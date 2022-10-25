Read full article on original website
Letter to Editor: MDE Decision Should Compel County To “Reset Lakeside.”
Yesterday afternoon the Maryland Department of Environment published a decision that validates the near-universal call from citizens of Talbot County: RESET LAKESIDE!. POINT #1: The Developer DID get its long-awaited discharge permit for the new Lakeside sewer plant—a legal prerequisite for further development–to be built on the east side of Route 50 at the headwaters of pristine Miles Creek.
Upper Shore Aging Seeks Ombudsman to Advocate for Mid-Shore Seniors
Advocating for a senior or learning to navigate the world of home care, an assisted living facility, or a nursing home can be a daunting task. Upper Shore Aging (USA) offers several programs in Caroline, Kent, and Talbot counties to assist individuals and families protect the safety, welfare, and rights of seniors. One of the programs that the organization is currently seeking a manager for is its Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program. The ombudsman investigates and advocates to resolve complaints from residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Kaya C. Abukassis Joins MacLeod Law Group
MacLeod Law Group is pleased to announce that Kaya C. Abukassis, Esquire, has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney, resident in the Chestertown office. Born in Jerusalem, Israel, Ms. Abukassis moved to the United States at a young age, and grew up between Baltimore City and Annapolis, Maryland. Ms. Abukassis will focus her practice on transactional real estate matters, business and contract law, trusts and estates, civil litigation, and local government law. “We are very pleased to welcome a young attorney of Kaya’s caliber to the firm,” said Chip MacLeod, principal at MacLeod Law Group (MLG). “We look forward to her contributions assisting clients and her role in our continued growth,”
Let’s Reset Lakeside by J.E. Dean
It was a few years ago, when I was driving East on Route 50, I noticed a sign for the Lakeside development and thought, “I wonder what that’s all about.” I later read that it is a 2,500 home planned development in Trappe. That worried me. That is a big development–a game changer.
Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties
Why are Frederick County Democrats taking an anti-union stance on a charter question? The post Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Letter to Editor: Vote Against School Board Candidates who Preach Fear and Division
Recently, it came to my attention that the Republican Party, working in conjunction with a group that originally called itself the Family Advocacy Alliance (FAA), recruited school board candidates for Talbot County. We, the citizens of Talbot, need to be aware that the FAA got its start as an anti-VAX, anti-mask, anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) organization. It is also critical for you to know that this group and these candidates are enthusiastic supporters of Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli.
Letter to Editor: Wake-Up Talbot
Talbot County finds itself at a crossroads this election. We can allow pro development candidates to dominate the Council, as has been the case for the past eight years, or we can elect people that will protect the County’s rural character by defending and strengthening the Comprehensive Plan (CP). Need I remind all of the Jennifer Williams and Corey Pack led councils that tried to gut the CP in 2015, and the recent fiasco with the Trappe development project.
MDE Gives Lakeside in Trappe a Limited Permit to Move Forward
The Maryland Department of the Environment released its decision regarding the Lakeside housing development discharge permit on Friday afternoon. The MDE ruling considerably limits the project to 100,000 million gallons of wastewater per day. The developer had asked for 540,000 million gallons per day. The dramatic reduction by the MDE...
Letter to Editor: A New Perspective for Talbot County Council
Over the next several days, when considering who to vote for, please consider voting for me, Phil Jackson. I am passionate, excited, and uniquely able to give back to this community my family calls home. I am the furthest thing from a politician, and yet I have a life’s worth of practical experience and knowledge to bring to the council to advance and preserve our way of life in Talbot County. I am excited to be your voice on our County Council.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox to attend 'The Freedom Rally'
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox will be a guest speaker at "The Freedom Rally" on Saturday. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. "The Freedom Rally" will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Owings Mills from 1-4 p.m. The event is hosted by WCBM. Other confirmed guest...
