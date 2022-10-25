ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Popular Duluth Bar & Grill Looking For Help Identifying Suspects

A restaurant in Duluth is looking for help from the community to identify two individuals who allegedly stole from the business. The Cast Iron Bar & Grill located at 5906 Old Miller Trunk Highway posted several photos to their Facebook page asking if anyone could identify the individuals. These people allegedly stole three kegs from the restaurant.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Invites Earned Sick Time Violation Reports From Employees

It's the law and the City of Duluth wants your help with turning in employers who violate the regulation. Duluth requires all employers who have five or more employees to provide Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST). The requirement was signed into law by the city council on July 19, 2021; that's what the the council passed amendments to the Duluth City Code Chapter 29E. Those amendments contained the following requirements:
DULUTH, MN
Developing: Other Car In Senator Janet Bewley Fatal Accident Was Going 100 MPH At Time Of Impact

New developments in the two-time fatal car accident that Wisconsin State Senator Janet Bewley was involved in: The driver of the other car was traveling at 100 mph at the moment of impact. That's the latest gleaned from just-released police documents based off of the preliminary investigation of the incident that occured on July 22 on US Highway 2 in Ashland.
ASHLAND, WI
You’re Getting Old If You Remember The 1991 Halloween Blizzard

I was talking with my co-host Lauren this morning about how it's the time of year when we see the "Do You Remember The Halloween Blizzard of 91? posts." It's then usually followed by a bunch of snow apocalypse pictures of cars being stuck in feet of snow. There were houses where they were literally snowed in. It was the biggest snowstorm of most people's lives and it was a shock when it happened. What was an even bigger shock to me was realizing that she wasn't even born when it happened.
DULUTH, MN
Lane Closures For I-35 Northbound In Duluth, October 31

A daytime task list tied to the Twin Ports Interchange Project will close one of the lanes along I-35 on Monday, October 31. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a necessary lane closure for the right hand lane on the northbound lanes of I-35 within the Twin Ports Interchange (Can of Worms) area. Drivers will encounter the lane closure from 27th Avenue West to Garfield Avenue between the hours of 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
DULUTH, MN
Fall 2022 Updates For Twin Ports Interchange Project In Duluth

The season is about to change as late summer-early fall gets ready to quickly become winter. Before you know it, the snow will arrive. While that means the end for many road construction projects around the state, the work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange will continue to progress throughout the winter months. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are ready and have important updates for Northland drivers.
DULUTH, MN
Eat Downtown Duluth ‘Flavors Of Fall’ 2022 Kicks Off November 7 – See Menus + Win Restaurant Gift Cards

The Downtown Duluth tradition of Eat Downtown is returning in November, offering delicious opportunities to support great restaurants with a special menu of delectable eats at great prices. This fall's Eat Downtown event, offering 'Flavors of Fall', starts Monday, November 7, and runs through Saturday, November 12. Featured this year...
DULUTH, MN
St. Luke’s Opens New Medical Spa Facility In Duluth, Offering Skin Care + Makeup

Sometimes to feel your best you need to look your best. That's the impetus behind a new medical spa facility that St. Luke's recently opened in Duluth. Officials with St. Luke's recently cut the ribbon on their Rejuvenation Center - a medical spa - that's part of the $140,000 remodel the health care organization recently completed at their Medical Office Pavilion on First Street. The facility offers a convenient location that provides free parking - making it easy to drop in for services or to purchase products.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota

