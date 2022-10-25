Read full article on original website
The time is up for the homeless illegally camping at Windchime Park in Chico
The City of Chico said about half of the 40 homeless people moved into the Pallet or Torres Shelter sites. The time is up for the homeless illegally camping at Windchime Park in Chico. The City of Chico said about half of the 40 homeless people moved into the Pallet...
Gridley's second annual "Day of the Dead" celebration
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Gridley's second annual "Day of the Dead" celebration will take place Wednesday. Nov. 2. The celebration runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Daddow Park, where there will be mariachi music, a kid's catrinas costume contest, traditional catrinas, a health fair, and plenty of food. Organizers...
Several concerts coming to Chico Women’s Club
CHICO, Calif. - A Halloween party, festival and tribute concert will be happening in Chico. There will be a concert at the Women’s Club with a Grateful Dead band and a reggae band on Friday. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. The...
Chico’s city plaza to close for ice rink prep
CHICO, Calif. - Chico’s city plaza will close next week as the city prepares to open the Chico Ice Rink in the Plaza. The City of Chico said the plaza will be closed Nov. 1 through Nov. 17. Crews will clean the stage, bathrooms, general use areas and install...
Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip
CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
Lake Oroville Community Update - October 28, 2022
CAL FIRE, Butte County Fire Department, Plumas National Forest, and partners Department of Water Resources (DWR) and California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) will be continuing their planned control burn on over 200 acres in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area near Lake Oroville. The goal of the control burn is to remove overgrown ladder fuels and dead and dying vegetation and minimize ground fuels to create a more wildfire resistant landscape.
Fourth annual Paradise Revival Fest set for first weekend in November
PARADISE, Calif. — The non-profit group Regenerating Paradise is putting on the 4th annual Paradise Revival Festival. The event will kick off Saturday, Nov. 5, and will go from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Terry Ashe Recreation Center at 6626 Skyway, in Paradise. This fun festival is...
Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
Chico Fire Battalion Chief John Kelso retires
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Fire Department Battalion Chief John Kelso retired on Tuesday. The fire department said Kelso worked 28 years in firefighting and joined the Chico Fire Department in 2005. Before the Chico Fire Department, he worked with the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and Peninsula...
Crews plan to burn 1,500 acres west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve this weekend
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A 1,500 acre control burn in Tehama County is scheduled this weekend west of the Rancho Tehama Reserve. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit said the burn will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. each day, Friday through Sunday. The burn will produce smoke...
Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said just after 3:15 p.m. that the scene is active in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway. The logs spilled near the entrance to the...
CAL FIRE responding to vegetation fire in Berry Creek
BERRY CREEK, Calif. 2:26 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to a structure fire that has spread to vegetation in Berry Creek. At 2:21 p.m., CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the forward spread was stopped. According to CAL FIRE, the Deer Fire started as a structure fire on...
Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
Suspected drug deal leads to 2 grams of colored fentanyl at Windchime Park
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested after officers found colored fentanyl at Windchime Park on Wednesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said its TARGET Team was at the park preparing for Thursday’s camping enforcements. A vehicle pulled over to the curb as officers were in the...
Arrest made in Colusa church vandalism
COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of the Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, according to the Colusa Police Department. Police said that James Stoltenberg, 67, of Colusa is believed to have vandalized the church on Tuesday. Stoltenberg is believed to be responsible for desecrating and destroying several […]
Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
Roundabout wreck woes, a couple's fence mowed down by driver for third time
CHICO, Calif. - A car crashed into one local couple's yard for the third time. Homeowners Peter Carr and his wife live next to the Manzanita and Hooker Oak Avenue roundabout. Carr says the problem isn't the roundabout- it's the drivers. “One time was several years ago in this section...
5 Gold Rush Era Bars That Are Still in Operation, From Former Speakeasies to Boom Town Saloons
The mid-1800s saw one of the largest travel events in America’s history: the Gold Rush of the American West. The 1848 discovery of gold in California brought hundreds of thousands of people, both from across America and around the world. Gold rush towns quickly went from boom to bust—but...
Nancy's Bookshelf: Family Therapist Silona Reyman on the impact of adoption
Chico Marriage and Family Therapist Silona Reyman was reunited with the daughter she gave up for adoption when she was an “unwed mother.”. Matt Fidler is a producer and sound designer with over 15 years’ experience producing nationally distributed public radio programs. He has worked for shows such as Freakonomics Radio, Selected Shorts, Studio 360, The New Yorker Radio Hour and The Takeaway. In 2017, Matt launched the language podcast Very Bad Words, hitting the #28 spot in the iTunes podcast charts.
Convicted child molester sentenced to 6 years in prison
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man was sentenced to six years in prison for child molestation in Butte County over several years, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 32-year-old Frank Villanueva was sentenced on Thursday and will be on parole for 20 years. He will also...
