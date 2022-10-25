MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Maine Seacoast Mission has added Dean Lunt and Jaime Weir as new members of its board of directors. Lunt is an eighth-generation islander who grew up in Frenchboro on Long Island, which has been visited regularly by the Mission’s Sunbeam over the past century. Lunt attended Frenchboro’s one-room schoolhouse and remembers how the Mission made school trips to Boston as well as other expeditions possible. Lunt, who now lives in Yarmouth, founded Islandport Press in 2000. A former journalist, Lunt is the author of two books, “Hauling by Hand” and “Speakin’ Maine.”

