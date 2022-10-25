Read full article on original website
John Deere Power Systems Exhibits New Tech, Electric-Hybrid Drivetrain at bauma
John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) will provide a look into the future of its engine and drivetrain technology at bauma 2022, Hall A4, Stand 325. The latest JDPS products, which include:. Next generation engines. The company’s alternative fuels strategy. Electric drivetrain. Battery advancements. Connected support—a remote monitoring and diagnostics...
Dow Discusses Mobility Science Program During The Battery Show
One of our first videos during The Battery Show and Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo was with Dow. We were happy to talk with Esther Quintanilla, Global Market Segment Leader Automotive, Dow Polyurethanes, and Brian Russell, Mobility & Transportation Electronics Market Manager, Dow. They discussed the mobility science program that was launched recently; why the team made this move; and the benefits to their clients, which Russell believes will change the way Dow interacts with its customers.
The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
bauma Day One: Technology, Electrification, Connectivity and Collaboration
Day 1 loomed gloomy and rainy as bauma 2022 opened for attendees. However, the moods of attendees and exhibitors were high. For many, this was their first trade show since the pandemic. Being back with their colleagues, clients and industry families was energizing. Caterpillar. Our team’s first stop was with...
Remanufacturing and Rebuilding Engines Contribute to Sustainability Goals
Remanufacturing and rebuilding are part of Caterpillar’s initiative of powering today, extending lifecycles and driving tomorrow. Among the important factors is sustainability. By choosing a remanufactured product or rebuild, materials are saved, engine efficiency is improved, and connectivity can be added with telematics and sensors. End users receive a like-new engine at the end of the Cat Reman process.
Briggs & Stratton to Launch New Products at bauma
Briggs & Stratton will unveil its latest products during bauma 2022. If you are attending, visit Stand A2.349 for get hands-on experience with the newest battery-powered solutions and internal combustion engines. Our team will be visiting the Briggs & Stratton team during the event to get more information, videos and images to share with our readers.
Hyundai Unveils HW155H, First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Wheeled Excavator at Bauma 2022
Hyundai kicked off the world's largest trade show by introducing the HW155H, the first hydrogen fuel cell-powered wheeled excavator prototype. In the video below we give you all the details about this 18-ton fuel cell excavator, how it was made possible by a car, and why Hyundai thinks Hydrogen fuel cells—not batteries—are the fuel of the future.
My First Trip to Europe for bauma 2022
The busy, fall trade show season is upon us. The OEM Off-Highway team recently attended the first U.S. Industrial Vehicle Technology Expo (iVT Expo), which was such a great experience. By the time this issue is printed, we will have also attended the Battery Show and Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, which are co-located in Novi, Michigan, and COMVEC in Indianapolis.
Trick or trash: Candy makers grapple with plastic waste
As America loads up on an estimated 600 million pounds of Halloween candy, a handful of companies are trying to make it easier to recycle all those wrappers.
Bobcat to Debut New Skid Steer, CTL, Excavator and More at Bauma 2022
One of the must-see booths at Bauma 2022 will be Bobcat's. The equipment manufacturer is using the show to debut its latest loaders and a couple of innovative machine solutions. The booth will also host the company's electric compact track loader prototype. Bobcat's booth will be located at FN.817 and...
