Lindsay Reichart and Gunnar Burke believe in the power of place…specifically, their home in Springs, East Hampton. Homebrewing together since 2014, Lindsay and Gunnar founded Springs Brewery together in 2021. They brew modern ales and traditional lagers that are accessible, delightful, and true to place. Brewing is their passion, and the proof is in the can. Be sure to look (or ask) for Springs Brewery in the beer aisles and at the bar around the Hamptons—you’ll be glad you did!

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO