What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?
West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
247Sports
How to Watch: UNC vs. Johnson C. Smith
North Carolina is less than two weeks away from the 2022-23 season opener and will have it's final tune-up on Friday night in an exhibition game vs. Johnson C. Smith in the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are coming off a "Secret Scrimmage" vs. Rutgers last Saturday in Chapel Hill.
Late Kick: Are the Vols in trouble against Kentucky on Saturday?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight into the matchup between Tennessee and Kentucky and whether the Volunteers huge matchup between Georgia next week has them overlooking the Wildcats.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum rips Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork amid Jimbo Fisher fallout: 'I haven’t heard a word out of that guy'
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has come under fire in a big way, but Paul Finebaum turned his attention to Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork on his Wednesday radio program. Finebaum was quick to highlight Fisher’s large contract and how that reflects poorly on Bjork, who arrived in 2019 from Ole Miss.
Late Kick: Is a mass exodus looming for Texas A&M after this season?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides his thoughts on a potential "mass exodus" of talent leaving Texas A&M following the end of this season due to the program's recent issues.
247Sports
Michigan football: Desmond Howard 'worried' because 'weird things happen' in rivalry game with Spartans
Michigan enters its game against Michigan State undefeated at 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, but Desmond Howard says Wolverines fans should be cautious. The Spartans (3-4) have gotten the best of the Wolverines in each of the last two matchups, but have failed to meet expectations this season after a New Year’s Six Bowl berth last fall. Howard says to throw all of that out the window when Mel Tucker and company travel to Ann Arbor for Saturday's rivalry clash.
What Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State
Oklahoma States has won three-straight games in the series against Kansas State and has an opportunity to extend its streak to four when it travels to Manhattan on Saturday for a Big 12 showdown. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) are two of the top teams in the conference this season and will meet inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium for a chance to get a leg up in the standings with the final stretch approaching. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is 0-3 against Oklahoma State since making the transition to the FBS level as the new leader of the Wildcats in 2019. The Cowboys are one of three teams in the Big 12 he has not yet defeated, along with Baylor and Texas.
Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
Instant Analysis: UNC Rolls to Exhibition Win Despite Missing Pieces
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As test runs go, North Carolina had things revving and rolling Friday night, even without being fully assembled. The preseason No. 1 Tar Heels sprinted past Johnson C. Smith, 101-40, in exhibition basketball at the Smith Center, as Caleb Love pumped in 20 points and Armando Bacot grabbed 20 rebounds.
Freshman profile: Ernest Udeh Jr. an intriguing projection for Kansas
Eric Bossi joins Michael Swain as the two break down Kansas basketball freshman Ernest Udeh Jr. and what KU needs from him in 2022-23.
247Sports
'We're going to punch somebody else in the face': USC QB Caleb Williams ready to rebound after Utah loss
Caleb Williams has a lot to like about his individual performance at Utah in what was one of the best road games of the superstar second-year sophomore quarterback's career. But the only numbers that mattered to him at the end of the day were 43-42, the final score of the USC Trojans' heartbreaking loss to the Utes.
Freshman profile: Zuby Ejiofor similar to a former Kansas great?
Eric Bossi joins Michael Swain as the two break down Kansas basketball freshman Zuby Ejiofor and what KU needs from him in 2022-23.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Preseason ranking throwback to Turgeon's first year, transfers ranked and Willard's style
It's been a while since anyone might've ranked Maryland basketball outside of the top-50 nationally to start a season, but then, it's also been a long time since the program was breaking in a new coach while rebuilding its roster. The last time that happened, in 2011-2012, 2011-2012 under Mark Turgeon, they finished 17-15 overall and 6-10 in the ACC.
247Sports
Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
247Sports
Former N.C. A&T basketball team member Kwagi Heath takes over the GHOE tailgate
We like to keep the Aggies posted on former North Carolina A&T State University and today we have a special treat. N.C. A&T's Kwagi Heath was once a member of the North Carolina A&T Aggie basketball program but now he's all over the playing field - including Truist Stadium. A former marketing major who is making the department proud.
Washington Huskies' transfer Keion Brooks on details 'outgrowing' Kentucky basketball
The Washington Huskies will look different this season after losing leading scorer Terrell Brown Jr. but gaining impact power-five players through the transfer portal. Some new names include Keion Brooks (Kentucky), Noah Williams (Washington State) and Franck Kepnang (Oregon). Ahead of his first season in Seattle, Brooks expounded on his decision to leave Kentucky for the West Coast.
How is James Okonkwo coming along for WVU?
WVU Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins shares the latest on James Okonkwo and his potential role in this year's team.
PHOTOS: No. 11 Vols gash No. 2 Gonzaga, 99-80
Friday was a strong night for the 11th-ranked Tennessee basketball team, and GoVols247 was on hand to cover the action. And Chris Jones from USA Today was on hand to capture the action on camera. Senior transfer guard and Tennessee native Tyreke Key poured in 26 points off the bench,...
Five reasons to be optimistic about Iowa basketball in 2022-23
The college basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a Big Ten Title, but its postseason run ended early as the Hawkeyes were bounced in the Round of 64 in an upset loss to the Richmond Spiders. Iowa will lose key contributors from last...
How to Watch: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky
Tennessee football game day is back, with the No. 3-ranked Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) hosting No. 19 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) in a 7 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff at Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call for...
247Sports
