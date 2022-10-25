Read full article on original website
6 most memorable moments from the debate
If you felt Whitmer-Dixon 2 felt an awful lot like the original, you're not alone. Whether it was abortion or an invitation to say something nice to the other, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon traveled on well-trodden policy ground during Tuesday night's final debate. The overly rehearsed answers to the unnecessarily long questions asked at the WXYZ-TV event at Oakland University failed to give viewers the spontaneity that makes for good TV. "This was a rehash," said Anna Heaton of Resch Strategies. "At one point, I felt bad for both of them that they had to redo.
Eagles meet Rams in football playoff opener — with broadcast link
HARTLAND — For the Hartland football team, tonight’s playoff game has a slight element of been-there-done-that. “It’s not the first time they’re going, and I think it helps in that respect,” Hartland coach Brian Savage said. “These guys have been in a playoff game, and last year it literally came down to the last play of the game. Now we have to get to that next week (of playoffs).”
