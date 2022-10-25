After Balenciaga Breaks With Kanye, MRC Entertainment Shelves Their Completed Kanye West Documentary

Read full article on original website
The Leef {Wisconsin}
3d ago
The saddest billionaire in America and I don’t feel bad for him one bit. #goawaykanye
Reply(2)
12
Related
Kanye West’s Donda Academy abruptly closes, but parents receive contradictory email hours later: report
(KTLA) – A private school founded by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is reportedly planning to reopen after shutting its doors Thursday amid the ongoing backlash over the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments, according to TMZ. An email confirming the immediate closure of Donda Academy, located in...
How Much is Kanye West Worth After Losing Most of His Fortune?
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. After being flagged on Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic comments, companies who partnered with the rapper are dropping him en masse. Read More: 10 Richest...
Kanye West's Yeezys TORCHED: $15K Worth Of Shoes Set On Fire After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Florida-based man is torching several pairs of Yeezy sneakers designed by Kanye West as a way to protest against the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danny Shiff was left fuming over West's comments regarding the Jewish community, documenting himself sacrificing his sneaker collection in a now-viral video as...
Kanye West’s Friends Grow Concerned Over Billionaire ‘Blowing’ Through Money During Alleged Breakdown
Kanye West may have more money than most could ever fathom, but he’s currently living life as a vagabond, blowing through scores of money, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ye's been living out of various luxury hotels and rental homes, instead of one of the many mansions he already owns. The...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
Kanye West Fires Back At Howard Stern For Comparing Him To Hitler: You’re A ‘Sad Old Man’
Kanye West, 45, targeted Howard Stern, 68, after the radio show host compared the rapper to Hitler for his anti-semitic behavior that has outraged fellow celebrities and huge corporate companies. “What is the version of the apology short of kissing Howard Stern’s d**k?” Ye said on the Lex Friedman Podcast on Tuesday, October 25. “That’s the whole point, Howard Stern, nobody wants to kiss your d**k so shut the f**k up!” Kanye added.
His white lives matter shirt and Tucker Carlson appearance prove it: Kanye West doesn’t want a way back
The musician’s latest controversies remind us who he’s been this whole time: a guy who will do anything to be relevant
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Kanye West and Girlfriend Juliana Nalu Embrace Matching Monochromatic Style in Rubber Boots for Date Night
Kanye West stepped out with his new girlfriend Juliana Nalu in matching all black ensembles after an intimate dinner date in Beverly Hills, Calif. yesterday. Nalu pulled out all the stops in order to match West’s fascination with basics in neutral tones, the star dressing in an all-black ensemble and Yeezy boots.
Oprah Warned Paul McCartney About His Kanye West ‘All Day’ Collaboration
Paul McCartney and Kanye West collaborated on several songs, but Oprah warned McCartney about working on one song in particular
NME
Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”
Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
msn.com
Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them
Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx ‘Got the Idea’ for ‘Django Unchained’ From His Pitch
After less than seven minutes in a heated interview between Kanye “Ye” West and Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the rapper made claims that director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2005, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. The...
Lizzo’s Epic Response to Kanye West Insinuating That Her Fame is ‘Genocide on the Black Race’
Truth Hurts star Lizzo may have been referencing Kanye West when she made snide remarks about Americans who can’t seem to keep her name out of their mouth. At a concert in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena Friday, the Houston entertainer said despite what people say, she is minding her own “fat Black beautiful business.”
Kanye West storms out of Piers Morgan interview after furious row as billionaire rapper calls him a ‘Karen’
KANYE West stormed out of a furious clash with Piers Morgan as locked horns on air. The billionaire rapper, 45, goaded Piers, 57, by calling him a "Karen" - and offering tips on how to be as rich as he is. The bust-up on Piers Morgan Uncensored saw Kanye -...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Kanye West, Revises His Prior Take On The Rapper’s Career Survival
Volatile ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith unleashed on Kanye West today, asking whether Jewish people helped him or hurt him in his business deals. Smith spoke on his Know Mercy podcast today in the wake of West’s embattled week of interviews, in which the rapper’s comments cost him several business deals amid widespread condemnation.
Comments / 7