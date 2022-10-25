Read full article on original website
WNDU
Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte
Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly. Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage...
abc57.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at Carriage House Apartments
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. The shooting happened at the Carriage House Apartment complex in the 1000 block of Portage Lane. After police responded to the scene they learned a man was at Elkhart General hospital with...
abc57.com
Arrest made in arson at apartment complex in Coloma
COLOMA, Mich. -- Coloma Police have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a vehicle and apartment building on October 13. On October 13, police responded to an explosion at 226 Ellendale Drive. When they arrived, they found a three story apartment building with smoke coming out of the...
WNDU
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to 14 years for string of armed robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 14 years in federal prison for several armed robberies that happened in 2021, according to the US Attorney's Office. Quadre Gavin, 20, pleaded guilty to six counts of Hobbs Act robbery and a count of brandishing a...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man arrested for alleged attempted murder
A Goshen man has been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of his brother. The shooting happened Saturday morning on Elkhart Road. The 24-year-old victim was shot several times in a parking lot. The investigation led officers to 21-year-old Enrique Flores, who was arrested, Monday night, on the preliminary charge.
WNDU
Michigan City man charged with dealing meth after motorcycle chase leads to arrest
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man faces multiple charges including dealing methamphetamine after a motorcycle chase early Tuesday morning. The suspect, identified as John Lowry, 48, faces one charge of dealing meth, two charges of resisting law enforcement, one charge of unlawful possession of a syringe, and one charge of marijuana possession.
wincountry.com
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
95.3 MNC
Man out on bond for attempted murder arrested for weekend shooting
A man out on bond for attempted murder is arrested for weekend shooting. Indiana State Police say that 43-year-old Andres Perez shot at someone in their car Sunday morning. Around 3:40 a.m., that person was driving eastbound on I-80 by Burr Street, when a black SUV fired shots at them. A passenger in the car was shot in their lower extremity and the driver kept going on I-80 until they were out of sight of the SUV.
wkvi.com
La Porte County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Shooting
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, October 27 around 3:30 a.m. CT in the 2000 East block of State Road 4. Deputies were initially called to the residence regarding a burglary in progress, but when they arrived a gunshot was heard coming from the residence, according to the report. Police say the occupants were removed and the interior of the residence was cleared. While that occurred, deputies found a deceased man.
abc57.com
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
hometownnewsnow.com
Woman Bites Her Way to Jail
(Michigan City, IN) - A woman biting a police officer helped take a bite out of crime. Myrtle Thompson, 31, of Michigan City, is charged with battery against a public safety official, a level 5 felony, and other counts. According to court documents, officers early on October 19 were called...
abc57.com
Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
95.3 MNC
Fire leaves residents displaced and man arrested
An overnight fire left ten residents displaced and one man under arrest. It happened on Tuesday night on the corner of Huron and Carlisle streets. The South Bend Fire Department was called to the west side of town, at 10:40 p.m. Crews cleared the scene around 3:20 in the morning.
WNDU
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
hometownnewsnow.com
B-Dubs Burglary Still Under Investigation
(La Porte, IN) - A burglar at Buffalo Wild Wings in LaPorte cut a hole in a safe to steal money without tripping the alarm system. A week later, LaPorte Police were still busy coming up with a suspect in the early morning October 18 break-in. According to police, a...
abc57.com
Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
WNDU
Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-car crash in Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the 79-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac south on State Road 13, near SR 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police investigating mysterious deaths of husband and wife in southwest Michigan
Police in southwest Michigan are investigating after a married couple was found dead at their home, in Cass County’s Howard Township on Sunday.
