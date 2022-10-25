Progressive Democrats withdraw letter calling for more diplomatic efforts with Russia

Read full article on original website
A second railroad union votes down Biden's tentative agreement
A second railroad union voted on Wednesday against ratifying the tentative agreement brokered between the railroad managers, unions and members of President Joe Biden's administration. The move increases the possibility of a strike in November that would endanger the national supply chain if a deal is not reached. The Brotherhood...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
How Biden changed his tune on inflation as prices soared and the midterms loomed
When Jack Hunt walked out of the Forsyth County, Ga., elections office after casting his ballot, he had one primary concern on his mind — the economy. "It's ridiculous. The grocery stores, you go and some items are twice what they were before Biden's administration took office," the retired 71-year-old pilot said. "We need to get the inflation under control."
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
In close races, Republicans attack Democrats over fentanyl and the overdose crisis
On a recent evening, Ryan Hampton stood in front of a crowd of people in Spokane, Wash., urging them to see drugs and addiction as a key issue in the midterm elections. "We see these overdose numbers hitting new historic highs," Hampton said, referring to the 107,622 Americans who died after using illicit drugs last year.
Pelosi's status as GOP campaign-ad villain faces new scrutiny after violent home invasion
The speaker has headlined Republican attacks for almost as long as she's led House Democrats — a political truism her party is lamenting after her husband's assault.
Russia says it's done enlisting new troops after sending thousands more to Ukraine
MOSCOW — Russia announced it was formally ending a controversial mobilization drive to send additional forces to fight in Ukraine — with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informing President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting that the military had reached its target of 300,000 additional troops for the military campaign.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Dispatcher's 'intuition' may have saved Paul Pelosi, San Francisco's police chief says
The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "intentional" and the police dispatcher's "intuition" and "quick thinking" resulted in a faster police response, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said. Paul Pelosi was "violently attacked" by an intruder who broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home early...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked by an intruder at home
An intruder broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home early Friday morning and "violently assaulted" her husband, Paul Pelosi, according to a statement from Drew Hammill, the speaker's spokesperson. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement read. "Mr. Pelosi...
State legislative races are on the front lines of democracy this midterm cycle
State legislative races can feel low stakes when compared to national political contests. But 2022 is shaping up a little differently. Democratically-aligned super PACs and party-affiliated groups are spending tens of millions of dollars around the country to try to change the composition of state legislatures in key swing states, warning that fair elections could hang in the balance.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Latino voters weigh abortion rights — and the economy — in a key congressional race
Sergio del Castillo calls himself a Democrat. On a windy Saturday outside Todo's Grocery Store in the outer Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C., Del Castillo said his concerns over the economy, crime and school safety have tested his loyalty. "They really haven't done what they promise," he said. "Both parties...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Fetterman and Oz spar in only formal debate ahead of Pennsylvania's Senate election
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman, the Democratic Lt. Governor, and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former TV doctor, faced off Tuesday night in the only formal debate of the race. The two were in an a TV studio, without an audience, in Harrisburg, Pa., where they sparred over abortion rights,...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
2020 changed how America votes. The question now is whether those changes stick
The story of how 2020 changed voting in America has been well told by now: Whether it was 24-hour early voting sites or ramping up mail voting options, virtually every election jurisdiction in the country did something to expand access and make voting easier and safer during the early months of the pandemic.
Russia is suspending a Ukraine grain export that had helped bring down food prices
KYIV, Ukraine — The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal which has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and has brought down global food prices. The ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone...
In the battle for Kherson, Ukrainian infantry officers say don't underestimate Russia
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces have made significant gains over the last several weeks, recapturing wide swaths of Ukrainian territory in the east and northeast. But now they're bracing for what could be one of their toughest battles yet: for the strategically important southern city of Kherson. "The Russians...
Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal over ship attack claim
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea as the reason for the move. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that the Russians mishandled their own weapons. The Russian declaration came one day after U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the grain export deal, which was scheduled to expire on Nov. 19. Guterres also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertilizer exports. The U.N. chief said the grain deal — brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July — helps “to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people,” his spokesman said.
Many midterm races focus on rising crime. Here's what the data does and doesn't show
Crime and public safety are among the issues that have taken center stage in many midterm races nationwide, from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania to New York. Republicans are repeating a page from their 2020 playbook by ramping up ads accusing Democrats of being soft on crime. The GOP spent nearly $40 million on crime-related messaging in September alone, as NPR has reported — and ad spending tends to be a good indication of what candidates and their backers think will sway voters.
Rail strike worry prompts businesses to seek WH intervention
Businesses are increasingly worried about the renewed threat of a railroad strike after two unions rejected their deals, and they want the Biden administration and Congress to be ready to intervene. A coalition of 322 business groups from a variety of industries signed off on a letter to President Joe...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Opinion: Where did all of the political debates go?
This used to be the season of the World Series, fake cobweb decorations, and candidate debates. The first two are holding strong, at least at my house. But the 2022 midterm elections have come up short on political debates. FiveThirtyEight, the political analysis website, says 58% of races for the U.S. Senate this year have had no debates. In many contests that have, there's been just one matchup where there used to be three.
Republicans recast drugs and fentanyl as a crime and border security problem
Ahead of the midterms, Republicans have recast the debate over drugs and fentanyl addiction as a crime and border security problem. America's opioid crisis has resurfaced as a political issue ahead of the midterm elections. Many Republicans are talking about opioids and fentanyl not as a public health problem but as a symptom of what they describe as a crime and border crisis. As NPR addiction correspondent Brian Mann reports, that worries some drug policy experts.
An unearthed John Steinbeck column probes the strength of U.S. democracy
NEW YORK — Decades ago, as communists and suspected communists were being blacklisted and debates spread over the future of American democracy, John Steinbeck — a resident of Paris at the time — often found himself asked about the headlines from his native country. The question he...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Iran's protesters find inspiration in a Kurdish revolutionary slogan
For 41 days, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in anger over the death of a young Kurdish woman in police custody, even as authorities continue their violent crackdown against them. The demonstrations — honoring the memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, whose Kurdish first name was Jina — have become the largest women's rights movement in Iran's recent history.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
