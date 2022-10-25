ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Tottenham snatch UCL draw from jaws of defeat, victory (video)

Tottenham vs Sporting CP recap: Spurs made impossible, dramatic work (once again) of a 1-1 draw in Group D of the UEFA Champions League in north London on Wednesday. Former Tottenham academy starlet Marcus Edwards opened the scoring for Sporting in the 22nd minute, as the home side got off to a miserably slow start. It could have been 2-0 and 3-0 by the midway point of the second half, before Rodrigo Bentancur headed home Ivan Perisic’s corner kick in the 80th minute.
BBC

L﻿ampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham

F﻿rank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. N﻿athan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. O﻿n the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." H﻿e added:...
AFP

Spain prosecutors drop charges against Neymar and others

Prosecutors in Spain on Friday dropped corruption and fraud charges against football star Neymar and others accused in a trial over the Brazilian's 2013 move from Santos to Barcelona. In a dramatic move, the prosecutor announced the "withdrawal of the charges against all the accused and for all the allegations" they had faced.

