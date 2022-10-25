Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fairfax Times
Take steps to prevent RSV and (other respiratory virus’) now in circulation
Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus, a virus that affects the lungs and breathing passages. It usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. According to the CDC, RSV is very contagious and virtually all children get an RSV infection by the time they are 2 years old.
Is a “triple-demic” on the horizon? Local health officials weigh in on the risks
(DC News Now) — With flu season upon us, health officials are worried about a potential triple-demic, a period where people could be at risk of contracting three different viruses. Data showed during the height of the COVID pandemic that masking helped to stop the spread of the virus and there was also a decline […]
Virginia Spine Institute doctors tackle opioid epidemic head-on
RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — According to the CDC, over 140,000 people died from opioid overdose in 2021. That’s an increase of over 24,000 from the year before. With the issue continually increasing, a team of doctors at the Virginia Spine Institute conducted their own research to decrease the amount of prescription opioids being […]
Bay Net
Hogan Announces Preparedness Efforts To Address lncrease In RSV, Potential COVID-19, Flu Surges
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—As hospitals in the region and across the country experience an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) admissions, Governor Larry Hogan today announced a series of new mitigation actions, along with preparedness efforts for potential fall and winter COVID-19 and flu surges in Maryland. “After meeting with our...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message from the School System Medical Officer Concerning Safety for Halloween and Cold and Flu Season
As we head into November and the cooler weather, I would like to share information about health and safety for Halloween and this year’s cold and flu season:. We are paying close attention to the surge of respiratory illness including influenza (flu) cases in our metropolitan region. This week, the Virginia Department of Healthurged residents to prepare for increased respiratory illnesses after a large flu outbreak in a high school attracted national attention. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is another surging infection, with increased numbers straining the capacity of pediatric hospitals. Both influenza and RSV are viruses that cause mild respiratory symptoms in most people, but can be dangerous for very young children, older adults or those with certain medical conditions.
districtadministration.com
Why are schools closing this week? Rising flu and respiratory infections
COVID, swatting hoaxes, social media threats—now add outbreaks of flu in schools to the list of concerns that are forcing administrators to shift to remote learning. “Flu cases are rising with alarming concern” at Alexander City Schools in Alabama, which went to remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday. One-fifth of the district’s faculty and nearly 20% of students were absent this week due to illness. These numbers were double what the district recorded at the end of last week, it said in a statement, adding that the closed schools are being disinfected in an effort to prevent further spread.
NBC12
Several Virginia middle school students sick after eating Delta-8 THC gummies
FAIRFAX, Va. (WWBT) - At least seven middle school students in northern Virginia got sick after officials say they ate Delta-8 THC gummies Thursday. NBC4 reports, the students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County were having symptoms like vomiting, dizziness, and slurred speech. The school’s principal says three students...
500+ still sick with flu-like symptoms at Virginia high school
More than 500 students are still sick with flu-like symptoms at Stafford High in Fredericksburg, Virginia, according to health officials.
WTOP
7 Fairfax Co. students report feeling ill after possibly taking edibles
Three Fairfax County, Virginia, students are receiving medical treatment and four others reported feeling ill after taking gummies that contained THC. It happened Thursday afternoon at Liberty Middle School, in Clifton. Principal Adam Erbrecht said in a letter to the school community that they may have ingested Delta 8 gummies.
What's going on in Fredericksburg? HALF of pupils at Virginia high school are struck down by respiratory bug in mystery outbreak
Nearly half of students at Virginia's Stafford High School were off sick this week as a flu-like illness sweeps through classrooms. There were around 1,000 absences at the school in Fredericksburg - around 50 miles from the nation's capital - on Friday. Extracurricular activities have been halted until Tuesday while...
Anne Arundel Co. doctor spreads awareness of lung cancer from hairdresser's chair
BALTIMORE -- A doctor in Anne Arundel County uses her hairdresser's chair to spread awareness about lung cancer.Dr. Sydney Barned, an internal medicine hospitalist at Anne Arundel Medical Center, learned last month that her lung cancer had progressed.Now, she is working with the Lung Cancer Foundation to educate people about the disease.MORE: 'Just be kind': Family uses scholarship to memorialize woman who died of suicideHer conversation starts at the hairdresser."Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer," Barned said.She shot a pilot video at her salon. "A lot of the time people will talk to their hairdressers, their barbers, about things that are going on in their lives," Barned said.The pilot video Barned filmed is a part of a national effort by the Lung Cancer Foundation to build awareness. November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month."When I came to the hairdresser and I told them, we laughed, we cried and they made me feel better," Barned said. "If it is that me sharing my story with my hairdresser can save at least one person's life, that's important to me."
Medical scare reshapes Pasadena teen's future, perspective on life
PASADENA, Md. – Krista Jacobs, 16, of Pasadena has had a new kidney for nearly three months."It's mine," Jacobs joked. "It's not my tissue. But, it's mine."WJZ featured Jacobs this summer as she was awaiting a kidney transplant. Over the winter, she had been diagnosed with renal failure and needed a new kidney. Her dad, Mike, put the word out on social media and in the community."You know when you have a feeling something could happen—it's a weird feeling, you just kinda know?" Stacy McDonough said. "I can't imagine if I was in a position where I couldn't help my...
Inside Nova
Inova Health activates emergency operations due to surge in flu-like illnesses
Inova Health has activated its internal emergency operations plan at the system's hospitals and emergency rooms due to a surge in patients with flu and other respiratory viruses. "Declaring emergency status allows us to better prioritize patient and team member safety, leverage operational efficiencies, and make decisions in a dynamic...
WTOP
Odenton man proving that a failing heart can’t overcome a full heart with MCM 50K
You can’t say 24-year-old Sean Harris of Odenton, Maryland, doesn’t have heart. All his life he’s pushed himself as hard as he could, especially physically. The problem is with his actual heart in the center of his chest. The way his heart beats is different from how most people’s hearts beat.
WTOP
What’s the ‘Science of Reading’ approach to teaching literacy skills?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What should parents know about the “Science of Reading?”. What it is: At a recent briefing discussing test scores from the assessment known as “the nation’s report card,”...
FOX43.com
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Maryland home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
WTOP
School bus driver charged with DWI while transporting kids from a Va. pumpkin patch
A school bus driver who crashed while driving dozens of D.C. students back to school after a field trip to a Fairfax County, Virginia, farm Thursday has been charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. Fairfax County Police said 44 students and four adults from Ben Murch Elementary in D.C.,...
WTOP
Drought monitoring underway on Potomac River; water supply ‘not yet’ at risk
The streamflow of the Potomac River has been so low for the past five days that hourly drought monitoring has been required for the area’s prime drinking water supply. However, the agency that implements coordination plans between the three local water supplies that rely upon the Potomac River told WTOP, “We’re not yet at a level where we’re risking not meeting water demands, or the needs of the river.”
WTOP
Owner of Blues Alley speaks out after fire at club
After a fire at Blues Alley in Georgetown shut the jazz club down temporarily on Tuesday, the owner of the famed venue is giving an update. “The majority of the firefighting work was to contain any type of fire that might spread to alternative properties,” said Harry Schnipper, executive director and owner of Blues Alley Jazz Club in Georgetown.
