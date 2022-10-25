Read full article on original website
Europe's manager changes: How are the likes of Graham Potter and Xabi Alonso faring in their new jobs?
Seven weeks ago, Graham Potter left Brighton & Hove Albion for a team lower in the Premier League table. Months after leading the Seagulls to their best-ever top-division finish -- ninth place in 2021-22, just five points away from qualifying for European competition, with late-season wins over Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United -- Potter's team had started the new season brilliantly, beating United again and walloping Leicester City 5-2 on the way to fourth in the table. Chelsea were only three points behind them in sixth, but had just fired Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel after a disastrous start to this season's European campaign.
Chelsea boss Graham Potter left wife in shock with love for bloody Viking TV drama to relax from Premier League pressure
GRAHAM POTTER has a unique way to cope with the stresses of Premier League management — watching gory Viking TV dramas. The Chelsea boss was in a relaxed mood ahead of his return to Brighton on Saturday where he was manager for three years before taking charge of the Blues.
Potter has losing return to Brighton; City tops EPL with win
LONDON — (AP) — Well before halftime, Brighton supporters were already taunting the manager they once adored with chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning.”. Graham Potter may not have to worry about being fired just yet, but his return to Brighton created the closest thing to a crisis he has experienced in his fledgling Chelsea reign.
To be in the race at all is a mark of progress for this Arsenal team | Jonathan Wilson
What Arsenal have done this season is already remarkable, even if signs of fatigue are already starting to show
Jarrod Bowen could return for West Ham against Man Utd after ankle injury
Jarrod Bowen could return to the West Ham United squad to face Manchester United after David Moyes played down fears of a World Cup injury scare.England hopeful Bowen missed Thursday night’s Europa Conference League win over Silkeborg with an ankle injury.But Hammers boss Moyes revealed on Friday that the forward is back in light training and will be assessed ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.“We didn’t have Jarrod, he had an ankle injury. He’s done a little bit of running on the grass today, so we will need to see how he is,” Moyes told reporters at his pre-match...
'I Must Win' - Roberto De Zerbi On Chelsea Fixture
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi discussed the upcoming fixture against Chelsea and former Brighton boss Graham Potter.
Jesse Marsch holds talks with Leeds board amid slump in form
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch claims he retains the support of the club’s board following a series of meetings this week.A section of Leeds fans have called for Marsch to go after seeing their side slip into the Premier League relegation zone, while a trip to Liverpool awaits on Saturday as they bid to halt an eight-game winless run.Marsch said: “They (the board) have been very supportive. I’ve spoken with Angus (Kinnear, chief executive), Andrea (Radrizzani, chairman) and Victor (Orta, director of football) multiple times.“We’ve done a few things, we’re modifying our World Cup schedule to think about how we...
EXCLUSIVE: Fernandinho is relishing life back in his native Brazil after ending his nine-year stay with Man City and insists he 'paved the way' for his countrymen to play in England... as he admits his former side are 'one of few' he sits down to watch
Roots have always been important to Fernandinho. It was this way at Athletico Paranaense where he started and for eight years at Shakhtar Donetsk before his move to Manchester City. He became the Premier League’s most decorated Brazilian and an idol at City and is now back in Brazil to...
Osimhen and ‘Kvara’ keep Napoli unbeaten in Serie A
ROME (AP) — What a shame for most soccer fans that Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar. The Napoli forwards have been two of the most exciting players in Europe this season. When he’s healthy — which isn’t often — Osimhen...
Pep Guardiola thinks Manchester United are ‘coming back’ under Erik ten Hag
Pep Guardiola believes that Manchester United are on their way back under Erik ten Hag and part of a chasing pack of clubs that are hunting down his Premier League champions.The Manchester City manager is happy with how his side's title defence has started as the mid-season break for the World Cup approaches, sitting in second place two points adrift of top-of-the-table Arsenal.Guardiola is aiming to win three successive Premier League titles for the first time, having previously gone back-to-back between 2018 and 2019, but he believes the standard of quality in the top flight is only rising.The Catalan highlighted...
Graham Potter's Words On His Brighton Return
Graham Potter held his pre-match press conference this afternoon, speaking about his return to his former side.
Liverpool v Leeds United: Where To Watch, Live Stream Details, TV Channel, UK, US, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria
All the key details of when and how to watch Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leeds United on Saturday.
Graham Potter ‘really excited’ to see new player recruitment department emerging at Chelsea
This week saw the appointment of two people who are expected to be key parts of the new technical and player recruitment setup at Chelsea, with former AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart and former Southampton head of senior recruitment Joe Shields confirmed to be joining the club. While their...
PSV 2 Arsenal 0: Lacklustre Arsenal are given Ruud awakening
THERE have been warning signs that legs were becoming heavy and bodies had begun to ache. There have been matches recently when second halves have been about survival. Here in the Netherlands, however, Arsenal did not so much fade after the break. They collapsed. And the brutal truth? They had already ridden their luck by then and were fortunate to escape with a two-goal beating.
RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as RB Leipzig take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Bees must be buzzing for the World Cup — as research shows they can play football
BEES must be buzzing for the World Cup — as research shows they can play football. The insects were observed enjoying a kickabout in their stripey yellow and black kits — just like the Hornets at Watford. In a series of experiments, bumblebees were seen repeatedly rolling a...
“We will always welcome everyone to be part of our great club,” Callum McGregor
Celtic once again are supporting the Show Racism the Red Card campaign and while the message is one that every Celtic supporter agrees with wholeheartedly it’s also true that many Celtic supporters have serious misgivings about this particular organisation’s Scottish operation for the way that they seem to be mute when it comes to calling out anti-Irish racism that sadly remains a prominent feature in Scottish life for many people of Irish decent.
Diego Simeone will not walk away from Atletico Madrid after Champions League exit
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has no intention of leaving the club despite their humiliating Champions League group stage exit last week. Los Rojiblancos were dumped out of the competition at the first hurdle, for the first time since 2018, and just the second time in a decade, after drawing 2-2 at home to Bayer Leverkusen, on a bizarre night in Madrid.
Report – Juventus continues to scout Valencia man
Giorgi Mamardashvili has entered the radar of Juventus in recent weeks and the Georgian could move to Turin in the summer. The 22-year-old plays for Valencia and has been their first-choice goalie this campaign. Los Che wants to keep him and have him tied to a contract until 2027, which...
Sarri: ‘Lazio Could’ve Scored More Against Midtjylland’
Maurizio Sarri was satisfied with Lazio’s ability to secure a crucial 2-1 win over FC Midtjylland without star striker Ciro Immobile. The Biancocelesti fell 1-0 down after less than 10 minutes but goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Pedro turned things around in Rome, allowing the home side to pick up all three points. Lazio now have one foot in the Round of 16 of the Europa League and need a positive result against Feyenoord to book their spot in the knock-out stages.
