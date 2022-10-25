ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Desert, ME

foxbangor.com

Cony advances to Class B North semifinals with win over Cougars

AUGUSTA – No. 1 Cony built a 13-0 lead in the first half over No. 8 Mt. Blue, and never looked back, advancing past the Cougars with a 38-13 victory. With the win, the Rams advance to the regional semifinals for a matchup against No. 4 Falmouth, who snuck away with a 27-21 over No. 5 Gardiner on Friday.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

H.S. Football Sanford vs Thornton Academy

(Saco) The Thornton Academy Football team beat Sanford Thursday night 41-13 to finish the regular season with a 7 & 2 record and a first round playoff bye. Sanford ends up at 5 & 4.
SACO, ME
lcnme.com

Coach Simmons named Maine Cheering Coach of the Year

Medomak Valley cheerleading coach Heather Simmons has been named 2021-22 NFHS Maine Cheering Coach of the Year. Simmons led Medomak to their first State Championship last season. She has been head coach or assistant coach for the Panther squad that has. won 11 straight Regional titles, and nine KVAC championships.
WALDOBORO, ME
NECN

Maine School Closes for Deep Clean After Sickness Sweeps Through

In a development that is reminiscent of the first part of the pandemic, a high school in Maine was closed for a deep clean because so many people there were sick. After a meeting on Thursday night, preceded by 21% of school students and staff being absent on Wednesday, the school board in Cape Elizabeth decided that the best course of action to keep the school population healthy would be to close the high school school on Friday.
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
WMTW

Bullet, shell casing found outside Maine middle school

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — A bullet and shell casing found outside a Maine middle school kept students indoors for several hours. Officials say the live ammunition and the shell casing were found outside Cape Elizabeth Middle School. According to police, a 9-year-old student at Pond Cove Elementary School brought...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE
mdislander.com

Maine Seacoast Mission welcomes new board members

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Maine Seacoast Mission has added Dean Lunt and Jaime Weir as new members of its board of directors. Lunt is an eighth-generation islander who grew up in Frenchboro on Long Island, which has been visited regularly by the Mission’s Sunbeam over the past century. Lunt attended Frenchboro’s one-room schoolhouse and remembers how the Mission made school trips to Boston as well as other expeditions possible. Lunt, who now lives in Yarmouth, founded Islandport Press in 2000. A former journalist, Lunt is the author of two books, “Hauling by Hand” and “Speakin’ Maine.”
MOUNT DESERT, ME
lpgasmagazine.com

Dead River expands operations in Maine

Dead River Co. of South Portland, Maine, purchased the propane and heating oil delivery business and HVAC business of Charlie Burnham Energy & Heating Service, based in Freeport, Maine. HVAC industry experts Charlie Burnham and George Gyorgy founded Charlie Burnham Heating Service in 1991. In 2009, Jim Enrico joined the...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Opening soon in Wiscasset, Back River Bistro

A restaurant with upscale, farm-to-table dining will return at 65 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset. Mathew and Corrinna Stum plan to open Back River Bistro before Thanksgiving in the building where Midcoast Provisions was. The Stums promise a modern menu featuring a variety of locally sourced meats, fish, produce and dairy products when seasonably available. They’ll also have a fully stocked bar, locally brewed beers, fine wines and spirits.
WISCASSET, ME
WMTW

Fire destroys building in South Berwick

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after flames destroyed a building in South Berwick early Friday. The fire at the commercial building on Ogunquit Road was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Officials say the no one was injured. It is unknown how the fire...
SOUTH BERWICK, ME
Q106.5

Take The Maine ‘Put A Finger Down’ TikTok Challenge

Hey Mainers, take the challenge and see how many fingers you put down!. Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. The “Put a...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

