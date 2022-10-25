Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Travel advisory for East-I82 in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Washington State Department of Transportation is notifying travelers there will be expected traffic on I-182. Shoulder repairs will begin eastbound lanes, closing a single lane near exit 12B for North 20th Avenue and Columbia Basin College. The closure is expected to be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m....
nbcrightnow.com
Two people injured on State Route 240 near Richland after crash
NEAR RICHLAND - Two men are in the hospital after a crash just three miles west outside of the Richland city limits. According to the Washington State Patrol crash report, one car was driving westbound on State Route 240 when another car crossed the center line and hit the car traveling west.
nbcrightnow.com
Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
nbcrightnow.com
One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision
KENNEWICK, Wash. - At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a detour...
nbcrightnow.com
HAMMER celebrates 25 years in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The HAMMER Federal Training Center at the Hanford Site in Richland recently celebrated 25 years of operation. HAMMER opened in 1997 and provides hands-on training to create and supply a safe and skilled workforce for the Hanford Site. According to a Hanford Site press release, HAMMER utilizes specialty...
nbcrightnow.com
Theft suspect jumps in Yakima river
GRANGER, Wash.- Around 10:45 p.m. on October, 26, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and the Granger Police Department located a stolen vehicle, trailer, and tractor on the banks of the Yakima River near Granger. Deputies attempted to contact a male suspect from the vehicle, but the man ran and jumped into...
nbcrightnow.com
One person behind bars after drive-by outside Shari's in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police arrested a 20-year-old man after a drive-by shooting at Shari's. When officers got to the scene they found a teenager who had been shot in the leg. After getting information from witnesses and a photo of the car involved, they found the suspect's car on...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: One gunshot victim confirmed outside of Shari's in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE 7:19 p.m. - Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint outside of Shari's Friday night at around 6 p.m. Officer Mata with the Kennewick Police Department tells us that a man was shot several times and was transported to the local hospital. His condition is unknown and the shooter has not been identified at this time.
nbcrightnow.com
Four arrests in four cases across Benton County overnight
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, deputies made four different arrests on four cases over the night of Oct. 27th. On cases ranging from domestic violence assault, felony assault, failure to register as a sex offender, and burglary. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says that...
nbcrightnow.com
Domestic Violence Services hosts 30th candlelit vigil
PASCO, Wash. - Domestic Violence Services for Benton and Franklin Counties held its 30th candlelight vigil for the families who have lost a loved one to domestic violence case. Becky Marty, whose sister died on august 3rd after being strangled by her wife in front of their 7-year-old son, says...
nbcrightnow.com
Charges dropped in reported Park Middle School assault
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Due to new video footage of the reported assault against a student walking to Park Middle School on October 19, charges against the 28-year-old suspect have been dropped, according to Kennewick Police Department Commander Aaron Clem. The student told KPD that a man in a light...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Sunnyside officers involved in shooting with suspect Saturday morning
UPDATE 3 P.M. 10/29 - Two Sunnyside police officers were involved in a shoot out with a suspect around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. According to the Commander of the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, Lt. Stace McKinley, two officers responded to a call of shots fired on the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
nbcrightnow.com
Nuclear Care Partners host national day of remembrance event in Richland
Richland, Wash. - Kegan's Coffee and Crepes in Richland held its 5th annual national day of remembrance for nuclear workers in Richland today. The event was hosted by the Nuclear Care Partners organization which helps former nuclear workers understand what benefits are available to them without affecting their wallets. William...
nbcrightnow.com
14,300 fentanyl pills seized in Tri-Cities
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Tri-Cities Metro Drug Task Force, an organization made up of regional partner law enforcement agencies dedicated to narcotics, drugs, and gang activity in the region, recently seized a large supply of pills laced with fentanyl. Detectives served search warrants in Richland and Kennewick and arrested a 36-year-old...
nbcrightnow.com
Kamiakin High student arrested for carrying airsoft gun at school
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 15-year-old Kamiakin High School student was arrested around 12:43 p.m. on October 28 for possession of dangerous weapons on school property, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. The high school was placed under lockdown after staff told the School Resource Officer...
nbcrightnow.com
New sanity evaluation ordered for man accused of stabbing Pasco school bus driver
PASCO, Wash. — Judge David L. Petersen granted another evaluation order for Joshua Davis, the 35-year-old man accused of murdering Pasco school bus driver Richard Lenhart in September 2021, at a motion hearing on October 25. Davis’ attorney originally ordered an inpatient evaluation of his competency in October 2021,...
nbcrightnow.com
Preparing for Election Day in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Auditor’s Elections Division is reminding the community to be prepared for the General Election on November 8, whether they are voting in person or through the mail. The Benton County Voting Center is at 2618 N Columbia Center Boulevard. You can...
nbcrightnow.com
All veterans invited to assembly at Walla Walla High School
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Any and all veterans are invited to attend the Veterans Day assembly at Walla Walla High School, hosted by the school ASB and JROTC “Blue Devils” Cadet Battalion. The assembly is meant to honor all veterans and will be at the Main Gym on November 10, 2022.
nbcrightnow.com
Grandview Library's new director wants to expand library programming
GRANDVIEW, Wash. - After months of searching, the Grandview Library finally has a new director. Victoria Castro is licensed as a state librarian and says it's her goal to help get more people into the library. Castro said after talking with the Grandview School District, she learned literacy is declining...
