Krejci out of Thursday’s game. The NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday issued a two-game suspension to Rasmussen after he checked Krejci...
RUMOR: Red Sox’ JD Martinez plan for $19.7 million qualifying offer
The Boston Red Sox suffered a disappointing 2022 season, finishing dead last in the ever-competitive AL East with a 78-84 record just a year after making the ALCS. And it appears as if the Red Sox are preparing to move on to their next era with key members of their 2018 World Series-winning core, such as JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts (player option), and Chris Sale (player option) set to enter free agency.
