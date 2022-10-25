ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Villarreal hires coach Quique Setién to replace Unai Emery

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQqlr_0imOYRDk00
Villarreal's coach Unai Emery gestures during the Group C Conference League soccer match between Austria Wien and Villarreal in Vienna, Austria, Thursday Oct.13, 2022. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Villarreal hired former Barcelona coach Quique Setién to replace Unai Emery on Tuesday.

Emery left Monday to replace Steven Gerrard at Premier League club Aston Villa.

Setién signed a contract until the end of next season. He had not coached since being fired by Barcelona during the 2020-21 season.

The 64-year-old Setién previously coached Real Betis and Las Palmas, among other clubs.

He will take charge of Villarreal beginning with Wednesday’s training session.

Emery said in his farewell that he was at his best with Villarreal, where he stayed for 2 1/2 years. He helped the club win the Europa League title in 2021.

“I have felt at home, but now it is time to continue with other challenges,” Emery said.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fluke equalizer gives Espanyol 1-1 draw at Mallorca

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — An intended cross that ended up sailing directly into the goal earned Espanyol a 1-1 draw at Mallorca, which a player and coach Javier Aguirre sent off with red cards in the closing moments Friday. Vedat Muriqi scored his team-high sixth goal in 12 rounds...
BBC

Friday's gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Almiron, Hojbjerg, Edwards, De Gea, Nunez

Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Carlo Nicolini says Arsenal and Manchester City are among a number of clubs interested in 21-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who would cost more than the 100m euros Manchester United paid Ajax for Brazil forward Antony. (Calciomercato.it, via Mirror) Real Madrid hope to beat Premier League...
The Associated Press

Atlético Madrid loses Liga thriller at Cádiz on final touch

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — For a second straight game Atlético Madrid was betrayed on the final touch of the ball. Cádiz beat Atlético 3-2 in the Spanish league on Saturday after Rubén Sobrino knocked in a cross just before the final whistle to tilt the seesaw contest finally in the hosts’ favor.
The Guardian

European roundup: Osimhen hits hat-trick for flying Napoli, Bayern score six

Victor Osimhen struck a hat-trick as Napoli extended their unbeaten Serie A run to 16 matches with a 4-0 thrashing of Sassuolo. Osimhen put Napoli ahead in the fourth minute after latching on to a pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and flicking it into the net. The 23-year-old Nigerian made it 2-0 in the 19th minute when he connected to another Kvaratskhelia pass and fired the ball behind the Sassuolo keeper, Andrea Consigli. Kvaratskhelia continued the rout in the 36th minute before Osimhen completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute by intercepting a poor Sassuolo pass and lobbing the ball over Consigli.
FOX Sports

De Bruyne's free kick gives Man City 1-0 win over Leicester

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kevin de Bruyne's perfectly-struck free kick was enough to overcome the absence of Erling Haaland as Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. De Bruyne curled in a set piece from 25 yards that went over...
theScore

Watch: Spurs' UCL progress on hold after Kane's 95th-minute goal ruled offside

Harry Kane thought he had fired Tottenham Hotspur into the Champions League round of 16. The video assistant referee had other ideas. Tottenham's wild celebrations quickly turned to protests when the official ruled Kane's 95th-minute goal offside Wednesday against Sporting CP. The decision forced the hosts to settle for a 1-1 draw with their Portuguese counterparts and leaves every team in Group D with a chance of progressing to the knockout round next week.
The Guardian

Giovanni Simeone fires in early double as Napoli swat aside dismal Rangers

Rangers’ sobering Champions League campaign continued on its downward trajectory with a 3-0 defeat against Napoli in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. A 7-1 defeat by Liverpool at Ibrox in their last Group A outing had shocked the Light Blues and their fans and it looked ominous when striker Giovanni Simeone scored twice in the first 16 minutes for the dominant home side.
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leicester City v Manchester City

Just when I think I know what Pep might do, I totally don’t. After missing out on a perfect predicted XI against Brighton by just one selection, Manchester City lined up in a 4-4-2 with the Alvarez - Haaland strike partnership that we all crave. So will I be even remotely close this time? Probably not.
BBC

L﻿ampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham

F﻿rank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. N﻿athan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. O﻿n the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." H﻿e added:...
The Associated Press

Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar’s transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew...
BBC

Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington

A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
BBC

Jermaine Jenas given driving ban for using phone behind wheel

One Show host Jermaine Jenas has been banned from driving for six months after he was caught using his mobile phone behind the wheel. The former Tottenham and England midfielder was driving a Range Rover in Stanmore, north London, at the time of the offence on 14 October 2021. The...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy