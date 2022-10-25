Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism
The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?
Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
ringsidenews.com
The Boogeyman Says He Is Bray Wyatt’s Father
Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules VIP live event. The Boogeyman is one of many who has his sights set on the former Universal Champion. Following his return, fans speculated about who Bray Wyatt would face and who would be his first challenger. However, it appears that Bray Wyatt has already found someone willing to challenge him.
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
WWE star Kevin Nash says his son, 26, died after a seizure following quitting drinking cold turkey
Former WWE star Kevin Nash said that the death of his 26-year-old son last week was a result of a seizure that caused cardiac arrest. Nash, 63, reflected on his son Tristen’s life and the cause of his death on the “Kliq This” podcast released on Oct. 24, four days after the family issued a statement saying Tristen had died.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Undergoes Surgery
A Raw star is back on the shelf after they revealed that they have undergone surgery on their hip and their road to recovery begins again. Tommaso Ciampa has not been in action since he competed back on the 17th of September at a WWE live event where he lost against Bobby Lashley. And now the world knows exactly why he hasn’t competed in well over a month.
The Rock’s daughter has arrived on WWE TV
Wherever Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was last night, he had to be feeling a sense of pride as his daughter made her first appearance on WWE TV. Ava Raine (real name: Simone Johnson) was revealed on NXT as the mysterious hooded member of the Schism faction, removing her mask after group leader Joe Gacy insisted there was no going back. “The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said, in what could be read as a sly reference to her real life father. “This family completes me.” You can watch...
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
Sheamus is off WWE TV for the best possible reason
It’s sometimes difficult to tell when wrestlers are actually injured or it’s just the reason given for them being off TV. Case in point, Sheamus, who WWE says was hurt when he was attacked by the Bloodline following a match with Solo Sikoa on SmackDown. But Sheamus is fine, and his reason for being written off WWE TV is a much happier one: He’s getting married this weekend, according to PWInsider. It’s the first time tying the knot for the 44-year-old Sheamus, whose fiancée Isabella Revilla revealed that the couple picked up their marriage license in Brooklyn last month. View...
Conor McGregor looks ripped as he’s put through sweaty workout in custom £80k Patek Philippe watch ahead of UFC return
CONOR MCGREGOR has been pictured looking ripped as he endured a tough workout while wearing an expensive Patek Philippe watch. The UFC star is not expected to return to the octagon until 2023 but that has not stopped him putting the hours in at the gym. He is currently pre-occupied...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Elektra Lopez's Future In WWE
Elektra Lopez is officially back in "NXT", and she has made quite a splash. During this past Tuesday's "NXT", Lopez blindsided Indi Hartwell and Sol Ruca with an attack following a short match between the pair (during which Hartwell ultimately came out on top). She sent Hartwell into the ring post shoulder first, then eyed up Roca and hit her with a powerbomb, followed by several kicks. Lopez then retreated and put the whole women's locker room on notice, telling them she was "coming for them."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Return Spoilers for the WWE RAW Halloween Episode Scheduled for Next Week
WWE is working on plans for Monday’s special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials have been “scrambling” and looking to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW, to fill the spooky portions of the show.
ringsidenews.com
Carmella Opens Up About Being A Stepmother
Carmella is one of the highlights of WWE’s women’s division. This is especially true for her current run on the main roster. She is also expected to make her return to the ring soon. That being said, she is still adjusting to her life as a stepmother. The...
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Reportedly Still With WWE
Having remained absent from the company since May 16, Sasha Banks is believed to still be under contract with the sports entertainment giant. The contractual status of Sasha Banks and Naomi has made for interesting reading ever since they walked out of WWE on May 16. Numerous reports have been issued since, largely stating that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions remain obligated to the sports entertainment giant.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/28/22)
WWE invades the Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show that will air on FS1:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Roman Reigns returns. – SmackDown Women’s Championship open challenge: Ronda Rousey (c) vs....
