Voice of America
US Embassy Warns of Terror Threat in South Africa’s Richest Shopping District
Johannesburg — The U.S. Embassy in South Africa has issued a rare warning of a possible terror attack this coming weekend in Sandton, an upmarket business district of Johannesburg sometimes dubbed "Africa's richest square mile." South Africa’s president has criticized the U.S. for putting out the alert and causing “panic” without first consulting the government.
Voice of America
UN: Flooding in West, Central Africa Displaced 3.4 Million People
The U.N.'s refugee agency said Friday that destruction from flooding has displaced more than 3.4 million people in west and central Africa. UNHCR said Friday that Nigeria's worst floods in a decade have killed hundreds, displaced 1.3 million residents and affected over 2.8 million people in the west African nation of 218 million.
Voice of America
Analysts Criticize Nigeria's Plan to Redesign Currency
Abuja, Nigeria — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is planning on replacing its naira currency to reduce excess cash, inflation and crime. Although the currency could be in circulation as early as mid-December, Nigerians will have until the end of January to exchange the old bills, after which they will cease to be legal tender.
Voice of America
New Swedish Government to Tighten Migration Policy
Sweden has historically been viewed as Europe’s most welcoming country for refugees, but observers say that changed in 2015 when the government decided to close its borders. The election in September of a new government steered by the far-right Sweden Democrats has further tightened migration policy. Prime Minister Ulf...
Voice of America
Drought Weighs on Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam
Dar es salaam, tanzania — Residents in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, are struggling with water shortages after authorities announced rationing because of a drop in the level of the city’s main water source, the Ruvu River. Dar es Salaam's water authorities said they would shut...
Voice of America
Canadian Parliament Urges Government to Accept 10,000 Uyghur Refugees
Washington — Members of the Canadian Parliament have urged the government to expedite the resettlement to Canada of Uyghur refugees now living in third countries. The Parliament voted Tuesday on a motion from Conservative MP Garnett Genuis to reaffirm its recognition of the Uyghur genocide in China and to call for special immigration measures to assist Uyghur refugees at risk of deportation to China from third countries.
Voice of America
Turkey Seeking Role in Europe's Bid to End Russian Energy Dependency
Istanbul — With Russia curtailing natural gas supplies to Europe, the European Union is scrambling to find alternative sources. The EU is looking to gas providers like Azerbaijan to help fill the gap, but Turkey is positioning itself to play a pivotal role in keeping the lights on and furnaces working in Europe this winter.
Voice of America
New Zealand Leader Ardern Makes Rare Trip to Antarctica
WELLINGTON — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern appeared awestruck Thursday to be standing in the Antarctic hut of explorer Ernest Shackleton. “I think when you’re a kid and you read stories about Shackleton, you’d never imagine you’d have the opportunity to come. So, I feel pretty lucky,” she said from inside the hut that was built more than a century ago. “It’s a cool place.”
Voice of America
Zimbabwe Expecting Largest Ever Wheat Harvest
The African nation of Zimbabwe said it is close to reaching its largest-ever wheat harvest. The country’s agricultural leaders say the harvest should produce 380,000 tonnes, an 80,000-tonne increase from 2021. The amount is also 20,000 more tonnes than the nation requires, which would leave a small supply for future use.
Voice of America
Study: Pakistan Flood Damages, Economic Losses Exceed $30 Billion
Islamabad, Pakistan — An internationally supported study has found that recent catastrophic floods in Pakistan have inflicted more than $30 billion in damages and economic losses. It notes that the early estimates may increase as the situation continuously evolves on the ground. The Pakistani government conducted the post-disaster needs...
Voice of America
South Africa Urged to Deny Russian Billionaire's Yacht Entry
Cape Town — Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged the South African government to deny entry to a Russian billionaire's megayacht, warning that allowing it to dock in the country could lead to sanctions. Steel and mining tycoon Alexei Mordashov is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The...
Voice of America
UN Rights Experts Warn Atrocities Will Grow in Ethiopia’s Tigray Without Peace
United nations — A commission of independent U.N. experts examining rights violations and atrocities in the war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region says that without an end to the fighting, the risk of further atrocity crimes is growing. “Atrocity crimes are imminent unless there is a cessation of hostilities,”...
Voice of America
WHO: Blockade of Humanitarian Aid to Tigray Puts Millions at Risk of Deadly Diseases
GENEVA — World health officials say conflict and an ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid to northern Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region are putting the lives and health of millions of people at risk. The World Health Organization says 13.1 million people in parts of Ethiopia need health care and...
Voice of America
Study: Heat Waves Cost Poor Countries the Most, Exacerbating Inequality
Heat waves, intensified by climate change, have cost the global economy trillions of dollars in the past 30 years, a study published Friday found, with poor countries paying the steepest price. And those lopsided economic effects contribute to widening inequalities around the world, according to the research. "The cost of...
Voice of America
US to Give Pakistan Additional $30 Million for Flood Victims
ISLAMABAD — The United States said Thursday it would give an additional $30 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan to support victims of recent catastrophic flooding in the South Asian nation. It brings the total disaster-related assistance from Washington to Islamabad this year to $97 million. U.S. Ambassador Donald...
Voice of America
Brazil Votes Sunday in Most Polarized Election in Recent History
Brazilians will go to the polls Sunday to vote in what is expected to be the final contest between former president and leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right populist who claims the elections are already rigged in his competitor's favor. Yan Boechat has this report for VOA in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Videographer: Yan Boechat.
Voice of America
Britain's 'Obama Moment'? Rishi Sunak Becomes First Non-White Prime Minister
London — Rishi Sunak's ascent to British prime minister has been described by some of his supporters as Britain's "Obama moment," comparing it to the 2008 election of Barack Obama as the first Black U.S. president. Sunak, who is of Indian heritage, is Britain's first non-white prime minister. The...
Voice of America
MSF Warns of Measles, Cholera Outbreaks at Kenya Refugee Complex
Geneva — The charity Doctors Without Borders said Thursday that Kenya's Dadaab Refugee Complex faces a high risk of measles and cholera outbreaks as thousands of new refugees arrive from areas of Somalia where the diseases are circulating. More than 233,000 refugees live in three overcrowded camps in the...
Voice of America
Anxiety Grows in Abuja as Fear of Terror Attack Looms
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian security forces dismantled a terror cell and arrested 35 suspected members of the militant group Islamic State West Africa Province, including five commanders, Nigerian daily newspapers reported Friday. Abuja, the capital, remained on guard, with some shops closing temporarily as a precaution. Australian and Canadian...
Voice of America
Thai Student Publisher Rejects China Businessman’s Request to Shut Down
Managers of a Bangkok publishing house known for its releases critical of China say they were twice approached by representatives of a Chinese businessman offering them large sums of money to shut down their business. The representatives, who identified themselves as employees of a private investigative firm, reportedly told the...
