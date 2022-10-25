ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granger, IN

WNDU

Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte

Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly. Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Suspect arrested in shooting at Carriage House Apartments

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. The shooting happened at the Carriage House Apartment complex in the 1000 block of Portage Lane. After police responded to the scene they learned a man was at Elkhart General hospital with...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Arrest made in arson at apartment complex in Coloma

COLOMA, Mich. -- Coloma Police have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a vehicle and apartment building on October 13. On October 13, police responded to an explosion at 226 Ellendale Drive. When they arrived, they found a three story apartment building with smoke coming out of the...
COLOMA, MI
WNDU

Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
MICHIANA, MI
95.3 MNC

Goshen man arrested for alleged attempted murder

A Goshen man has been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of his brother. The shooting happened Saturday morning on Elkhart Road. The 24-year-old victim was shot several times in a parking lot. The investigation led officers to 21-year-old Enrique Flores, who was arrested, Monday night, on the preliminary charge.
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Man out on bond for attempted murder arrested for weekend shooting

A man out on bond for attempted murder is arrested for weekend shooting. Indiana State Police say that 43-year-old Andres Perez shot at someone in their car Sunday morning. Around 3:40 a.m., that person was driving eastbound on I-80 by Burr Street, when a black SUV fired shots at them. A passenger in the car was shot in their lower extremity and the driver kept going on I-80 until they were out of sight of the SUV.
CHESTERTON, IN
wkvi.com

La Porte County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Shooting

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, October 27 around 3:30 a.m. CT in the 2000 East block of State Road 4. Deputies were initially called to the residence regarding a burglary in progress, but when they arrived a gunshot was heard coming from the residence, according to the report. Police say the occupants were removed and the interior of the residence was cleared. While that occurred, deputies found a deceased man.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
CENTREVILLE, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Woman Bites Her Way to Jail

(Michigan City, IN) - A woman biting a police officer helped take a bite out of crime. Myrtle Thompson, 31, of Michigan City, is charged with battery against a public safety official, a level 5 felony, and other counts. According to court documents, officers early on October 19 were called...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
95.3 MNC

Fire leaves residents displaced and man arrested

An overnight fire left ten residents displaced and one man under arrest. It happened on Tuesday night on the corner of Huron and Carlisle streets. The South Bend Fire Department was called to the west side of town, at 10:40 p.m. Crews cleared the scene around 3:20 in the morning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
CASS COUNTY, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

B-Dubs Burglary Still Under Investigation

(La Porte, IN) - A burglar at Buffalo Wild Wings in LaPorte cut a hole in a safe to steal money without tripping the alarm system. A week later, LaPorte Police were still busy coming up with a suspect in the early morning October 18 break-in. According to police, a...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-car crash in Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the 79-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac south on State Road 13, near SR 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

