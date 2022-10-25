Autologous chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cells are a standard therapy for pediatric B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL); however, this treatment requires time and personalization that can impede treatment. To overcome this, Ottaviano et al. used CRISPR-Cas9 editing to disrupt T cell receptor α chain and remove CD52 in CAR19 T cells (TT52CAR19 T cells) to create a universal cell therapy. They treated patients with CD19+ B-ALL in a phase 1 trial that reached primary safety objectives, providing evidence of the therapeutic potential of CRISPR-engineered cell therapy that will require further investigation.