Clarifying Misunderstandings with WC’s Plans for Armory Site by Mike Sosulski
There have been questions over the decision to remove the current Chestertown Armory, and those questions seem to be based on a misunderstanding of some of the issues at play regarding the site. Let me provide some background and state that it has never been our preference to pursue this course. In 2005 the 155th infantry regiment, which called the Armory home, was merged with the 105th leaving the facility without a tenant. This occurred during a time of consolidation in the military and as is the process, the Federal government offered the Armory building and property to Kent County and Chestertown. The building had sustained considerable damage during Hurricane Isabel in 2003, so taking on the property came with considerable costs and both the county, and the town passed on the opportunity.
Maryland desperately needs election judges for the midterm election
As early voting began in Maryland Thursday, elections officials throughout the state were struggling to find enough election judges to fully staff the polls, worried that the shortage could lead to problems. But they weren’t alone. Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the state Board of Elections, says it's a national problem.
Harford Co. Schools in the midst of debate over gender identity and locker rooms
With no new policies or proposed changes on the table, Harford County Public Schools is in the midst of a debate over gender identity and student locker rooms. The conversation started last month, when State Senator Bob Cassilly sent a letter about the topic to the Harford County Board of Education.
UM SRH Respiratory Therapists Celebrate National Respiratory Care Week
Team members in University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Respiratory Services Department celebrated National Respiratory Care Week, October 23 through 29. UM SRH respiratory therapists provide critical care and cardio-pulmonary medicine for patients with acute critical conditions, including cardiac and pulmonary diseases, and see patients at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, in the Intensive Care Unit, as well as in emergency departments and other units throughout UM Shore Medical Centers at Cambridge, Chestertown, Easton and Queenstown. Pictured, left to right, are respiratory therapists Karen Anderson, Priscilla Weatherall, Emily George and Kendall Dixon; Steve Eisemann, Director, Respiratory Services, UM SRH; respiratory therapists Kelly Runnels, Philomena Leon and Patty Joiner; and Lyndsey Feather, Manager, Respiratory Services, UM SRH.
Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
What to expect on the ballot this election, Question E
Keep it local for the purpose of oversight, for the purpose of accountability, for the purpose of affordability,. These remarks were made by long-time Baltimore resident and pastor, P.M. Smith. Pastor Smith urges the public to vote yes on Question E, which will be appearing on the ballot this election....
Tradepoint Atlantic to build container terminal, rail facility in Maryland
Tradepoint Atlantic on Tuesday announced a joint investment partnership with Terminal Investment Ltd. (TIL) to build an on-site, 165-acre container terminal and on-dock rail facility at Coke Point in Sparrows Point, Maryland. The project will support long-term growth at the Port of Baltimore, state and local officials said in a...
Homeless encampment beneath JFX offered housing, will leave area, advocates say
BALTIMORE -- A conflict that has been going on for a month may finally have a resolution.The residents of a homeless encampment beneath the Jones Falls Expressway will leave the area after a month of clashes and negotiations with Baltimore City. "My brother told me, 'Look at that sign," and it said the 28th and I was like, 'Wow,'" David Briggs, who lives under the bridge, said.Nuwave Health Services, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, has offered to provide temporary housing and resources to the approximately 14 residents of the encampment, co-owner Angel Brown told WJZ. The lead advocate for the group, Christina Flowers, has been...
Early voting for the Maryland General Election begins Thursday
Voters can head to any early voting centers inside their respective jurisdiction across Maryland starting on Oct. 27 at 7 a.m. through Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. to cast ballots in person. Same-day in-person voter registration is permitted at early voting centers and on Election Day which is Nov. 8. Registered voters can search for polling locations, voting districts, view a sample ballot and see the status of mail-in or provisional ballots here.
Police have located missing Delaware man awaiting sentencing for Jan. 6 insurrection
Police have called off a search for the Delaware man who waved a Confederate flag while breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. At about 6:30 a.m. Friday, state police announced that Kevin Seefried, 53, of the Sussex County town of Laurel, was missing. According to police, a Gold Alert had been issued for him because his family “had concern for his safety and well-being.”
