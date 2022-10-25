Read full article on original website
Related
Equifax and Oasis partnering to build ‘privacy-first’ on-chain KYC solution
“We believe that privacy is a fundamental human right," Dawn Song, founder of Oasis Labs, tells Fortune. But “at the same time, it's important that we are regulatory compliant."
tokenist.com
JP Morgan Announces Web3 Digital Identity and Wallet Solution Under Development
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. JP Morgan is developing a Web3 digital identity solution, likely built on the bank’s Onyx blockchain. The solution, which is currently under development, would allow users to “traverse across digital realms” like Web3, DeFi, and the metaverse using a single digital identity.
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
cryptoslate.com
DappRadar deems Reddit blueprint for NFT launches ‘one of the biggest events for Web3’ in 2022
Reddit may have cracked the formula for onboarding new users into web3, according to a new report released by DappRadar on the behavior of the blockchain industry. Further, 94% of adults with “discretion to household money” are now aware of cryptocurrencies. The report stated:. “The ease of onboarding...
nftgators.com
Trademark Roundup: VISA, Western Union, Ulta File New Web3 Trademark Applications
Visa has filed two trademark applications indicating plans for cryptocurrency transactions, virtual goods and NFTs. Western Union has filed three trademark applications covering virtual currency exchange and transfer. Ulta has filed a trademark application hinting at plans for NFTs, virtual retail stores, virtual goods and services and more. Visa has...
financefeeds.com
Q9 Capital gets crypto investment licence in Dubai
Crypto investment platform Q9 Capital has secured a provisional virtual assets licence to operate in Dubai. The Hong Kong-headquartered firm has obtained the approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara). Founded in 2020, Q9 Capital offers an Auto-Invest package to deliver systematic investment strategies to the crypto market...
Businesses Push Banks, FIs for Innovation in B2B Payments
You could call it a case of better late than never. This is as financial institutions (FIs) around the globe work to bring the speed and convenience that is the expected norm for consumer transactions into the business-to-business (B2B) payments world. In fact, this month alone, The Clearing House (TCH),...
fintechfutures.com
Delta National Bank & Trust taps Finastra for digital banking infrastructure upgrade
New York’s Delta National Bank & Trust has tapped Finastra for the firm’s Fusion Essence and Fusion Payments To Go retail core banking and payments solutions as it looks to modernise its digital banking infrastructure. With the adoption of Fusion Essence, Delta Bank is migrating its core from...
Tech Times
GTON Review: Providing Scalability and Utility to Modern Blockchain Systems
Over the past three years, the world of blockchain has gone through an incredible period of change. Rising from being a fairly unknown system into one that's at the forefront of technology, the world of blockchain is exploding with new developments. Yet, a central critique of this system is its lack of scalability.
nftgators.com
Web3 Global Settlement Banking Platform Arf Raises $13M From Circle Ventures, Hard Yaka and SDF
NGC Ventures, Blockchain Founders Fund, and 500 Emerging Europe participated in the round. Arf plans to use the funds to develop its blockchain-based technology to provide global treasury management. Arf recently received the approval of the Financial Services Standard Association (VQF) in Switzerland. Arf, a Web3 global settlement banking platform,...
financefeeds.com
Zonda Review: An Accessible and Secure Cryptocurrency Exchange for All
The world of cryptocurrency has exploded over the last decade, morphing from a small market with select investors into an international phenomenon. To facilitate this growth, new cryptocurrency exchanges from across the globe have given users a platform to invest in their favorite cryptos. However, as a fairly new system,...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Crypto firm Fireblocks launches Payments Engine
Crypto firm Fireblocks has announced the launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that enables payment service providers (PSPs) to provide a blockchain agnostic solution for merchants, creators and entrepreneurs to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any place. Checkout.com, which was the early...
ambcrypto.com
Japanese payments system to test plastic cards for CBDC- Details inside
Japan Credit Bureau (JCB), a Japanese international payments system, on 24 October announced the beginning of its central bank digital currency (CBDC) infrastructure testing project. In order to facilitate CBDC transactions, the project intends to employ JCB’s current credit card infrastructure and card-shaped interface. The project is a joint...
forkast.news
A 100% reserve is a must for any stablecoin: Wemade CEO
A stablecoin that is not stable is an “oxymoron,” said Henry Chang, chief executive officer of South Korea-based blockchain game developer Wemade Co. Ltd., at the Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB2022) event on Thursday. Fast facts. “For the past six months, stablecoin was in fact taboo amongst the...
thecoinrise.com
Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to launch Blockchain-powered crypto exchange platform
Israel’s major equity and debt market, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), now has ambitions to create a blockchain and digital asset-based trading platform. The exchange will create various kinds of tokenized digital assets with an emphasis on the development of distributed ledger and smart contract technology, according to a recent announcement.
u.today
myNFT to Introduce its Pioneering NFT Vending Machine at NFT.London
MyNFT, a low-cost non-fungible token (NFTs) marketplace for mainstream adoption, is ready to introduce its services at NFT.London, a top-tier Web3 event of November 2022. myNFT platform launches NFT vending machine at NFT.London. According to the official announcement shared by the myNFT marketplace team, its representatives will attend NFT.London, a...
dailycoin.com
Binance has Launched a Native Oracle Network to Bridge Web 3.0 and Blockchains
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced the launch of a “reliable and secure” native oracle network to bridge Web 3.0 and blockchains via smart contracts. Binance Launches Binance Oracle. On Wednesday, October 26th, Binance announced that it had launched the Binance Oracle to offer a...
zycrypto.com
BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Tezos (XTZ) Aim to Cement Themselves as Breakthrough Projects of the Year
Are you looking for the next big crypto project? BudBlockz and Tezos may be worth looking at. These innovative projects are akin to a breath of fresh air in the cryptocurrency explosion we are witnessing. The crypto market is as appealing as ever, albeit many projects may not see the...
thebossmagazine.com
The Online Loan Companies Making Fintech More Secure
Suppose you’re interested in using modern technology’s most progressive, efficient methods to apply for online loans or pay off a mortgage. In that case, you’ll want to know about the online loan companies making Fintech more secure. Companies like Above Lending, Morty, and Enova utilize security measures...
getnews.info
Nimrod Lehavi, founder and Former CEO of Simplex, an EU-licensed financial institution that provides crypto service with fiat payment infrastructure, joined the “Locus Chain” project as an advisor
Expectations for positive synergy between high-performance public blockchain Locus Chain-based NFT games and metaverse platforms and Nimrod Lehavi. Bloom Technology, the developer of Locus Chain, a public blockchain platform that succeeded in achieving unlimited scalability while maintaining full decentralization, announced that Nimrod Lehavi, co-founder and Former CEO of Simplex, joined Locus Chain as an advisor.
Comments / 0