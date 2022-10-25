Read full article on original website
Marcia Lubbert
3d ago
They need to put in a different quarterback for starters. He either under throws or over throws the ball. Too high or at the ground. And yet, he's blaming others.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
Tom Brady Announces Divorce From Gisele on Instagram
The couple’s marriage will come to an end after 13 years.
Gisele Releases Official Statement On Split From Tom Brady
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly been living apart for several months following Brady's decision to return to football this season. According to Gisele in an instagram post this morning, it appears the two have officially finalized their divorce. ...
Mac Jones facing accusations of pulling dirty move
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is keeping his starting job for at least one more week, but he may find himself in hot water for a different reason. Jones faced some scrutiny Wednesday as video went viral of the New England Patriots quarterback sliding to avoid a tackle in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. During his slide, Jones appeared to kick out at Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in an unnatural way, leading some to question whether there was intent on Jones’ part.
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
Lamar Jackson absolutely loved sign Ravens fan brought to game
Lamar Jackson absolutely loved the sign one Baltimore Ravens fan brought to Thursday night’s game. Jackson’s Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night. As he was heading off the field at Raymond James Stadium, some fans were waiting by the tunnel to share their support. One fan even threw a sign down to Jackson that said “Ravens pay ’em now!”
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football
Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
49ers Are Re-Signing Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad On Wednesday
A familiar face is back in the building for the San Francisco 49ers this Wednesday. After releasing running back Tevin Coleman from the team's 53-man roster yesterday, David Lombardi announced this afternoon that San Francisco has re-signed the running back to their practice squad. "The ...
Tom Brady burying hatchet with former QB adversary?
Tom Brady seemed to be in a mood of “peace on earth and goodwill to quarterbacks” on Thursday night. Prior to his team’s Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Brady took time to exchange pleasantries with the Amazon Prime broadcast team. That, of course, includes retired former QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, whom Brady has beefed with in the recent past.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has harsh words for Buccaneers
Ryan Fitzpatrick did not mince words when speaking about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the team’s 27-22 home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Fitzpatrick is one of the analysts for Amazon’s coverage of “Thursday Night Football.” As soon as the postgame show began, host Charissa Thompson gave the floor to Fitzpatrick, who talked about the Bucs.
Details Emerge Of The Blockbuster Bears, Eagles Trade On Wednesday
The Philadelphia Eagles cemented themselves as the team to beat in the NFC on Wednesday when they acquired Pro Bowl pass-rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. We now know what they had to give up to do so. The Eagles are sending a fourth-round draft pick to the Bears in exchange for Quinn, ...
WGMD Radio
Packers’ Matt LaFleur doesn’t mind Aaron Rodgers’ blunt comments about teammates’ struggles
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t mind that his veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, airs out his teammates. The Packers have been brutal of late, dropping their last three games to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. And a lot of their losses have come because the offense hasn’t put enough points on the board, averaging just 18.3 per game this season.
Las Vegas Raiders Star Receiver Misses Second Consecutive Practice Thursday
The Las Vegas Raiders were seen practicing without one of their most important offensive weapons Thursday. After missing Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed illness, Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams didn't appear at Las Vegas' Thursday practice, either, according to ESPN reporter ...
Notable rookie QB set to make first start in Week 8
One rookie quarterback is set to make his starting debut in Week 8, his team announced Saturday. The Tennessee Titans will start rookie Malik Willis on Sunday against the Houston Texans, as starter Ryan Tannehill is ill. Tannehill missed Saturday’s walkthrough, and also has a sprained ankle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Report: Gisele gave Tom Brady a football ultimatum
The relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele seemingly is not in a good place. The two seem to be heading towards a divorce, with Gisele hiring a divorce attorney. According to one report, Gisele even gave Brady an ultimatum. US Magazine says that Gisele gave Brady an ultimatum regarding their...
Bills not underestimating Rodgers despite Packers struggles
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Micah Hyde and receiver Jake Kumerow know Aaron Rodgers well enough to appreciate how much the Packers quarterback’s words resonate in Green Bay. So when Rodgers defiantly insisted the Packers’ playoff hopes, at 3-4, remain realistic despite a third consecutive loss...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
166K+
Followers
21K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 4