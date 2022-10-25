One of our first videos during The Battery Show and Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo was with Dow. We were happy to talk with Esther Quintanilla, Global Market Segment Leader Automotive, Dow Polyurethanes, and Brian Russell, Mobility & Transportation Electronics Market Manager, Dow. They discussed the mobility science program that was launched recently; why the team made this move; and the benefits to their clients, which Russell believes will change the way Dow interacts with its customers.

21 DAYS AGO