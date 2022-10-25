ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

The Flint Journal

‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Quick action by credit card holder leads to arrest at high-end steakhouse

Troy police officers greeted a man awaiting his $142 dinner at a top-of-the-line steakhouse recently. The 30-year-old West Bloomfield man was waiting at the bar at Morton’s Steakhouse on Big Beaver Road in Troy shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. The man had placed the order ahead of...
TROY, MI
WILX-TV

Williamston Police Department investigating threat to high school

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a threat at Williamston High School that happened Friday. A letter was sent to parents and guardians Friday by Williamston Community Schools Administration that said there was a threat to the school found written in a high school restroom. The writing reportedly indicated a threat to Williamston High School next Wednesday.
WILLIAMSTON, MI
abc57.com

Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
CENTREVILLE, MI
Morning Sun

Lake man headed to trial on charges he molested relative

A Lake man charged with molesting a child relative is headed to trial. William Gabriel Calkins, Jr., 18, waived a hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind him over for trial. The hearing was scheduled to take place Thursday. Calkins was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
truecrimedaily

70-year-old youth referee accused of preying on child athlete in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (TCD) -- A 70-year-old youth referee stands accused of sexual conduct involving a male juvenile. The allegations against the suspect, Gerald Sutter, occurred from 2019 through 2021 in his home on the 700 block of Fitting Avenue, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sutter, who worked as a multisport official and traveled all over Michigan officiating athletic games, reportedly preyed on young athletes.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing police need info on juvenile assault, more

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department needs help getting information on the assault of a minor as well as finding two people with warrants. CASE ONE Do you recognize this truck, or know the owner? Lansing police need information regarding the individual who may have been driving this truck on Verlinden Ave on […]
LANSING, MI

