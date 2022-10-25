Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
I Want Candy! More Hot Spots For Some Trick Or Treat Fun This Halloweekend!
Happy Halloweekend! Halloween lovers' time to shine has come. Time to throw on those elaborate Halloween costumes and head out for some trick-or-treating fun. I had a ton of fun at my first Halloween fall festival of the season a couple of days ago, and I had forgotten how much I love seeing the little ones in their costumes.
The One Place in Midland That Needs a Light the Most? Tradewinds and Deauville
If you have been around Sam's and La Mision Restaurant in Midland then you know there is a dire need for a traffic light at Deauville Blvd and Tradewinds Blvd. Not only are the roads divided by a ravine, but it is becoming a very busy intersection thanks to all the growth and places to shop and eat that have been put in around the Scharbauer Sports Complex and all the hotels around it.
cbs7.com
Odessa man home flooded from six inch pipeline break
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early this morning along the 1100 block of West Street in Odessa a water line broke. Sometime after midnight, the water line burst causing flooding in the neighborhood. Though the Odessans didn’t lose water, one homeowner was flooded with the excess from the pipe break.
New Lucchese Store In Midland Invites Everyone To Their Grand Opening Party Tonight
The official grand opening party is today October 28th with a free performance by Texas Music artist Carson Jeffery, complimentary drinks from Lone River Ranch Water, and bites from MMC Half Acre. The party begins at 6 and everyone is welcome. The iconic Western wear brand quietly opened its doors...
Don’t Miss The Free Car Show and Trunk Or Treat In Midland Tomorrow
Spectrum Of Solutions invites you to their annual Cruise for a Cause Car Show. Being their second, Spectrum wanted to make this year bigger and better, so they are combining the car show with Halloween!. This year’s event will be Saturday, October 29th, at the Midland County Horseshoe from 10...
Now Open! Craziest Exit Off Loop 250 Gets New Off-Ramp In Midland!
Earlier this week, Midland opened up 2 new On-Ramps! Well, now there is a new OFF-RAMP that is open to making traffic better, we hope! The exit to Highway 191 towards H-E-B in Midland off Loop 250 has always been a headache. Will this help? Sure hope so!. • HEADING...
Traffic Alert! 2 New On-Ramps Now Open in Midland!
Yes, it's been a MESS in Midland with all the traffic construction going on. For the past months, we have been dealing with concrete barriers, crazy traffic, and redirections! It's not over, but at least there is progress happening in the Loop 250 / Highway 191 area. Drivers in Midland will notice that there are 2 new on-ramps NOW in use.
Christmas Village Market Set For The First Weekend In November In Midland!
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Actually, it has been since about mid-September. Which is actually not a problem for those of us who love the holidays! For me personally with a birthday 4 days after Christmas, it's a reminder that I'm about to get double the gifts! I kid I kid, but not really. lol For others, it means that the Christmas decor can come out, the Christmas lists are made, and the holiday shopping commences!
Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland
MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
YouTuber Ranks Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas. Is Midland/Odessa On the List?
The video below only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest
Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
Good Samaritan search in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
cbs7.com
Andrews family affected by house fire total loss
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -A fire broke out that totaled the home and left a family in Andrews with only the clothes on their backs. What started as a normal Tuesday for Gloria Reyes, ended in despair. When she got home from work, she saw smoke in her home. Immediately she...
Disrespectful delivery upsets Andrews parents
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ashley and Waylon Wiley say they typically have good experiences with Amazon deliveries and think this was more of a case of a “bad apple” delivery driver. But that doesn’t change the fact that they’re upset that their son’s expensive Christmas gift wasn’t handled with care while being delivered. Caught on […]
Best Buy Midland Grand Re-Opening Celebration This Friday – Take A Look Inside!
You might have noticed that for the past few months Best Buy in Midland has been undergoing some renovations! Well, things are shaping up and they are having a big celebration to celebrate their renovations!. FRIDAY OCTOBER 28th IS GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION!. The store has been open for weeks and...
cbs7.com
Free Thanksgiving boxes
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin Mission Center will be providing 400 free Thanksgiving boxes to families in the community. The boxes are filled with turkey, vegetables and dessert for a full Thanksgiving meal. Families who are interested in a free box need to register at the Permian Basin...
8 Safe And Fun Spots To Take Your Little Ones Trick Or Treating This Halloween In Odessa!
Today we are officially 1 week away from Halloween! Have you made your trick-or-treat plans yet? Since Halloween falls on a Monday, most of the festivities will be taking place this week and over the weekend. We've got you covered if you are looking for some safe, family fun for your little trick-or-treaters. Here are several trunk or treats, Halloween fun, and candy-collecting options for the whole family!
Multiple crashes on Loop 250 backing up traffic between Garfield, Midland Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Viewers have reported multiple crashes on Loop 250 are causing major traffic backups Wednesday night in Midland. The crashes range from Garfield to Midland Drive in the westbound lanes of the loop. At this time Midland Police only has information on two of the wrecks. One...
Oncor customers without power in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Around 305 customers were reported without power early Monday morning. The customers affected are reported to be around University Blvd. The cause was by vehicle, although Oncor did not go into details. Power is estimated to be restored by noon Monday. Be sure to check back...
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0