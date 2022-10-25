Read full article on original website
Inder Phull: “The convergence of Web3, gaming, and AI has the potential to transform the whole music industry.”
While pop, rap and EDM artists are dipping their toes into the Web3 world through launching NFT collections, virtual concerts on metaverse platforms, and phygital offerings, Canadian electronic music producers and DJs Richie Hawtin and deadmau5 are taking it up a notch by co-founding a music metaverse gaming venture with entrepreneur, Inder Phull.
