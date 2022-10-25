Read full article on original website
Juventus ‘promised to pay Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo £17m as secret documents leaked with Italian club investigated’
JUVENTUS allegedly promised to pay Cristiano Ronaldo £17million during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to bombshell secret documents. The Italian giants confirmed their players would take significant salary reductions when the world went into lockdown. That included the squad agreeing to waive four months of wages from March 2020. But...
Man Utd star Casemiro hails ‘exceptional person’ Cristano Ronaldo for helping him and Antony following summer transfers
MANCHESTER UNITED new boy Casemiro has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as an "exceptional person" after helping him and fellow summer signing Antony settle in at Old Trafford. Casemiro, 30, worked with Ronaldo, 37, at Real Madrid, where they won one LaLiga title and four Champions Leagues together. And the Brazil star...
Watch: Mohamed Salah's Delightful Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool take the lead after Ajax's wonderful start to tonight's Champions League match. The home side came out needing to win and tried everything in the first 20 minutes to do so. Two great chances fell to Steven Berghuis and Dusan Tadic but both failed to find the net despite it being easier to ...
Erik Ten Hag Praises Cristiano Ronaldo's Attitude After Win Over Sheriff
Ten Hag saw the UEFA Europa League as the perfect setting to start Ronaldo's rehabilitation and the Dutchman was impressed by the forward's response.
Manchester United & Barcelona Considering FC Porto Goalkeeper
Manchester United & Barcelona are both considering moving for FC Porto keeper Diogo Costa.
Manchester United Could Move For Jeremie Frimpong In January
Manchester United and Chelsea could both possibly move for right back Jeremie Frimpong in the January transfer window.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
NBC Sports
Tottenham snatch UCL draw from jaws of defeat, victory (video)
Tottenham vs Sporting CP recap: Spurs made impossible, dramatic work (once again) of a 1-1 draw in Group D of the UEFA Champions League in north London on Wednesday. Former Tottenham academy starlet Marcus Edwards opened the scoring for Sporting in the 22nd minute, as the home side got off to a miserably slow start. It could have been 2-0 and 3-0 by the midway point of the second half, before Rodrigo Bentancur headed home Ivan Perisic’s corner kick in the 80th minute.
BBC
Lampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. Nathan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. On the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." He added:...
Spain prosecutors drop charges against Neymar and others
Prosecutors in Spain on Friday dropped corruption and fraud charges against football star Neymar and others accused in a trial over the Brazilian's 2013 move from Santos to Barcelona. In a dramatic move, the prosecutor announced the "withdrawal of the charges against all the accused and for all the allegations" they had faced.
