The chief scientific officer of Excision BioTherapeutics discussed the phase 1/2 clinical trial of the CRISPR gene editing therapy. “Having spoken to some clinicians, they realized that only a handful of people in the world have been cured of HIV ever, so they understand the transformative nature of the therapy. And we believe that the trial will provide important information on the path to a potential functional cure for people living with HIV and meets an area of high unmet medical need. It’s really exciting that we have this groundbreaking therapy for infectious diseases. This is the first time it's been administered to a participant and I think it is really exciting to be moving forward."

1 DAY AGO