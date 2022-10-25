Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxbangor.com
Cony advances to Class B North semifinals with win over Cougars
AUGUSTA – No. 1 Cony built a 13-0 lead in the first half over No. 8 Mt. Blue, and never looked back, advancing past the Cougars with a 38-13 victory. With the win, the Rams advance to the regional semifinals for a matchup against No. 4 Falmouth, who snuck away with a 27-21 over No. 5 Gardiner on Friday.
WMTW
Edward Little football players past and present say goodbye to Walton Field
AUBURN, Maine — The Edward Little Red Eddies played their last football game at Walton Field, facing off against their rival, the Lewiston Blue Devils, to close 88 years of history. “A lot of the people that you see here tonight are here because of the memories that we've...
WGME
H.S. Football Sanford vs Thornton Academy
(Saco) The Thornton Academy Football team beat Sanford Thursday night 41-13 to finish the regular season with a 7 & 2 record and a first round playoff bye. Sanford ends up at 5 & 4.
lcnme.com
Coach Simmons named Maine Cheering Coach of the Year
Medomak Valley cheerleading coach Heather Simmons has been named 2021-22 NFHS Maine Cheering Coach of the Year. Simmons led Medomak to their first State Championship last season. She has been head coach or assistant coach for the Panther squad that has. won 11 straight Regional titles, and nine KVAC championships.
NECN
Maine School Closes for Deep Clean After Sickness Sweeps Through
In a development that is reminiscent of the first part of the pandemic, a high school in Maine was closed for a deep clean because so many people there were sick. After a meeting on Thursday night, preceded by 21% of school students and staff being absent on Wednesday, the school board in Cape Elizabeth decided that the best course of action to keep the school population healthy would be to close the high school school on Friday.
WMTW
Bullet, shell casing found outside Maine middle school
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A bullet and shell casing found outside a Maine middle school kept students indoors for several hours. Officials say the live ammunition and the shell casing were found outside Cape Elizabeth Middle School. According to police, a 9-year-old student at Pond Cove Elementary School brought...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
All Maine Political Signs Should Be as Epic as Binga’s in Windham
Two things are undeniable right now in Maine: 1) It's election season, and 2) Binga's in Windham is still the reigning, defending, undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when it comes to business signs. Binga's Famous Signs. For years now, Binga's has seemed to pride itself on having the best...
mdislander.com
Maine Seacoast Mission welcomes new board members
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Maine Seacoast Mission has added Dean Lunt and Jaime Weir as new members of its board of directors. Lunt is an eighth-generation islander who grew up in Frenchboro on Long Island, which has been visited regularly by the Mission’s Sunbeam over the past century. Lunt attended Frenchboro’s one-room schoolhouse and remembers how the Mission made school trips to Boston as well as other expeditions possible. Lunt, who now lives in Yarmouth, founded Islandport Press in 2000. A former journalist, Lunt is the author of two books, “Hauling by Hand” and “Speakin’ Maine.”
fiddleheadfocus.com
The former NASCAR driver who could replace Maine’s most legendary lawmaker
Austin Theriault, a Republican from Fort Kent, is vying for the seat that will be vacated by Democrat John Martin.
lpgasmagazine.com
Dead River expands operations in Maine
Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
boothbayregister.com
Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro
A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
WMTW
Fire destroys building in South Berwick
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after flames destroyed a building in South Berwick early Friday. The fire at the commercial building on Ogunquit Road was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Officials say the no one was injured. It is unknown how the fire...
Take The Maine ‘Put A Finger Down’ TikTok Challenge
Hey Mainers, take the challenge and see how many fingers you put down!. Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. The “Put a...
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
Fact checking numbers LePage and Mills cited during the Voice of the Voter forum
PORTLAND, Maine — It didn't take long for Maine's economy to come up during our Voice of the Voter forum on Thursday night. "There's been some accusations made about the status of our state and the state's economy," Gov. Janet Mills said looking at the former governor, Paul LePage, on stage.
Mills with sizeable fundraising lead over LePage in Maine gubernatorial race
Maine's Democratic governor has a sizeable fundraising advantage over her Republican rival heading into the final stretch of the campaign. Gov. Janet Mills, the governor since her 2018 election, has raised more than $5.5 million in her bid to remain in office against Republican former Gov. Paul LePage. LePage has raised more than $2.5 million.
Comments / 0