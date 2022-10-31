Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Dose 2 of the Laughter Medicine: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards' Shortlisted Photos for 2022! (PART 2)
Just last week, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards released 40 shortlisted images for the 2022 edition of the competition. After publishing the first lot of these hilarious photos in Part 1, we are now back to tickle you once again with the rest. A reminder: This competition, co-founded in 2015...
Upworthy
The 2022 winner of Wildlife Photographer of the Year, beating out thousands of stunning images
They were all worthy of some buzz. While we can’t all swim the deepest depths of the ocean or glide across the Amazon’s highest canopies, art and technology has a way of bringing the Earth’s natural splendors directly to us in breathtaking ways. Since 1965, the Natural...
Calling All Movie Fans: 'The Curious Movie Buff' Is Now on Sale
Do you like movies? Then find something else to read. Do you love movies? Then we’d like to interest you in our newest book-length title, The Curious Movie Buff: A Miscellany of Fantastic Films From the Past 50 Years from editor Jennifer M. Wood and the staff of Mental Floss. It’s a compendium of movie trivia, history, and lore from some of recent history’s greatest films, from Star Wars to The Big Lebowski.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Coco Jones
Singer, actress, and dancer Coco Jones is no rookie. The multi-talented entertainer got her start in the industry as a Disney kid, showing off her bag of talents early on in her career. Since then, the seasoned entertainer has been grinding, earning a role as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. The 24-year-old has even made her return to music. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, she snatched a nomination for “Best New Artist” alongside several equally talented acts, including DIXSON, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Muni Long, Steve Lacy, and rising Nigerian singers CKay and Tems. Ahead of this year’s celebration, get familiar with the musical stylings of Coco Jones.
Watch Spooky Footage From a 1932 Séance, Featuring Lady Conan Doyle
Whether or not they involved supernatural forces, séances conducted during the spiritualism movements of the 19th and early 20th centuries were still creepy. Vintage pictures show mediums shaking tables, levitating objects, and spitting up “ectoplasm” (which was really gauze or muslin, in most cases). There are plenty of photographs of old séances online, but below you can view something much rarer: an early film recording of a medium attempting to contact the dead.
Hopper: An American Love Story review – frank tribute to the master painter
A documentary that pays loving attention to the artist’s most significant works doesn’t skirt around his spitefulness, particularly towards his wife. The Exhibition on Screen has done sterling work over the years offering cinemagoers and (in its cut-down, small-screen format) TV viewers an excellent simulacrum to the experience of visiting a major art gallery. While its output has generally concentrated on the blockbuster names of the art world – a commercially potent mix of impressionism, post-impressionism and the high Renaissance – here is a welcome deviation from the norm: an impressive biography of American master Edward Hopper, whose quiet, precise and somehow otherworldly painting responds particularly well to Exhibition on Screen’s house style.
one37pm.com
1/1 Artist Spotlight: Yot
ONE37pm's 1/1 Artist Spotlight is a series that focuses on giving love to 1 of 1 NFT Artists. Whether they're from the traditional art world or just got started in art through web3, we want to highlight and help you get to know those who are up and coming. A...
disruptmagazine.com
Don Afric is All Set to Rock the Stage of Global Music
The rise of a multitalented and versatile singer is in the cards! The world is about to witness the heights of the success of Don Afric on the stage of the global music industry. This statement will seem accurately justified if one gets the chance to listen to his super soothing voice. With expertise on different fronts of music performances, Don Afric has already produced so powerful music that it has left his fans spellbound. His performances hint towards the fact that Don Afric is not far from ruling on the hearts of people with the magic of his music. So, today we will dive deeper into the world of Don Afric; an inspirational figure of global music industry.
