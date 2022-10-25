The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, October 27 around 3:30 a.m. CT in the 2000 East block of State Road 4. Deputies were initially called to the residence regarding a burglary in progress, but when they arrived a gunshot was heard coming from the residence, according to the report. Police say the occupants were removed and the interior of the residence was cleared. While that occurred, deputies found a deceased man.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO