NASDAQ

Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
Benzinga

FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson's Ready To Use Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma

The FDA approved Janssen Pharmaceutical's, a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Tecvayli (teclistamab-cqyv) for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, who previously received four or more prior lines of therapy. Tecvayli is a first-in-class, bispecific T-cell engager antibody administered as a subcutaneous treatment. This indication is approved under accelerated approval...
targetedonc.com

AVENANCE: Early Activity Shown With Avelumab in Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Philippe Barthelemy, MD, discussed the preliminary findings of the AVENANCE trial of avelumab in patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Early results from the real-world AVENANCE study (NCT02603432)shows clinical activity and acceptable safety profile with avelumab (Bavencio) patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial...
targetedonc.com

FDA Approval Sought for Epcoritamab as R/R LBCL Treatment

Positive efficacy and safety results from the phase 3 EPCORE™ NHL-1 trial have lead to an FDA application for approval of epcoritamab to treat relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. A biologics license application (BLA) has been submitted to the FDA, seeking approval of the investigational bispecific antibody, subcutaneous...
targetedonc.com

MPN Landscape Shifts from JAKi Monotherapy to Combining Novel Agents

During a presentation at the 14th Annual International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Naveen Pemmaraju, MD, discussed the current agents being examined for MPNs. With more than 10 active and rolling phase 3 trials around the world, novel treatments are being combined with JAK inhibitors to develop new treatment strategies for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN).1.
science.org

Phase 1 clinical trial of CRISPR-engineered CAR19 universal T cells for treatment of children with refractory B cell leukemia

Autologous chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cells are a standard therapy for pediatric B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL); however, this treatment requires time and personalization that can impede treatment. To overcome this, Ottaviano et al. used CRISPR-Cas9 editing to disrupt T cell receptor α chain and remove CD52 in CAR19 T cells (TT52CAR19 T cells) to create a universal cell therapy. They treated patients with CD19+ B-ALL in a phase 1 trial that reached primary safety objectives, providing evidence of the therapeutic potential of CRISPR-engineered cell therapy that will require further investigation.
Cancer Health

FDA Approves New Immunotherapy for Advanced Liver Cancer

On October 24, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new checkpoint inhibitor, Imjudo (tremelimumab), for use in a combination immunotherapy regimen for adults with inoperable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer. Over years or decades, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, fatty liver disease, heavy alcohol...
targetedonc.com

Latest Data on JAK Inhibitors Help Optimize Treatment of Myelofibrosis

At the 14th International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, reviewed the research supporting the optimal use of JAK inhibitors in patients with myelofibrosis. JAK inhibitors have been the most effective treatment for myelofibrosis so far, and with 3 approved agents, physicians are gaining a better understanding of...
News-Medical.net

Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
targetedonc.com

XB002 Demonstrates Preliminary Safety/Tolerability in Advanced Solid Tumors

Early results from the phase 1 JEWEL-101 study show XB002 is well-tolerated in patients with advanced solid tumors. Treatment with the investigational human monoclonal antibody, XB002, showed early safety and tolerability in patients with advanced solid tumors, according to results from the phase 1 JEWEL-101 study (NCT04925284).1. Results from the...
cancerhealth.com

New Lymphoma Drug Shows Promise in Clinical Trials

Follicular lymphoma is a slow-growing cancer that occurs when the body produces abnormal B cells that form clumps, or “follicles,” in the lymph nodes. Like T cells, B cells are a type of white blood cell integral to the immune system. Unlike T cells, which attack the body’s own cells when they become infected or cancerous, B cells produce antibodies that target invading bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.
itbusinessnet.com

ITM Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Radionuclide Therapy Candidate ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide) in Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs)

Garching / Munich, October 27, 2022 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company Fast Track designation for ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide), an investigational radiopharmaceutical for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). ITM-11 is being evaluated as a Targeted Radionuclide Therapy in two phase III clinical trials, COMPETE and COMPOSE.
targetedonc.com

Episode 10B: Impact of Trilaciclib on Chemotherapy Induced Myelosuppression (CIM) in ES-SCLC

In this companion article, Dr Mark Socinski provides insights into the use of trilaciclib for the management of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in patients being treated for extensive -stage small cell lung cancer. In this Precision Medicine Perspectives series Addressing Myelotoxicity as a Consequence of Treatment for Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer,...
targetedonc.com

Behind the FDA Approval: Teclistamab for R/R Multiple Myeloma

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Alfred L. Garfall, MD, discussed the FDA approval of teclistamab, the MajesTEC-1 trial, and how this information should be used in the future. The phase 1/2 MajesTEC-1 trial (NCT03145181; NCT04557098) of teclistamab-cqyv (Tecvayli) demonstrated high rates of deep and durable responses in patients with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
targetedonc.com

Limited Success Seen in the Second-Line for SCLC

Gene G. Finley, MD, explains the use of conventional chemotherapy in the small cell lung cancer space. Gene G. Finley, MD, medical oncologist at Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology of Allegheny Health Network, explains the use of conventional chemotherapy in the small cell lung cancer (SCLC) space and the lack of recent successes.
Medical News Today

Follicular thyroid cancer explained

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, responsible for bodily functions such as heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Follicular thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the thyroid cells. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common type of thyroid...
ajmc.com

Case Report Describes Thrombocytopenia Secondary to Iron-deficiency Anemia

A recently published report describes the diagnosis and treatment of a case of iron-deficiency anemia–associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent nosebleeds. While iron-deficiency anemia (IDA) is the most common type of anemia globally, it is only rarely associated with thrombocytopenia. A report published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health describes a case of IDA-associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent epistaxis.
targetedonc.com

Pembrolizumab Shows EFS Benefit in TNBC Without Complete Response

Lajos Pusztai, MD, DPhil, discusses key takeaways from analysis of the KEYNOTE-522 clinical trial of pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting for patients with triple-negative breast cancer. Lajos Pusztai, MD, DPhil, professor of medicine and coleader of Genetics, Genomics, and Epigenetics at Yale Cancer Center, discusses key...

