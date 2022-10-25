Read full article on original website
Mac Jones Expected to Start After Being Benched on MNF
Field Yates has reported that Mac Jones will keep his starting job despite being benched on Monday Night Football in favor of 4th-round rookie Bailey Zappe. Belichick benched Jones in the 2nd quarter of MNF against the Chicago Bears after Jones was 3-6 passing with 16 yards and an interception.
Can Zach Wilson Lead The Jets To More Signature Victories?
It is hard to believe that the New York Jets are 5-2 heading into week eight of the NFL season. Defensively they are very solid led by DJ Reed, Sauce Gardner, and Quinnen Williams. Ever since head coach Robert Saleh made those comments about keeping receipts, his team has stepped up and are clearly behind their head coach. The loyal and dedicated Jets fans deserve a successful season and it appears they are trending in that direction. However, Zach Wilson remains a question mark for this team and two major injuries could impact the rest of the season too, as I mention in my quick take from The Times Union:
Despite Packers Struggles, Aaron Jones Continues to Shine
It has been a miserable month of October for the Green Bay Packers. The team has lost three straight games, including last week's 23-21 defeat to the Washington Commanders. Despite Green Bay's struggles on the field, Aaron Jones continues to make plays and show that he is one of the NFL's best all-purpose players.
Julio’s Return Not Enough to Save Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones is made his return tonight on Thursday Night Football, after missing a significant amount of time with a partially torn PCL in his knee,. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to drop their record to 3-5 on the...
Saints Name Andy Dalton Starting QB, + Wednesday Injury Report
Coming into the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints had high expectations. Winning the NFC South was certainly one of them, but the team has dug itself a hole with a 2-5 overall record. Fortunately, the rest of the NFC South has struggled as well, as all 4 teams...
Saints vs Raiders Thursday Injury Report
Coming into the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints had high expectations. Winning the NFC South was certainly one of them, but the team has dug itself a hole with a 2-5 overall record. Fortunately, the rest of the NFC South has struggled as well, as all 4 teams...
Saints Fans Are Divided over Dalton Remaining as Starter
After Jameis Winston went out with a back injury early in the season, the Saints offense relied on Andy Dalton to lead the charge. Neither quarterback has been particularly impressive, but it was always assumed that when Winston was healthy, he would retake the starting role. Now, it seems like...
Baltimore Turns Things Around In Second Half, Win Over Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. -- After struggling in the first half, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were able to put things together offensively, even after losing tight end Mark Andrews to a shoulder injury in the second quarter, to knock off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22. The loss was the fifth out of the past six games for the Bucs (3-5) after starting 2-0, as the Ravens (5-3) were able to win their third out of the past four.
When is the NFL Trade Deadline?
There are plenty of marquee names on the market as this season's NFL trade deadline nears. Teams are making calls and offers, and strategizing the best way they know how to maximize their team's potential near the season's mid point. There have been a few trades lately in the league,...
Adding to Woes, 3-5 Bucs Lose 2-Time Pro Bowler for Season
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday. An MRI on Friday confirmed the Achilles tear, with the source saying Barrett is expected to be out seven to nine months.
Rodgers Using Tough-Love Approach With Slumping Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are carrying a three-game losing streak and one of the NFL's worse offenses into this week's game at Buffalo against the Bills. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his weekly interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM on Tuesday that the offense was making far too many mental mistakes. Frequent offenders, he said, should lose playing time.
Dalvin Cook & Vikings Seek Consistency After Breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
Have Fans Given Up on the Saints Season? The Who Dat Nation Sounds Off
This Saints season has been a rollercoaster of emotions. From the summer when fans believed we had a shot to now when everything is doom and gloom. The Saints are in a bad position after trading away our first-round pick and Chauncey Gardner Johnson essentially for nothing. And with the record being the way it is the Eagles could be getting a top-10 pick.
Arch Manning Breaks Record His Coach Assumed Would Never Be Broken
A quarterback named Manning who plays football at Isidore Newman in uptown New Orleans will always have big shoes to fill. Cooper had to fill the shoes of his father Archie. While Peyton had to do the same, and Eli had to fill the shoes of all of them. In...
