If you felt Whitmer-Dixon 2 felt an awful lot like the original, you're not alone. Whether it was abortion or an invitation to say something nice to the other, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon traveled on well-trodden policy ground during Tuesday night's final debate. The overly rehearsed answers to the unnecessarily long questions asked at the WXYZ-TV event at Oakland University failed to give viewers the spontaneity that makes for good TV. "This was a rehash," said Anna Heaton of Resch Strategies. "At one point, I felt bad for both of them that they had to redo.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO