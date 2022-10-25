Read full article on original website
Court docs: Indiana man accused of beating woman over her cooking, leading police on chase
A man is accused of severely beating a woman over her choice of cooking and then leading police on a chase.
abc57.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at Carriage House Apartments
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. The shooting happened at the Carriage House Apartment complex in the 1000 block of Portage Lane. After police responded to the scene they learned a man was at Elkhart General hospital with...
WNDU
Police identify man shot during attempted robbery in LaPorte
Indiana AG Rokita warning of fentanyl disguised as candy ahead of Halloween. Fentanyl is an opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin and about 100 times more potent than morphine, meaning even consuming the smallest amount of fentanyl could be deadly. Edwardsburg Public Schools share improved millage...
abc57.com
Deputy and former deputy charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- An Elkhart County Sheriff's deputy and a former deputy have been charged with ghost employment, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department. In March, the sheriff was made aware of possibly inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside the department and ordered an investigation.
abc57.com
Arrest made in arson at apartment complex in Coloma
COLOMA, Mich. -- Coloma Police have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a vehicle and apartment building on October 13. On October 13, police responded to an explosion at 226 Ellendale Drive. When they arrived, they found a three story apartment building with smoke coming out of the...
WNDU
One dead after burglary at home in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a burglary early Thursday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies were called just after 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of E. State Road 4 regarding a burglary in progress. Moments after they arrived, a gunshot was heard...
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced to 14 years for string of armed robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A South Bend man has been sentenced to over 14 years in federal prison for several armed robberies that happened in 2021, according to the US Attorney's Office. Quadre Gavin, 20, pleaded guilty to six counts of Hobbs Act robbery and a count of brandishing a...
abc57.com
Motorcyclist arrested after allegedly fleeing police
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A motorcyclist was arrested after allegedly fleeing from a police early Tuesday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Around 3:30 a.m., an officer spotted a motorcycle traveling west on E. 10th Street without a license plate. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle,...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection to South Bend apartment fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an apartment fire Tuesday night in South Bend. The South Bend Fire Department was called around 10 p.m. to the 2200 block of Huron Street. There were no injuries reported, but some tenants of the apartment were displaced due to the damage done to their homes.
wkvi.com
La Porte County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Shooting
The La Porte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, October 27 around 3:30 a.m. CT in the 2000 East block of State Road 4. Deputies were initially called to the residence regarding a burglary in progress, but when they arrived a gunshot was heard coming from the residence, according to the report. Police say the occupants were removed and the interior of the residence was cleared. While that occurred, deputies found a deceased man.
hometownnewsnow.com
Woman Bites Her Way to Jail
(Michigan City, IN) - A woman biting a police officer helped take a bite out of crime. Myrtle Thompson, 31, of Michigan City, is charged with battery against a public safety official, a level 5 felony, and other counts. According to court documents, officers early on October 19 were called...
abc57.com
One arrested in burglary at Dollar General in Granger
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - One person was arrested in connection with a burglary at a Dollar General in Granger Tuesday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 8:40 a.m., police were called to the Dollar General in the 13100 block of State Road 23 for a...
abc57.com
Man accused of domestic battery, said he was 'ready' to go to jail
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for domestic battery after he allegedly choked a woman and punched her numerous times, according to the probable cause affidavit. Arthur Von Witt Jr., 31, was arrested on the following charges:. Strangulation. Domestic battery. Domestic battery committed in the presence of...
22 WSBT
Seven NorthWood students charged with underage drinking
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WSBT 22) — Seven students from Nappanee's NorthWood high school were arrested over the weekend accused of underage drinking. The arrest happened early Saturday morning, and we learned: some of students who were arrested are on the NorthWood football team. Seven students from NorthWood high school were...
95.3 MNC
Fire leaves residents displaced and man arrested
An overnight fire left ten residents displaced and one man under arrest. It happened on Tuesday night on the corner of Huron and Carlisle streets. The South Bend Fire Department was called to the west side of town, at 10:40 p.m. Crews cleared the scene around 3:20 in the morning.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Injured In Head-On Collision
Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
WNDU
Michiana police officers recognized for preventing domestic violence homicides
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are in a domestic abuse situation or suspect you may be in one, please call 911 or the YWCA hotline at 1-866-YES-YWCA. During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the YWCA North Central Indiana is honoring local police in their efforts to prevent domestic violence homicides.
WNDU
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on U.S. 12 in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cass County. Officers with the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department were called just after 4 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 12 near Island Drive. When they arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front end damage and multiple victims with injuries.
WNDU
Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-car crash in Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the 79-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac south on State Road 13, near SR 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
