AEW is set to hold this week’s episode of AEW Rampage tonight (October 28), and the card for the show has already gone through a big change. Yesterday, it was noted that Wheeler Yuta, who was scheduled for the show, teaming with Claudio Castagnoli against Matt Menard and Angelo Parker of 2point0, was double-booked due to him also having a prior booking commitment with NJPW Strong on the same day.

1 DAY AGO