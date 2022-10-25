ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Community Trick-Or-Treating Event Is Saturday In Carlton, Minnesota

It'll be a full weekend of Halloween fun across the Northland and the place to be Saturday afternoon is in Carlton for a fun family event!. The Downtown Carlton Trick-Or-Treat is a great reason to get the kids dressed up to get candy and to check out the entries in the citywide scarecrow contest. The winner of that contest gets $100.
CARLTON, MN
Popular Duluth Bar & Grill Looking For Help Identifying Suspects

A restaurant in Duluth is looking for help from the community to identify two individuals who allegedly stole from the business. The Cast Iron Bar & Grill located at 5906 Old Miller Trunk Highway posted several photos to their Facebook page asking if anyone could identify the individuals. These people allegedly stole three kegs from the restaurant.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Recognized As A National Leader In Greenspace + Park Plans

Living in the Northland, it's easy to take the beauty and outdoor opportunities that surround us for granted. But, maybe we shouldn't. The City of Duluth is being honored for its role in providing those outdoor recreational opportunities and conservation with a state award that's tied to its role on the national scale.
DULUTH, MN
Fight About Fireworks In Eveleth Featured On Bravo Show

I am not going to lie: Minnesota has really had its time to shine over the past few years, thanks to an Iron Ranger being cast on one of the hottest reality television shows right now. For some background, an Eveleth native named Luke Gulbranson became a household name when...
EVELETH, MN
Bacon, Bloodies And Bands Event Coming To Duluth’s DECC In November

It is time to get ready for lots of holiday festivities with family and friends and the DECC is kicking off an event for fans of a bloody mary, bacon, and live bands, a true triple threat of fun for everyone 21+. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will open its Harbor Side Ballroom for a night to remember!
DULUTH, MN
You’re Getting Old If You Remember The 1991 Halloween Blizzard

I was talking with my co-host Lauren this morning about how it's the time of year when we see the "Do You Remember The Halloween Blizzard of 91? posts." It's then usually followed by a bunch of snow apocalypse pictures of cars being stuck in feet of snow. There were houses where they were literally snowed in. It was the biggest snowstorm of most people's lives and it was a shock when it happened. What was an even bigger shock to me was realizing that she wasn't even born when it happened.
DULUTH, MN
Family Fun! City Hall-oween Returns to Duluth’s City Hall

The City of Duluth has added another Halloween event to put on your family calendar this year and it's one that had barely begun before the pandemic forced them to put it on hold. According to the City, City Hall-oween was started in 2019 as a way to welcome City...
DULUTH, MN
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?

The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Invites Earned Sick Time Violation Reports From Employees

It's the law and the City of Duluth wants your help with turning in employers who violate the regulation. Duluth requires all employers who have five or more employees to provide Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST). The requirement was signed into law by the city council on July 19, 2021; that's what the the council passed amendments to the Duluth City Code Chapter 29E. Those amendments contained the following requirements:
DULUTH, MN
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota.

