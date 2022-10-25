Read full article on original website
Winter Lantern Festival heads to Smithtown Historical Society
The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown will light up the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival from Nov. 5 to Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft.
fox5ny.com
Haunted House of Hamburgers offers Halloween year-round on Long Island
LONG ISLAND - Halloween doesn't have to be a once-a-year phenomenon if you're living on Long Island. At the Haunted House of Hamburgers in Farmingdale, spooky-themed cuisine is on the menu year-round. Gargoyles, ghouls, and goblins greet you as you enter the restaurant, as creepy sound effects play, creatures in...
Hamptons.com
Springs Brewery, Local Beer & the Power of Place
Lindsay Reichart and Gunnar Burke believe in the power of place…specifically, their home in Springs, East Hampton. Homebrewing together since 2014, Lindsay and Gunnar founded Springs Brewery together in 2021. They brew modern ales and traditional lagers that are accessible, delightful, and true to place. Brewing is their passion, and the proof is in the can. Be sure to look (or ask) for Springs Brewery in the beer aisles and at the bar around the Hamptons—you’ll be glad you did!
longisland.com
Flour Shoppe Café Opens Second Location in Bay Shore
Flour Shoppe Cafe owners Samantha Caltagirone and Madison Kaer have brought their quaint and beloved cafe to Bay Shore. Originating in Rockville Centre (they still have the location there), the partners have a farm-to-table aesthetic, with great breakfasts, freshly brewed and locally roasted coffee and artisan pastries baked fresh daily at their restaurants.
Photos: Iconic New York Concert Venue Getting Massive Overhaul
Heads up, summer concerts are about to get a multi-million dollar upgrade in New York. Here's what we can expect. There is definitely no shortage of amazing spaces for live music in New York. From the historic Bethel Woods to the world famous Madison Square Garden and everywhere in between (looking at you, beautiful Bardavon Opera House), world-famous acts love to make regular appearances all over our state. Luckily, another one of our most famous venues is getting a massive overhaul.
midislandtimes.com
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Fall Festival
Nassau County Legislator Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) recently celebrated the autumn season on Saturday, Oct. 15 by joining the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church community for their annual fall festival. “Good Shepherd’s fall festival is a beloved seasonal tradition that so many in Plainview look forward to each year,” Legislator Drucker said. Thank you to Rev. Marc Herbst and the entire Good Shepherd family for making this event such an enjoyable afternoon and a great success!”
27east.com
Carissa’s Bakery Opens in Sag Harbor in a Transformed Retail Space
That Carissa’s Bakery would be opening in the former Bagel Buoy at 3 Bay Street in Sag Harbor was hardly a secret. The signs on the boarded-up windows announced the... more. Commuters who are subjected to snail’s pace stop-and-go eastbound traffic on the South Fork in ... 27 Oct 2022 by 27Speaks.
longislandadvance.net
Unbelievable floats at this year’s homecoming parade
To kick off the homecoming season, each year Patchogue-Medford holds a highly competitive and challenging battle of the classes, to rival the homecoming game itself, known as Raider Bowl. Each year a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Developer pitches bringing indoor sports facilities and new outdoor fields to Veterans Memorial Park
Veterans Memorial Park could see development of more than an ice rink in the not-so-distant future, as another company is looking to build indoor sports facilities and multipurpose outdoor fields to an undeveloped section of the Calverton municipal park. Peter Bellard of Setauket, president and CEO of Conscience Bay Group,...
longisland.com
Kinya Ramen & Bar Opens in Hicksville’s Broadway Mall
With one location in New Jersey and another heading to Floral Park soon (others are planned for Pennsylvania), Kinya Ramen & Bar recently opened in the Broadway Mall in Hicksville, the first on Long Island. The ramen menu includes specialities like their Kinya Ramen, pork broth with black garlic oil...
Uptown Port Jeff undergoes transformation
The transformation of Upper Port is happening in real time after years of well-documented social issues and underinvestment. In the coming weeks, the village will complete two major initiatives. Station Street will soon open to traffic, and the Port Jefferson Crossing apartments, a 45-unit affordable housing complex developed by Conifer Realty, will launch.
Looking back on the impacts of ‘superstorm’ Sandy: local photos and video of historic storm
Hurricane Sandy roared ashore in New York as a post-tropical cyclone on Oct. 29, 2012, accompanied by a record-breaking tidal surge of nearly 14 feet, submerging entire communities, destroying thousands of homes, leaving nearly 2 million customers without power, flooding New York City tunnels and subways, and causing major coastal erosion.
Herald Community Newspapers
Park cleanup brings Oceanside together again
The spirit and resiliency of Oceanside is alive and well, which was apparent at Coastal Cleanup Day last Sunday, hosted by the Oceanside SAFE Coalition, the Kiwanis Club of and Oceanside Warriors. Recognizing the devastating affect Hurricane Sandy had 10 years after it ravaged Oceanside, the cleanup focused not only on remembering what the community lost, but also what it gained, as neighbors rallied to help one another.
longisland.com
Mezza Luna Opens in Hauppauge at Old Mario’s Restaurant
Mezza Luna opened recently in the space of the former Hauppauge favorite Mario Restaurant. Two former staff members of Mario's launched the new dinner experience. Fred Norden was maitre d at Mario’s for ten years as well as general manager at two other Long Island Restaurants, Drift 82 & Lombardi’s on the Bay. Peter A. Bua, Mario’s son, worked at his father’s business for over 25 years and is well-known by loyal customers who frequented the establishment.
therealdeal.com
Company deserts 180K sf building on Long Island to shrink footprint
Long Island’s largest public company is abandoning a large part of its office footprint. Medical supply distributor Henry Schein is leaving its 180,000-square-foot office at 80 Baylis Road in Melville at the end of the year, Newsday reported. The space, internally referred to as Melville East, is the larger of the company’s two headquarters in the Suffolk County hamlet.
Real Estate: Bank Near Mall, Weston Street Lot for Sale
A bank on the edge of the Walt Whitman Shops is for sale for $5.9 million. The vacant Chase Bank at 150 Walt Whitman Road sits on .77 acres, with 4,435 square feet of space. It was built in 2003. It has 116 feet of Read More ...
Owner of Schmidt's Market says there is still some hope that beloved Southampton business will reopen
The family-run store in the village of Southampton closed over the weekend, but the owner says people are still coming in hopes it will open again.
longisland.com
Boot Barn Announces Location Coming to Bohemia, NY
Boot Barn has announced the signing of a long-term lease at 5187 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Boot Barn will be occupying approximately 10,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Boot Barn is a national retail chain with a variety of Western and work-related apparel, including work boots, cowboy...
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com
Dogs Bring Comfort To Grievers At Whitting Funeral Home
Many can agree that animals just know when someone is upset or hurting in the way that they provide comfort in the hardest moments. That is why at Whitting Funeral Home in Glen Head, three dogs occupy the building along with the staff. They are there for grieving families to pet, hug and provide comfort during what can be among the worst moments in a person’s life, making arrangements for a loved one.
longisland.com
Breslin Realty Announces Lease Signing With Christmas Tree Shops in Bohemia, NY
Breslin Realty is proud to announce the signing of a long-term lease with Christmas Tree Shops at 5181 Sunrise Highway, Bohemia, NY. Christmas Tree Shops will be occupying approximately 38,000 square feet in the Sayville Plaza shopping center. Christmas Tree Shops is a department store for housewares, furniture, year-round seasonal...
