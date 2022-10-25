Read full article on original website
Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson's Ready To Use Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma
The FDA approved Janssen Pharmaceutical's, a unit of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Tecvayli (teclistamab-cqyv) for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, who previously received four or more prior lines of therapy. Tecvayli is a first-in-class, bispecific T-cell engager antibody administered as a subcutaneous treatment. This indication is approved under accelerated approval...
targetedonc.com
AVENANCE: Early Activity Shown With Avelumab in Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Philippe Barthelemy, MD, discussed the preliminary findings of the AVENANCE trial of avelumab in patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Early results from the real-world AVENANCE study (NCT02603432)shows clinical activity and acceptable safety profile with avelumab (Bavencio) patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approval Sought for Epcoritamab as R/R LBCL Treatment
Positive efficacy and safety results from the phase 3 EPCORE™ NHL-1 trial have lead to an FDA application for approval of epcoritamab to treat relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma. A biologics license application (BLA) has been submitted to the FDA, seeking approval of the investigational bispecific antibody, subcutaneous...
targetedonc.com
MPN Landscape Shifts from JAKi Monotherapy to Combining Novel Agents
During a presentation at the 14th Annual International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Naveen Pemmaraju, MD, discussed the current agents being examined for MPNs. With more than 10 active and rolling phase 3 trials around the world, novel treatments are being combined with JAK inhibitors to develop new treatment strategies for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN).1.
science.org
Phase 1 clinical trial of CRISPR-engineered CAR19 universal T cells for treatment of children with refractory B cell leukemia
Autologous chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cells are a standard therapy for pediatric B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL); however, this treatment requires time and personalization that can impede treatment. To overcome this, Ottaviano et al. used CRISPR-Cas9 editing to disrupt T cell receptor α chain and remove CD52 in CAR19 T cells (TT52CAR19 T cells) to create a universal cell therapy. They treated patients with CD19+ B-ALL in a phase 1 trial that reached primary safety objectives, providing evidence of the therapeutic potential of CRISPR-engineered cell therapy that will require further investigation.
FDA Approves New Immunotherapy for Advanced Liver Cancer
On October 24, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new checkpoint inhibitor, Imjudo (tremelimumab), for use in a combination immunotherapy regimen for adults with inoperable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer. Over years or decades, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, fatty liver disease, heavy alcohol...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Move Over, CAR-T. There’s Now a Bispecific Antibody Approved as a Late-Line Treatment for Multiple Myeloma.
The FDA approved Tecvayli (teclistamab) yesterday after approving two CAR-T therapies as late-line treatments for multiple myeloma earlier this year. Because it is ‘off the shelf,’ Tecvayli may have advantages over the CAR-T therapies, which are custom made for each patient and involve harvesting the patient's T cells.
targetedonc.com
Latest Data on JAK Inhibitors Help Optimize Treatment of Myelofibrosis
At the 14th International Congress on Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, reviewed the research supporting the optimal use of JAK inhibitors in patients with myelofibrosis. JAK inhibitors have been the most effective treatment for myelofibrosis so far, and with 3 approved agents, physicians are gaining a better understanding of...
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
targetedonc.com
XB002 Demonstrates Preliminary Safety/Tolerability in Advanced Solid Tumors
Early results from the phase 1 JEWEL-101 study show XB002 is well-tolerated in patients with advanced solid tumors. Treatment with the investigational human monoclonal antibody, XB002, showed early safety and tolerability in patients with advanced solid tumors, according to results from the phase 1 JEWEL-101 study (NCT04925284).1. Results from the...
cancerhealth.com
New Lymphoma Drug Shows Promise in Clinical Trials
Follicular lymphoma is a slow-growing cancer that occurs when the body produces abnormal B cells that form clumps, or “follicles,” in the lymph nodes. Like T cells, B cells are a type of white blood cell integral to the immune system. Unlike T cells, which attack the body’s own cells when they become infected or cancerous, B cells produce antibodies that target invading bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.
itbusinessnet.com
ITM Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Radionuclide Therapy Candidate ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide) in Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs)
Garching / Munich, October 27, 2022 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company Fast Track designation for ITM-11 (n.c.a. 177Lu-edotreotide), an investigational radiopharmaceutical for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). ITM-11 is being evaluated as a Targeted Radionuclide Therapy in two phase III clinical trials, COMPETE and COMPOSE.
targetedonc.com
Further Results from SOLO2 Underscore Need for New Strategies to Treat BRCA1/2+ Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian Cancer
Additional findings fro the phase 2 SOLO2 study shows that there is a need for research to determine the optimal strategy for patients who relapse after treatment with a PARP inhibitor. A reduction in the effectiveness of chemotherapy administered subsequently to maintenance olaparib (Lynparza) was seen when patients with BRCA...
targetedonc.com
Episode 10B: Impact of Trilaciclib on Chemotherapy Induced Myelosuppression (CIM) in ES-SCLC
In this companion article, Dr Mark Socinski provides insights into the use of trilaciclib for the management of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in patients being treated for extensive -stage small cell lung cancer. In this Precision Medicine Perspectives series Addressing Myelotoxicity as a Consequence of Treatment for Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer,...
targetedonc.com
Behind the FDA Approval: Teclistamab for R/R Multiple Myeloma
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Alfred L. Garfall, MD, discussed the FDA approval of teclistamab, the MajesTEC-1 trial, and how this information should be used in the future. The phase 1/2 MajesTEC-1 trial (NCT03145181; NCT04557098) of teclistamab-cqyv (Tecvayli) demonstrated high rates of deep and durable responses in patients with...
targetedonc.com
Limited Success Seen in the Second-Line for SCLC
Gene G. Finley, MD, explains the use of conventional chemotherapy in the small cell lung cancer space. Gene G. Finley, MD, medical oncologist at Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology of Allegheny Health Network, explains the use of conventional chemotherapy in the small cell lung cancer (SCLC) space and the lack of recent successes.
Medical News Today
Follicular thyroid cancer explained
The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the front of the neck, responsible for bodily functions such as heart rate, metabolism, and body temperature. Follicular thyroid cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the thyroid cells. Follicular thyroid cancer is the second most common type of thyroid...
ajmc.com
Case Report Describes Thrombocytopenia Secondary to Iron-deficiency Anemia
A recently published report describes the diagnosis and treatment of a case of iron-deficiency anemia–associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent nosebleeds. While iron-deficiency anemia (IDA) is the most common type of anemia globally, it is only rarely associated with thrombocytopenia. A report published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health describes a case of IDA-associated thrombocytopenia secondary to recurrent epistaxis.
targetedonc.com
Pembrolizumab Shows EFS Benefit in TNBC Without Complete Response
Lajos Pusztai, MD, DPhil, discusses key takeaways from analysis of the KEYNOTE-522 clinical trial of pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting for patients with triple-negative breast cancer. Lajos Pusztai, MD, DPhil, professor of medicine and coleader of Genetics, Genomics, and Epigenetics at Yale Cancer Center, discusses key...
