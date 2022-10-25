ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OEM Off-Highway

John Deere Power Systems Exhibits New Tech, Electric-Hybrid Drivetrain at bauma

John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) will provide a look into the future of its engine and drivetrain technology at bauma 2022, Hall A4, Stand 325. The latest JDPS products, which include:. Next generation engines. The company’s alternative fuels strategy. Electric drivetrain. Battery advancements. Connected support—a remote monitoring and diagnostics...
Dow Discusses Mobility Science Program During The Battery Show

One of our first videos during The Battery Show and Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo was with Dow. We were happy to talk with Esther Quintanilla, Global Market Segment Leader Automotive, Dow Polyurethanes, and Brian Russell, Mobility & Transportation Electronics Market Manager, Dow. They discussed the mobility science program that was launched recently; why the team made this move; and the benefits to their clients, which Russell believes will change the way Dow interacts with its customers.
The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare

A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
Remanufacturing and Rebuilding Engines Contribute to Sustainability Goals

Remanufacturing and rebuilding are part of Caterpillar’s initiative of powering today, extending lifecycles and driving tomorrow. Among the important factors is sustainability. By choosing a remanufactured product or rebuild, materials are saved, engine efficiency is improved, and connectivity can be added with telematics and sensors. End users receive a like-new engine at the end of the Cat Reman process.
Briggs & Stratton to Launch New Products at bauma

Briggs & Stratton will unveil its latest products during bauma 2022. If you are attending, visit Stand A2.349 for get hands-on experience with the newest battery-powered solutions and internal combustion engines. Our team will be visiting the Briggs & Stratton team during the event to get more information, videos and images to share with our readers.
My First Trip to Europe for bauma 2022

The busy, fall trade show season is upon us. The OEM Off-Highway team recently attended the first U.S. Industrial Vehicle Technology Expo (iVT Expo), which was such a great experience. By the time this issue is printed, we will have also attended the Battery Show and Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, which are co-located in Novi, Michigan, and COMVEC in Indianapolis.
