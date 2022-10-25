Read full article on original website
‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The Oakland Press
Quick action by credit card holder leads to arrest at high-end steakhouse
Troy police officers greeted a man awaiting his $142 dinner at a top-of-the-line steakhouse recently. The 30-year-old West Bloomfield man was waiting at the bar at Morton’s Steakhouse on Big Beaver Road in Troy shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. The man had placed the order ahead of...
wkar.org
Ingham County Sheriff opens tip line for information regarding former area youth sports referee
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has opened a tip line for possible victims of a long-time Lansing-area youth sports referee. That’s after the man was arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges. Gerald Allen Sutter has worked as a sports official in mid-Michigan for nearly 50 years. On...
Michigan siblings charged after feds say photos place them inside Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Oct. 21 charged a Michigan brother and sister accused of joining a mob that rioted inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They were inside the government building for fewer than five minutes, according to federal court records. Gary F. Smith, 71, of...
Man receives prison sentence for threatening Michigan emergency dispatcher
A man has been sentenced two years in prison for threatening a Calhoun County emergency dispatcher.
West Bloomfield man arrested at restaurant for using someone else's credit card to pay for $142 carry-out
A 30-year-old West Bloomfield man was arrested at an Oakland County restaurant last week after it’s alleged he payed for a pricy takeout order with someone else’s credit card.
Florida man sentenced for threatening Calhoun Co. emergency dispatch personnel
A Florida man has been sentenced to two years in prison for threatening emergency dispatch personnel in Calhoun County and tying up an emergency phone line for three hours.
WILX-TV
Williamston Police Department investigating threat to high school
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a threat at Williamston High School that happened Friday. A letter was sent to parents and guardians Friday by Williamston Community Schools Administration that said there was a threat to the school found written in a high school restroom. The writing reportedly indicated a threat to Williamston High School next Wednesday.
Florida Man Threatens Michigan 911 Operator, Gets Time In Prison
A Florida man calling himself a "Yankee Patriot" is going to prison for threatening a Michigan 911 operator. There are rules in place for those who choose to abuse the 911 emergency system in the state of Michigan. In Michigan, it's a misdemeanor for any person to willfully use the...
2 People Killed In A Car Crash In Battle Creek (Battle Creek, MI)
Authorities responded to a car crash that killed two people. The crash happened Thursday evening when a car crashed into a Michigan home, ejecting the occupants. The car occupants were identified as 67-year-old Barbara Weaver and 72-year-old Willie Stokes. Both of them were killed in the crash.
Eaton Rapids police investigate alleged murder-suicide involving married couple
The crime scene tape is gone, but the investigation into an alleged murder-suicide is just starting.
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
abc57.com
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
Sheriff: Youth sports referee arrested for assaulting minor, used role to prey on victims
The sheriff's office announced Wednesday morning that a press conference would happen at 2 p.m.
Morning Sun
Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative
A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
go955.com
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
70-year-old youth referee accused of preying on child athlete in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (TCD) -- A 70-year-old youth referee stands accused of sexual conduct involving a male juvenile. The allegations against the suspect, Gerald Sutter, occurred from 2019 through 2021 in his home on the 700 block of Fitting Avenue, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sutter, who worked as a multisport official and traveled all over Michigan officiating athletic games, reportedly preyed on young athletes.
East Lansing Police track down stolen pumpkins
East Lansing Police say they got a call about people that were stealing Halloween decorations from different homes.
Woman tied to Facebook live murder to be released on bond
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman who is one of six people charged in a conspiracy plot that resulted in the slaying of a man live on Facebook to settle an online beef is being released from jail on a personal recognizance bond. Martita Bonner waived her preliminary examination...
Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
